FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University had 205 student-athletes make the 2020-21 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Academic Honor Roll.
Student-athletes must reach a 3.5 grade point average for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an MIAA-sponsored sport to make the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
A total of 1,666 student-athletes from across the conference made the MIAA Academic Honor Roll. Trine’s 205 honorees was fourth-most in the league. Hope led the way with 270 honorees.
Area athletes from Trine making the MIAA Academic Honor Roll were women’s tennis players Jadyn Davis and Bailey Pelliccia from Angola and Albion’s Elisabeth (Ellie) Cole, men’s tennis player Adam Dills from Kendallville, men’s soccer player Michael Klein from Rome City, football players Colin Goebel from Auburn and Warren Joseph from Avilla, track and field athletes Autumn Presley from Pleasant Lake, Kylie Zumbrun from Albion and Auburn’s Jacob Barkey; men’s cross country and track and field athletes Jack Beakas from Auburn and Derek Miller from Shipshewana, and volleyball players Sarah Toles from Kendallville and Chloe Behm from Albion.
2020-21 MIAA Academic Honor Roll
Trine University honorees
Baseball: Drew Bradford, Sr.; Gary DeMartino, Jr.; Joseph Fiorucci, Sr.; Walker Heh, Fr.; Joshua Hoogewerf, So.; Kade Keele, So.; Robert Kortas, So.; Camden Nagel, So.; Adam Stefanelli, So.; Matthew Weis, So.; Adam Wheaton, Sr.
Football: Keysean Amison, Sr.; Chase Crook, Sr.; Garrett Durkac, So.; Peyton Dustin, So.; Luke Fackler, Fr.; Joseph Forney, Fr.; Colin Goebel, Jr.; Adam Gutting, Sr.; Warren Joseph, So.; Brett Kaylor, So.; Kyle Lawson, So.; Kyle Naif, So.; John Nash, So.; Anthony Nikodemski, Jr.; Brayton Rader, Jr.; Jonathon Ross, Fr.; Isaac Sheehan, Sr. (also men’s indoor and outdoor track and field); Justin White, Jr.; Jacob Yoder, Sr.
Men’s Basketball: Mitchell Geller, Sr.; Griffin Lorimer, Sr.; Jack McGuire, So.; Jacob Schuler, So.; Aiden Warzecha, Sr.
Men’s Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field: Alexander Amaro, Sr.; Jack Beakas, Sr.; Holden Martin, Jr.; Derek Miller, Sr.; Jacob Myers, Jr.; Neil O’Brien, Sr.; Quinten Prieur, Sr.
Men’s Golf: Mitch Blank, So.; Mark Civanich, Fr.; Justin Glessner, Sr.; Jacob Roeder, Sr.
Men’s LaCrosse: Brennan Battle, Sr.; Caleb Brickley, Jr.; Klein Brukholder, Fr.; Tyler Corless, Sr.; Nicholas DiPaolo, Fr.; Andrew Douglas, So.; David Keptner, Sr.; Quinlan Kubiak, So.; Avery Larson, So.; Noah Markus, So.; Brandon Matuszczak, Sr.; Bryce Salmon, Sr.; Jarod Schepp, Sr.; Collin Stonebraker, So.; Matthew Zanichelli, Jr.
Men’s Soccer: Jared Cromwell, So.; Beau Hill, Sr.; Michael Klein, So.; Connor Malmquist, Jr.; Brian Morris, Sr.; Tyler Murphy, So.; Ethan Penfry, So.; Aleksander Pruszynski, Fr.; Kyle Russell, So.
Men’s Tennis: Samuel Blocher, So.; Adam Dills, Sr.; Andrew Dixon, So.; Ronald Everitt, Sr.; James Hancock, So.; David Hockett, Sr.; Alexander Mullet, So.; Aaron Streit, So.; Ethan Wallace, So.
Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field: Benjamin Alston, Jr.; Jacob Barkey, Jr.; Zachary Brickler, So.; Nicolas DeSantis, Fr.; Zachary Griffith, So.; Rhett Gulotta, So.; Kobe Johnson, Sr.; Brandt McNeil, So.; Nikolas Pensyl, So.; Skyler Schrope, So.; Austin Smith, So.; Greysen Spohn, So.; Noah Weslock, So.
Softball: Alexis Clark, Jr.; Lauren Clausen, Fr.; Mercede Daugherty, Sr.; Scarlett Elliott, Fr.; Madey Flick, So.; Emersyn Haney, Fr.; Hannah Kampmann, Gr.; Elizabeth Koch, Fr.; Anna Koeppl, So.; Taylor Murdock, Sr.; Amanda Prather, Jr.; Adrienne Rosey, So.; Laurel Smithson, Sr.; Ashley Swartout, Sr.; Bailey Vande Giessen, Sr.
Women’s Volleyball: Joslynn Battle, So.; Jacqueline Baughman, Sr.; Chloe Behm, Jr.; Kailee Cornell, So.; Abigail Elwood, So.; Courtney Farrugia, Fr.; Brooklynn Gravel, So.; Jillian Hannah, So.; Lauren Langston, Fr.; Madison Munger, Sr.; Hannah Sands, Fr.; Olivia Schuller, So.; Sarah Toles, Sr.; Bethany Ulring, Jr.; Kinzey Young, So.
Women’s Basketball: Makayla Ardis, So.; Kaylee Argyle, Sr.; Tara Bieniewicz, Jr.; Chelsi Giesige, Fr.; Shay Herbert, Sr.; Sophia Kreag, Sr.; Sydney Mayberry, So.; Maggie O’Neill, So.; Alexa Porter, So.; Katie Sloneker, Jr.; Sophie Sloneker, Jr.; Rachel Stewart, Sr.; Samantha Underhill, So.; Kayla Wildman, Jr.
Women Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field: Chloe Brittain, Sr.; Stacy Dibley, Sr.; Amira Faulkner, Jr.; Carol Haldeman, So.; Ruth Luebcke, Sr.; Ana Parker, Fr.; Alexandria Smith, So.; Megan Theismann, Sr.
Women’s Golf: Jenna Doumont, Sr.; Reagan Guthrie, So.; Kelly Miller, Fr.; Olivia Phillips, Sr.; Maire Sullivan, So.; Lily Williamson, So.
Women’s Lacrosse: Ella Dougherty, Jr.; Taylor Dudley, Jr.; Danielle Gargiulo, Fr.; Olivia Ghent, Jr.; Madison Howard, Sr.; Alyssa Keptner, Fr. (also volleyball); Emily Morthorst, Sr.; Josette Prince, So.; Shea Rayburn, Sr.; Jillian Rejczyk, Jr.; Alexandra Robinson, Sr.; Chloe Vruno, Jr.
Women’s Soccer: Olivia Argentieri, Fr.; Courtney Christie, Sr.; Megan Davis, So.; Kayla Dennewitz, Sr.; Lia Franzone, So.; Jessalyn Friederick, Jr.; Krista Jackson, Sr.; Grace Meara, So.; Hannah Murray, Sr.; Taylor Noll, So.; Veronica Ocampo, Sr.; Courtney Reece, Sr.; Ingrid Rosales Perez, So.; Paige Schiebel, So.; Mia Schlueter, Sr.; Sara Simonich, So.; Julia Surratt, Jr.; Carmen Sweigard, Jr.; Riley Welsheimer, So.; Andrea Wright, Sr.
Women’s Tennis: Elisabeth Cole, Jr.; Jadyn Davis, So.; Andrea Jordan, Sr.; Delaney Keirn, Sr.; Camille Lozier, Sr.; Eva Morales, Sr.; Bailey Pelliccia, Jr.; Trista Savage, Sr.; Ashley Spirrison, Sr.
Women’s Indoor Track & Field: Andrea Rodeheffer, So.
Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field: Mackenzie Bristol, Sr.; Anna Kmec, Sr.; Paige McGonigal, Sr.; Valerie Obear, Sr.; Autumn Presley, Sr.; Lia Vawter, So.; Kylie Zumbrun, So.
Wrestling: Efrain Amezquita, Sr.; Nevan Freestone, Sr.; Jacob Garrett, Sr., Joseph Langeman, Fr.; Ethan Nash, Fr.; Dominic Pecoraro, Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.