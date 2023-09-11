ANGOLA — It was a record-setting night for Trine University senior quarterback Alex Price Saturday night against Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Price set a new Trine single-game passing yardage record with 426 yards on 23-of-35 passes with four touchdowns.
But unfortunately, a big early hole dug by the Thunder proved to be just a little too deep to climb out of as Trine fell to the Fighting Engineers 30-28 to drop to 1-1 on the young 2023 season.
It was a night where the Thunder racked up 145 yards in penalties — including several drive-snuffing 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct flags — and turned the ball over three times. Yet, they still found itself in position for a potential game-winning drive in the closing minutes.
Trine head coach Troy Abbs said the lack of discipline hurt his team all night long. It was not just the costly penalties, but mental mistakes leading to big plays and points for the visitors.
‘We played about as poorly as we could have played in the first half,” Abbs said. “We played with zero discipline, our eyes were in the wrong spot on defense, we weren’t in our gaps.”
The Engineers (1-1) set the tone for this one on the opening play from scrimmage when receiver Jailen Hobbs caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Miguel Robertson.
Rose-Hulman added another TD later in the first quarter on a 1-yard pass from Robertson to Hobbs and stretched its lead to 17-0 on a 31-yard field goal from Kyle Rehberg early in the second quarter.
Trine got on the scoreboard later in the second stanza, getting its offense in gear for a five-play, 60-yard drive that culminated in a 7-yard TD pass from Price to Connor Arthur.
The Engineers answered on the ensuing drive, however, getting another big play against the Thunder defense. This time, it was Hobbs and Robertson hooking up for the hat trick, this time from 52 yards out with 10:28 left until intermission.
And all of a sudden a manageable 17-7 deficit was back out to 17 at 24-7.
The Thunder made what turned out to be some pretty good halftime adjustments and seized the momentum with the opening kickoff of the second half.
Trine needed just 1:32 to traverse 68 yards in four plays, cashing in on a big play of their own, a 55-yard bomb from Price to Connor Arthur. That brought the Thunder back to within two possessions at 24-14.
The Thunder defense rose to the challenge, forcing a Rose-Hulman three-and-out. Trine got another big TD pass, this one from Price to Rashawn Street for 52 yards. The Thunder trailed the Engineers just 24-21 with 9:40 left in the third after Colton Wampler kicked the extra point.
Brand new ballgame. With plenty of time left.
Rose-Hulman put together the kind of grind-it-out, clock-chewing drive it needed on its ensuing possession, scoring with 5:28 left in the third period on a Grant Ripperda 6-yard run. Trine’s Elijah Bouyer surged through the line to block the PAT try and the score was 30-21 Engineers.
The Thunder had an answer in this suddenly seesaw affair. This time it was Price and receiver Brandon Kline connecting on a 20-yard TD pass to cut the Rose-Hulman lead to 30-28.
Both teams struggled in the fourth quarter as Trine tried to rally for a potential winning score and Rose-Hulman tried to put the game on ice. The Engineers had to punt on their first two drives, but the Thunder couldn’t capitalize. They missed both of their field goal attempts in the final several minutes, and had two interceptions in the quarter.
Still, the Thunder defense got the offense in position for a potential winning drive in the closing minute. The Thunder moved the ball, but simply ran out of time and had to try a 50-yard field goal in the closing seconds. It sailed wide.
Abbs said the Thunder will regroup this week and get ready for Franklin.
“We’re going to be the best conditioned team in the country this week,” Abbs promised.
Price broke the single-game Thunder passing record of 424 yards set by Brandon Rooze against Alma on Nov. 5, 2016.
With his 38 yards rushing, Price had 464 total offensive yards, which is also a program record. The old record was 454 yards by Taylor Masiewicz against Concordia, Wis., on Oct. 18, 2014.
THUNDER BOLTS
In other MIAA action on Saturday, it was Hope over Loras (Iowa) 42-28, Kalamazoo defeating Kenyon (Ohio) 48-16, Defiance (Ohio) topping Adrian, 34-17, Wooster (Ohio) edging Olivet, 24-22, Alma blowing out Manchester, 68-0, and Albion besting Bluffton (Ohio) 42-20… After not punting at all last week against Anderson, Thunder punter Braden Moore again was one of the loneliest players on the sideline, with just one punt for 45 yards that landed inside the Rose-Hulman 20-yard. His Rose-Hulman counterpart, Andrew Toller, was much busier with four punts for 156 yards (39.0 average, no returns) … In addition to his big TD catch, Street had a good day returning kickoffs for the Thunder with an average of 29.3 yards in three returns and his longest return being 35 yards.
UP NEXT: The Thunder continue their four-game nonconference slate this Saturday at home against Franklin College, another HCAC foe. The Grizzlies will come to Angola 0-2 after a 45-30 loss to Aurora University (Ill.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.