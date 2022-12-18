Prep Boys Basketball Fremont holds off Angola
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Angola 55-52 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Saturday night at the Steel Cage.
The Eagles outscored the Hornets 40-20 in the middle two quarters and led by as much as 17 points early in the fourth. Angola got within two in the final minutes.
Connor Slee made one of two free throws with nine seconds left to put Fremont up 55-52. Angola had a chance to tie and missed a three-pointer as time expired.
Brody Foulk had 12 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot to lead the Eagles (6-1, 2-1 NECC). Slee had 11 points, Gage Cope scored 10 and Corbin Beeman had nine points, five assists and two steals. Brogan Blue grabbed 11 rebounds.
Dane Lantz had 16 points and six steals to lead the Hornets (2-6, 2-2). Cam McGee had 14 points. Lane King and Tyler Call each had nine points, with King also grabbing 16 rebounds.
Railroaders prevail in two OTs
BLUFFTON — Garrett picked up its first victory of the season Saturday night, outlasting Bluffton 69-68 in two overtimes.
Senior Kyle Smith led four Railroaders in double figures with 25 points. Junior Luke Coffman had 13 points, senior Tyler Gater had 12 and junior Drayton Myers scored 10.
The Tigers (1-5) led 12-11 after a quarter and 29-27 at halftime. Garrett (1-7) held a 12-7 advantage in the third but Bluffton outscored its visitors 19-16 in the fourth.
Each team scored eight points in the first extra session. The Railroaders outscored the Tigers 6-5 in the second overtime.
Heights handles Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Prairie Heights jumped out to a 27-7 lead after one quarter Friday night and went on to beat Churubusco 74-33 in a Northeast Corner Conference game.
Eight Panthers scored, led by Chase Bachelor with 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Isaiah Malone added 17 points, seven blocked shots, six boards and two assists.
Freshman Cade Bachelor added eight points, five rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block for Heights (7-0, 4-0 NECC). Messiah Solis had six points, eight rebounds and a block.
On Saturday afternoon in Churubusco, the Eagles lost to Woodlan (7-1) 66-38. Senior Alex Miller led a balanced Warrior attack with 13 points.
Prep Girls Basketball Blazers fight off Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Eastside defeated Lakeland 52-48 in a hard-fought Northeast Corner Conference game Saturday night.
The Blazers (10-2 overall) made 7-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter to hang on to the victory. Paige Traxler had four three-pointers in her 19 points to lead Eastside.
Grace Kreischer had nine points for Eastside, who are 6-0 in NECC play for the first time in program history. Kaylie Hertig, Jayci Kitchen and Sydnee Kessler had seven points apiece.
Olivia Oman had 15 points for the Lakers (5-8, 1-4 NECC). Lakeland also had 12 points from Alivia Rasler, nine from Peyton Hartsough and eight points from Takya Wallace.
Warriors win at Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. — Westview won at Sturgis 55-46 on Saturday afternoon.
Andrea Miller and Mykayla Mast each had 13 points to lead the Warriors (6-7). Hope Bortner had 11 points.
Sophomore Kennedy Finnerman had 18 points and Rylee Carver scored 16 to lead the Trojans (1-5).
Sturgis won the junior varsity game 40-37. Shanna Miller and Bre Cory had 12 points each for Westview, and Karis Weinberg scored nine.
Barons, EN drop NE8 games
OSSIAN — DeKalb lost at Norwell 62-29 and East Noble fell to Columbia City 78-19 in Northeast 8 Conference contests on Saturday night.
In Ossian, the Knights (11-2, 2-1 NE8) led 35-19 at the half.
Lillie Cone scored 11 points and Ashley Cox had eight for DeKalb (6-7, 0-3). Delaney Cox grabbed 10 rebounds.
Middle School Basketball
EN 8th grade girls still undefeated
The East Noble eighth grade girls basketball team won three games late last week at DeKalb to complete its pre-Christmas schedule at 13-0.
The Knights won the DeKalb Invitational on Saturday, defeating Maple Creek in a semifinal game 36-20, then beating the host Barons in the championship game 35-21.
In the championship contest, East Noble jumped out to a 14-2 lead, then DeKalb scored 15 unanswered points to take a 17-14 halftime lead.
The Knights scored the only three points in the third quarter to tie the game at 17. Then East Noble made 11-of-14 free throws in the fourth quarter in outscoring the Barons 18-4 in those final eight minutes.
Rian David led the Knights with 14 points. The Knights, who made 16-of-20 free throws in the game, also had six points from Shaye Ritchie, five each from Bri Bortner and Averi Amstutz, and four points from Alexandria Carpenter.
In the semifinal with Maple Creek, Amstutz had 12 points and Bortner had three three-pointers in her 11 points to pace East Noble.
Last Thursday in Waterloo, the Knights handled DeKalb 52-18. Ritchie had 15 points for East Noble, and Carpenter and David scored 10 each.
East Noble returns to action on Jan. 5, when it hosts New Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.