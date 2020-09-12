FORT WAYNE — Sophomore Lydia Bennett was the only girl cross country athlete running for DeKalb in the Northrop Bruin Invitational Saturday and she finished fifth overall in 19 minutes, 39.8 seconds.
All the DeKalb County programs took part in the meet in varying degrees. Garrett was the only local school to field full boys and girls teams in the event. Both Railroader teams finished seventh, scoring 211 points in the girls’ meet and 213 in the boys’ meet.
In the girls’ meet, Nataley Armstrong led Garrett in 27th place 21:05.3. Madilyn Malcolm was 36th at 21:43.9, Aida Haynes was 48th in 23:39.5, Makenna Malcolm was 54th in 24:06.8, Samantha Liechty was 58th in 24:25, and Addison Ebert was 60th in 24:32.9.
Lakewood Park had three harriers, led by junior Heather Elwood in 52nd place in 23:58.5. Sam Hartz was 61st in 24:36.2, and Danielle Lesser was 71st in 25:31.8.
Lone Eastside runner Kennedy Helbert was 75th in 26:16.3.
In the boys’ meet, DeKalb was ninth with 251, followed by Lakewood Park in 10th with 273.
For Garrett, senior Trevor Armstrong was 32nd in 18:14.9, and Luke Coffman place 34th in 18:24.8. Gavin Weller was 40th at 18:42.3, and Colton Weimer was 50th in 19:10.9.
Braeden McIntire led the Barons in 18th place at 17:34.7. Gabe Tobierre was 38th in 18:32.2, and Matthias Rowe was 60th in 19:44.2.
Colton White led the Panthers in 27th place in 17:56.5. Braeson Kruse was 57th at 19:36.6, followed by teammates Christopher Shively (19:38.5) and Dylan Rowlader (19:41.7).
Eastside had two runners in action. Konner Lower was 20th at 17:40.4 and Alex Diaz was 80th in 21:57.6.
WN’s Grant Flora wins Tippecanoe Valley Invite
Sophomore Grant Flora won the boys’ race at the Tippecanoe Valley Invitational in 16:42.9 to highlight a big day for West Noble.
Both Charger teams finished second. The Charger boys were second to Manchester, 88-92. The West Noble girls were second to Rochester, 52-59.
Lakeland was fifth in the boys’ meet with 141 points and 10th in the girls’ meet with 230.
In the boys’ meet, senior Isaac Flora was sixth for the Chargers in 17:51, and sophomore Logan Schuller was 13th in 18:37.6. Isaac Silva was 29th in 19:34.5, and Isaac Campos was 46th in 20:17.7.
The Lakers were led by sophomore Ezekiel Wachtman in 10th place at 18:21.7. Sophomore Konnor Palmer was 27th in 19:17.8. Terrance Blankenship was 30th in 19:35.3, Zach Chambless was 38th in 20:06.2, and Christian Troyer was 40th in 20:06.8.
In the girls’ meet, West Noble’s top five placed in the top 20, led by freshman Ruby Clark in sixth in 21:47.9. Megan Wallen was 10th in 22:04.4, Yoseline Haro was 11th in 22:08.4, Erin Shoemaker was 12th in 22:13.7, and Elizabeth Christlieb placed 20th in 23:34.1.
Underclassmen paced Lakeland. Sophomore Keylee Fleeman was 26th in 24:01 and freshman Tara Wilkinson was 32nd in 24:50.6.
Wildcat Classic
At Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Fremont’s girls team was fourth in the Gray meet for smaller schools with 144.
The Eagles were five points ahead of fifth-place Flora Carroll. Culver Academies won with 58. Faith Christian was second with 102, and Woodlan was third with 116. Central Noble was 15th with 337.
All six Fremont girls ran either season-best times or career-best times, according to coach Tanner Wall.
Sophomore Makayla Gumbel led the Eagles in 15th place in 21:34.4.
Katie Berlew was 26th in 22:09.6 and Natalie Gochenour was 29th in 22:20.5. Freshman Hallie Shrewsburg was 42nd in 22:54, and Kayla McCullough was 50th in 23:16.
Michaela Rinehold led the Cougars in 21st place at 21:48.8, and Madison Vice was 52nd in 23:22.9.
In the boys’ Gray Meet, Fremont and CN did not have full teams.
The Eagles were led by Carson McLatcher in 17th place in 17:43.5 and Armani Guzman in 52nd in 18:44.4. The top Cougar harrier was Noah Shepherd in 58th in 18:55.9.
In the Red meet for bigger schools, East Noble was seventh for the girls with 181 points and placed 15th for the boys with 372.
The Knights’ top five girls had a pack time of 27.2 seconds and were led by sophomore Rachel Becker in 37th place in 20:43.7.
EN’s Anna Becker was 38th in 20:45.6. Mariah Maley was 44th in 20:54, followed by Erin Weng in 20:54.7. Cady Smith was 52nd in 21:10.9.
For the Knight boys, Wesley Potts placed 36th in 16:48.4. Drew Sillaway was 72nd in 17:21.4, Ian Torres was 101st in 17:52.3, and Kyler Corbin was 105th in 17:55.5.
Trine teams begin season at Ind. Wesleyan
In Marion Friday evening, both Trine University teams began their abbreviated fall seasons in the Indiana Wesleyan Twilight Invitational.
The Thunder were second in the women’s meet to Taylor, 73-81, and were third in the men’s meet.
In the women’s meet, Trine was led by a fourth-place finish from senior Evie Bultemeyer, who finished 5 kilometers in 18:07.9.
Megan Theismann was 13th in 18:54.1 and Elizabeth Lohman was 17th in 19:14.1. Freshman and former Fairfield standout Carol Haldeman finished fourth for the Thunder and 23rd overall in 19:26.2. Amira Faulkner was 24th in 19:32.1. Chloe Brittain was 31st in 19:39.5.
Also, East Noble graduate Kara Kline of Indiana Tech was 43rd at 19:57.5. EN graduate Krista Boese of Indiana Tech was 70th in 20:40.9.
In the men’s meet, Trine at 94 points, two points ahead of the host Wildcats. Taylor won with 63, and Huntington was second with 69.
Two seniors and area products led the Thunder. DeKalb graduate Jack Beakas was third overall to lead the Thunder, finishing 8 kilometers in 25:12.3. Westview graduate Derek Miller was seventh in 25:35.6.
Trine’s Neil O’Brien was 12th in 25:52.8. Levi Neuzerling was 29th in 26:27.7, freshman Quinten Prieur was 44th in 26:50.5, and EN graduate Noah Acker was 46th in 26:54.4.
Westview graduate Kent Yoder from Huntington was 11th in 25:49. Forester freshman and former Knight Austin Liepe was 41st in 26:47.6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.