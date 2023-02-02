FORT WAYNE — Garrett and Angola can’t seem to get enough of each other.
In the last five years, the Railroaders and Hornets have played each other 12 times, with four of the last five seasons including meetings in the postseason.
In the first round of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 3A Girls Basketball Sectional 21 at Concordia Wednesday night, the Northeast Corner Conference rivals played a style of basketball that has been customary whenever the two meet up as of late.
Low-scoring and scrappy.
While the style suited Angola in its 32-19 regular season win at Garrett on Nov. 22, 2022, the Railroaders turned the tables on the Hornets, sending them packing in a 41-32 defeat.
“I thought our crowd was awesome tonight,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “It was huge. It was loud. It’s nice to see that again. I felt like we had that against Lakeland and I assume Friday night’s gonna be even bigger and more fun.”
The Railroaders (12-11 overall) will play host Concordia in the second semifinal game Friday night. The Cadets had beaten Leo 62-51 in the early matchup Wednesday night.
Garrett controlled the entire first quarter against the Hornets, taking a 9-1 lead before increasing it to 14-1 by the 6:38 mark of the second. The only point by a Hornet in that stretch was a free throw by junior Macy Oberlin.
“Unfortunately, that’s been a problem of ours all year,” Angola coach Nick Burlingame said. “We just haven’t started strong, and when you get yourself down 14-1, you’re just playing catchup the whole time. We haven’t found a way to start fast, and we haven’t played a game in two weeks, which was tough.”
Garrett junior Emma LaPato, who injured her ankle in the final regular season game against Lakeland last Friday, took her boot off around 6:15 p.m. and played most of the game, making an impact immediately with Garrett’s first two baskets of the game.
While those were her only points of the game, she was all over the court the rest of the night, finishing with five rebounds, four steals, two deflections and an assist.
“Just her spirit and determination that ‘I’m gonna do this. I will be there. I will play. I don’t care.’ She bought new ankle braces and had them FedEx’d to her house yesterday,” Lapadot said. “So she went and grabbed them before practice just to try them out, and I told her she’s starting and she’s going to play until she can’t play anymore, and she did except one little bit where she asked to come out and took a break.”
Lapadot continued, “That is what this program is about. We’ve been spoiled the last couple of years with just flat-out studs, but we built this program on grittiness. We built this program on a couple of kids from this class and a couple of kids from this class, and just fighting, scratching, defending and finding a way. That’s what this team has become and that’s why it’s so fun to coach them because it takes me back to when Dan (Feagler), Craig (Kelham) and I started this thing.”
After Burlingame called a timeout to get his team back on the right page, the Hornets began to come to life in the form of junior Kylie Caswell, who scored seven unanswered to trail by six. Caswell finished the night with a team-high 10 points.
After a 3-pointer from Hornet sophomore Ava Rinard, her lone points of the game, cut the deficit to 17-12, Garrett senior Maddy Schenkel (6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal), hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left in the half to send the Railroaders into the locker room up seven.
Angola’s offense was without Caswell for a good portion of the second half, however, as she picked up her fourth foul with 1:54 left in the third and had to go to the bench for awhile.
Fouls and free throws were commonplace throughout, with Angola going 8-for-16 at the charity stripe for the night while Garrett was 15-for-22.
“You play a pretty physical game like that and Kylie probably picked up a couple there, I’ll have to look at the film on those things, but when your point guard goes out of the game, obviously that’s tough,” Burlingame said.
The second half opened with Hornet sophomore Bailey Holman (7 points) scoring three to cut the deficit to 19-15, before Garrett junior Kelsey Bergman responded with five straight followed by a Schenkel three.
Not to be outdone, Hornet sophomore Lexi Stillman (5 points) hit a 3-pointer to jumpstart an 11-0 run to head into the fourth down 27-26.
Senior Tyrah Stillman (3 points) made a free throw to tie the game with 7:12 remaining for the first time since the start of the game. But the Railroaders took back the reigns from there.
Senior Bailey Kelham scored twice and then assisted Bergman while off-balance for a layup and despite an and-one for Holman to cut to three, Angola never got any closer.
Bergman was clutch for the Railroaders over the final five minutes of the game, scoring seven straight for her team and pulling down key rebounds late. She finished the game with a double-double, recording 12 points and 17 rebounds, along with three blocks and a steal.
“I was mad at her at halftime and told her she wasn’t playing so good on defense, and I had to take her out because she wasn’t going strong enough on offense,” Lapadot said. “She wasn’t believing in herself enough to go up strong, and she listened and believed in herself in her offense in the second half.”
Kelham was the only other Railroader to score in the fourth, scoring seven in the quarter, including the final three for Garrett, to finish with a game-high 16 points despite not scoring in the third. She added five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
In the 12 matchups of the last five years, Angola leads Garrett 7-5 overall and 2-1 in the NECC Tournament. The two teams have split four sectional games.
“It’s a rivalry and Angola and Garrett have a lot of great games,” Burlingame said. “They’ve had a lot of really good teams over the years and credit to Coach Lapadot, he’s always done a great job. We always look forward to playing them and it’s always a battle.”
The Hornets finish the season 11-11 and lose two seniors, Jaelyn Fee (3 points) and Tyrah Stillman. Fee will be playing next winter at the University of Saint Francis, while Stillman is undecided.
“Tyrah Stillman and Jaelyn Fee are perfect examples of what an Angola basketball player should be,” Burlingame said. “I’ve been privileged to have had the opportunity to coach the two of them, and they’re not only good basketball players but amazing people. They’ve left this program better than what it was before and we’re going to miss them a lot and wish them nothing but the best.”
Senior Aida Haynes added three points, three rebounds, an assist and a block for Garrett.
Garrett’s matchup with Concordia tonight will be the second meeting of the two this season, with the Railroaders winning at home 46-36 on Dec. 15, 2022.
“Our game plan, with the limitations that we have, will be pretty much the same as it has been all season long,” Lapadot said. “We’ve changed our defenses and we’ve kind of adapted to what we’re good at, but it’s just keep doing our stuff. All we’re going to focus on is us, because I believe we’re at a point where, if us is good, we’ll be fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.