WATERLOO — DeKalb fought back from two separate 11-point deficits in the third quarter, and had a chance at the end against Northridge Friday.
Down three points, the Barons used their last timeout with 16.3 seconds left, but the play they drew up went awry. The Raiders hit the clinching free throws to seal a 56-51 win on DeKalb’s senior night.
DeKalb also honored its state champion Unified Flag Football team in a halftime ceremony.
“The last play we had a guy not in the right spot. That killed it,” Baron coach Marty Beasley said. “Then we turn it over.
“They’re very good. They had a nice little win streak. It’s a good game for us, shows us the level we’ve got to compete at. We’ve been playing fairly well. We’ve got to make some plays down the stretch. When we call timeout we’ve got to execute it.”
DeKalb had one possession down three in the fourth quarter, but a three wouldn’t go. After each team hit a free throw — neither side did well with the Raiders 10-of-17 and the Barons 3-of-9 — an inbounds pass from Alex Leslie was off target
Northridge tried to throw long into the backcourt, but Leslie made a leaping, acrobatic steal, prompting Beasley’s timeout with the Raiders ahead 54-51.
“Alex’s three for the tie was a good look, it didn’t go in,” Beasley said. “Even after the bad pass inbounds, I don’t know what we were thinking there, but he made a heck of a play at half-court to give us a chance.”
Blake Jacobs, a 6-5 senior, scored a game-high 14 for Northridge (13-10), which won eight in a row at one stretch and won 10 of its last 11. Senior guard Micah Hochstetler had 12 points to go with nine assists and six rebounds. His two free throws iced it with 5.7 seconds to play.
Connor Penrod and Jackson Barth shared team honors for DeKalb (10-12) with 12 each, and Caden Pettis scored 11. Penrod had eight rebounds and a dunk at the first-quarter buzzer.
The Raiders led 26-22 at the half, then hit five threes in the third quarter
A three by Nolan Bales had Northridge ahead 45-34 before Leslie hit a three and Penrod beat the buzzer again with an off-balance shot, cutting the margin to six going into the fourth.
“We played fairly hard most of the game,” Beasley said. “In the first half, we did a poor job in transition defense. Our half-court defense was solid. We allowed 23 (Jacobs) to go left too many times, that hurt us.
“The second half we came out kind of slow. We didn’t compete, didn’t really focus on details. We battled back, we got in a good groove for a while.”
Northridge won the junior varsity game 31-24. T.G. Pike and Caiden Hinkle had seven points each for DeKalb.
