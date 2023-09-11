ANGOLA — It was a record-setting night for Trine University senior quarterback Alex Price Saturday night against Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Price set a new Trine single-game passing yardage record with 426 yards on 23-of-35 passes with four touchdowns.

But unfortunately, a big early hole dug by the Thunder proved to be just a little too deep to climb out of as Trine fell to the Fighting Engineers 30-28 to drop to 1-1 on the young 2023 season.

