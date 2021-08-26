It felt great watching high school football again in our neck of the woods.
I can't take this heat though. I found shade and my vision is still good. Love those trees near the fence. Still feel the hits from where I stand.
Everybody in our area has a game on tape, and hope all our teams make great improvement from week one to week two.
That dog gone coronavirus is not gone though. We can deal with it better, but we're not out of the woods. Live life, but be careful. My heart breaks for those East Noble Knights, who can't play tonight.
We'll move forward and take what we can get. Just like I'll take my first set of picks from last week. Not bad at 8-2. Ken Fillmore's guesses matched my score.
Believe it or not, Brice Vance is in front at 9-1. Jeff Jones and Mark Murdock are not far off at 7-3. Time to lift and separate.
Here are my Week 2 predictions
DeKalb over Garrett
What a rivalry tussle this will be.
Leo over Angola
Landen Livingston and D.J. Allen. Those are edges with an edge. Tough matchup for the Hornets.
Churubusco over Lakeland
Eagles have the advantage up front.
West Noble over Wawasee
I'll go with the home team.
Eastside over Adams Central
Area Game of the Week. Flying Jets are very good. The Blazers will be a little better.
Central Noble over Woodlan
The Cougars have something brewing.
Prairie Heights over Bronson
The Panthers had a festive bus ride home of a little over 18 miles from Michigan two years ago. They're building consistency.
Fremont over Osceola Grace
Fremont will get pushback from a longtime scrimmage partner, but will still come out on top.
Delta over Columbia City
The challenge comes sooner on Columbia City's slate.
Fairfield over South Bend Adams
Go with the home team in a defensive battle.
Week 1 results
Angola 42, DeKalb 28
South Bend St. Joseph 27, Lakeland 0
Garrett 21, New Haven 18, 2OT
Central Noble 21, West Noble 14
Eastside 35, Heritage 0
Columbia City 26, Churubusco 7
Prairie Heights 39, Whitko 7
East Noble 56, Plymouth 33
Fremont 55, Southern Wells 16
Leo 43, Woodlan 12
Standings
Brice Vance 9-1
Hannah Holstein 8-2
Ken Fillmore 8-2
Mark Murdock 7-3
Jeff Jones 7-3
This week's picks
Hannah Holstein
1. DeKalb
2. Leo
3. Churubusco
4. West Noble
5. Eastside
6. Central Noble
7. Prairie Heights
8. Fremont
9. Delta
10. Fairfield
Murdock's Picks
1. DeKalb
2. Angola
3. Churubusco
4. West Noble
5. Eastside
6. Woodlan
7. Bronson
8. Fremont
9. Delta
10. Fairfield
Fillmore's Picks
1. Garrett
2. Leo
3. Churubusco
4. West Noble
5. Eastside
6. Central Noble
7. Prairie Heights
8. Fremont
9. Delta
10. South Bend Adams
Vance's Picks
1. DeKalb
2. Leo
3. Churubusco
4. West Noble
5. Eastside
6. Central Noble
7. Prairie Heights
8. Fremont
9. Delta
10. Fairfield
Jones' Picks
1. Garrett
2. Leo
3. Churubusco
4. Wawasee
5. Eastside
6. Central Noble
7. Prairie Heights
8. Fremont
9. Delta
10. Fairfield
