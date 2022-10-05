WATERLOO — Sometimes the ball bounces your way and sometimes it doesn’t.
Wednesday’s Class 3A boys sectional match between DeKalb and Snider didn’t feature many scoring chances, but the Panthers got the one that counted most and held off a late Baron flurry to take home a 1-0 win at Waterloo.
The loss ends a memorable season for the Barons at 14-2. Snider improved to 12-5-2 in all matches and plays Carroll in Saturday’s championship match. The Chargers defeated New Haven in the other semi-final match Wednesday.
After a scoreless first half, the only goal of the game came just after the midway point of the second half.
Snider’s Jordy Maldonado Fernar lasered a shot into the top right corner from beyond the top of the 18-yard box. DeKalb goalie Korbin Gillian had no chance on that shot, but stopped six other Panther shots during the contest.
DeKalb had chances.
In the fifth minute of the second half, Carric Joachim had a breakaway, but his shot was just wide of the near post.
With 13 minutes left in regulation, Panther netminder Dillon Lambert leapt to secure the ball in a scramble on a DeKalb corner kick. With six minutes left, DeKalb’s Nate Fillenwarth had a chance in the box, but Lambert made the save again.
The Barons kept the pressure on. With under three minutes remaining, Lambert stopped a shot by Imanol Hernandez and a rebound chance by Joachim couldn’t find the back of the net.
Gillian had his share of big plays for DeKalb.
Right after Joachim’s breakaway chance, Snider’s Kway Klay had a full head of steam going the other way. Gillian came out of his cage to smother the ball.
Just before Snider’s goal, Mang Tung made another run at the Baron goal, but Gillian got there first to corral the ball.
After losing their first game of the season to Northrop, the Barons reeled off 14 straight wins, including the Northeast 8 regular season championship.
“Soccer can be a cruel game sometimes,” DeKalb coach Jarrod Bennett said afterwards. “Sometimes, the touches are on your side and sometimes the touches aren’t on your side.
“Losing your last game is tough, but you have to think of the journey,” he said. “They can’t take away the memories, our 14-2 record, our conference championship, all of the goals. Those are ours.
“They’re ours for a reason … because we earned them.”
