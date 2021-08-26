It felt great watching high school football again in our neck of the woods.

I can't take this heat though. I found shade and my vision is still good. Love those trees near the fence. Still feel the hits from where I stand.

Everybody in our area has a game on tape, and hope all our teams make great improvement from week one to week two.

That dog gone coronavirus is not gone though. We can deal with it better, but we're not out of the woods. Live life, but be careful. My heart breaks for those East Noble Knights, who can't play tonight.

We'll move forward and take what we can get. Just like I'll take my first set of picks from last week. Not bad at 8-2. Ken Fillmore's guesses matched my score.

Believe it or not, Brice Vance is in front at 9-1. Jeff Jones and Mark Murdock are not far off at 7-3. Time to lift and separate.

Here are my Week 2 predictions

DeKalb over Garrett

What a rivalry tussle this will be.

Leo over Angola

Landen Livingston and D.J. Allen. Those are edges with an edge. Tough matchup for the Hornets.

Churubusco over Lakeland

Eagles have the advantage up front.

West Noble over Wawasee

I'll go with the home team.

Eastside over Adams Central

Area Game of the Week. Flying Jets are very good. The Blazers will be a little better.

Central Noble over Woodlan

The Cougars have something brewing.

Prairie Heights over Bronson

The Panthers had a festive bus ride home of a little over 18 miles from Michigan two years ago. They're building consistency.

Fremont over Osceola Grace

Fremont will get pushback from a longtime scrimmage partner, but will still come out on top.

Delta over Columbia City

The challenge comes sooner on Columbia City's slate.

Fairfield over South Bend Adams

Go with the home team in a defensive battle.

Week 1 results

Angola 42, DeKalb 28

South Bend St. Joseph 27, Lakeland 0

Garrett 21, New Haven 18, 2OT

Central Noble 21, West Noble 14

Eastside 35, Heritage 0

Columbia City 26, Churubusco 7

Prairie Heights 39, Whitko 7

East Noble 56, Plymouth 33

Fremont 55, Southern Wells 16

Leo 43, Woodlan 12

Standings

Brice Vance 9-1

Hannah Holstein 8-2

Ken Fillmore 8-2

Mark Murdock 7-3

Jeff Jones 7-3

This week's picks

Hannah Holstein

1. DeKalb

2. Leo

3. Churubusco

4. West Noble

5. Eastside

6. Central Noble

7. Prairie Heights

8. Fremont

9. Delta

10. Fairfield

Murdock's Picks

1. DeKalb

2. Angola

3. Churubusco

4. West Noble

5. Eastside

6. Woodlan

7. Bronson

8. Fremont

9. Delta

10. Fairfield

Fillmore's Picks

1. Garrett

2. Leo

3. Churubusco

4. West Noble

5. Eastside

6. Central Noble

7. Prairie Heights

8. Fremont

9. Delta

10. South Bend Adams

Vance's Picks

1. DeKalb

2. Leo

3. Churubusco

4. West Noble

5. Eastside

6. Central Noble

7. Prairie Heights

8. Fremont

9. Delta

10. Fairfield

Jones' Picks

1. Garrett

2. Leo

3. Churubusco

4. Wawasee

5. Eastside

6. Central Noble

7. Prairie Heights

8. Fremont

9. Delta

10. Fairfield

