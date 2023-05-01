KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble girls track and field team have been dominating the John Reed Relays for almost a decade now.
In the 52nd annual running of the relays last Friday, the Knights won their eighth title in a row on their home track, scoring 103 points to defeat sectional rival Angola.
“We needed it,” Knights coach Cody Wait said. “We needed it bad. The kids needed it and deserved it and earned it. too.”
Wait said that he was not in a good mood at the start of the meet because they missed out on scoring in two key events for them.
“We lost long jump and pole vault, which I understand with the weather, but that was some big points for us,” Wait said. “But as soon as I got down to shot put, Lexie LaLone and Rylee David both PR’d in terrible conditions and that instantly brought me back down because we weren’t supposed to score there. They double scored big for us and then I was like ‘Okay, this is going to be a great meet.”
David placed third with a throw of 30 feet, 5.50 inches while LaLone was sixth with a best of 28-11, combining for nine points to the team score.
Wait was also happy with Johanna Carpenter’s best-ever 800 in the team’s 4x800-meter relay with Macey Colin, Dakota Rodgers and Addison Lindsey, placing second in 10:50.18, as well has Julie Crow’s performances in the relays and Lauren Munson’s winning discus throw of 93 feet, 3 inches.
“Julie was an absolute animal for us tonight in several relays,” Wait said. “And Lauren is one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever gotten to work with. Not only have I coached her in soccer, but I’ve worked with her in the classroom, weight room and the track. She is the hardest worker, a leader and people look up to her.”
Munson was the only Knight, boys or girls, to win an event, edging out Angola freshman Kendall Stultz (90-7). Munson also took second in the 100-meter hurdles (16.77 seconds) to Angola senior Ashley Villa Romero (16.68 seconds), and was on the second place 4x200 (1:54.47) and 4x400 (4:18.71) relay teams.
“I was really nervous going into it because I had some back-to-back events like the 4x4 and 4x2, but my coaches prepared me for this so I just felt really good after,” Munson said. “I wasn’t expecting to do well, but my coach has been working with me and I think it just went really well.”
With her performances individually and with her relay teams, Munson earned the 2023 Rich Anderson Most Valuable Player for girls, contributing to 34 of the Knights’ points.
“It’s really an honor,” Munson said. “I’m just really proud of, not even just myself, but my whole team. We really just killed it tonight, even with the bad weather and everything.”
East Noble’s relays were strong across the board, as every single one except the sprint medley (which placed third) saw a second-place finish. The relays that took second were the 4x100 team of Kyleigh Honaker, Rya Montoya, Katelyn Fortman and Hope Fleck (53.17), the 4x200 featuring Megan Seymour, Danyelle Jordan, Crow and Munson (1:54.47), the 4x400 with Munson, Lilli Crow, Carpenter and Julie Crow (4:18.71), the 4x800 of Macey Colin, Carpenter, Rodgers and Lindsey (10:50.18) and the distance medley of Carpenter, Colin, Lauren Diehm and Chloe Gibson.
Other individual third-place finishes went to Fleck in the 100 dash (13.28 seconds) and Lindsey in the John Reed Mile (5:50.56). Colin was behind Lindsey in fourth (5:50.56).
“We’re a championship team and tonight they showed that they’re a championship team,” Wait said.
Eastside junior Dane Sebert was the Rich Anderson MVP on the boys’ side by winning both throwing events. He first threw for 164-1 to win at discus, which was more than 21 feet further than second place. He then recorded 55-10.25 to win by over 10 feet at the shot put.
The award is named after East Noble Hall of Famer Rich Anderson, a former high school principal, cross country, basketball and track coach with accolades including but not limited to founding the John Reed Relays, leading the boys cross country team to its first sectional championship and receiving the Kendallville Citizen of the Year and Miliken Foundation awards.
Angola’s boys and girls each took second place, with the girls scoring 91 and the boys scoring 87 to tie with Lakeland.
“We had an excellent night,” Hornets boys coach Mark Cockroft said. “It was fun coming out here on a Friday night with excellent competition going up against DeKalb, Lakeland, East Noble and Columbia City, and it was a good meet all the way up and down.”
The girls picked up several victories for the night. In addition to Villa Romero’s win in the 100 hurdles, junior Morgan Gaerte won the high jump at 5 feet over DeKalb’s Scout Warner (4-10) and senior Lindsey Call (32-3.50) beat out Central Noble’s Mallory Bremer (30-11.25) at shot put.
The Hornets also won three relays: the 4x100 (52.25 seconds), the 4x200 (a school record 1:50.17) and the 800-meter sprint medley relay (a school record 1:55.35) all with Anna McClure, Karleigh Gillen, Gracie Pelliccia and Jordan Davenport.
“Villa Romero has just been fantastic throughout this whole year, and Morgan has gradually been getting stronger and getting her technique back down,” Hornets girls coach Troy Smith said. “And then our quad group of Gracie, Anna, Karleigh and Jordan really had a great performance.”
The Hornet boys won four events, Cam Steury in the 100 dash (11.12 seconds), Sam Yarnelle in the John Reed Mile (4:33.04), Alex Meyer in the high jump (6-3) and the 4x400 (3:35.57) with Landon Herbert, Griffin Michael and Jackson Smith.
“Alex won the high jump without the long jump,” Cockroft said. “He’s undefeated in the long jump but you can’t do anything about that, so considering the conditions in the high jump, he had a nice night. And Cam ran an 11.12, which I believe is the second fastest individual in the history of Angola, behind Ben Armey, who ran a 10.8.”
The Lakers meanwhile were paced by Dominic Lawrence, who won the 110 hurdles (14.88 seconds) and was on both the 4x100 (44.92) and 4x200 (1:34.81) winning relay teams with Kham Malaivanh, Andre Thompson and Owen Troyer.
Earning second place spots for Lakeland were Blake Alleshouse in the discus (122-10) and the 4x800 relay (8:41.20) team of Caden Hostetler, Sam Larimer, Brady Schiffli and Christian Troyer. Cameron Riegling was fourth in the shot put (44-4).
DeKalb notched a pair of fourth-place finishes, with the girls scoring 65 points and the boys 78.
For the girls, Lydia Bennett (5:22.98) and Abby DeTray (5:39.34) went 1-2 in the John Reed Mile while Warner and Jenna Schoenherr (4-8) went 2-3 in the high jump. Their next best finish was the distance medley relay (12:33.04) with Gabbi Barkey, Izzy Barton, Bennett and DeTray taking third.
The Barons’ boys relay teams were strong, with the 4x800 (8:28.02) team of Tim O’Keefe, Matthias Hefty, Asher Hallam and Nate Fillenwarth, the sprint medley (1:39.34) team of Xavier Bell, Liam Gentis, Nick Roberts and Fillenwarth, and the distance medley (9:46.88) team of Gabe Barton, Fillenwarth, Hallam and Will Haupert all picking up victories.
Second placers for the Baron boys were Wyatt Birch in the shot put (45-4.75) and the 4x400 relay team (3:39.15) of Drew Merritt, Barton, Fillenwarth and Hallam.
The winning boys team was Columbia City, however, and despite not winning a single event, recorded 97 points by having athletes make the podium in every event except the high jump.
“I was really happy with the boys that came out and performed really well with tough weather conditions,” Eagles assistant coach James Goree said. “We tell them that it’s raining on both sides of the track and for the other teams as well and they didn’t let the elements get to them.”
Top performers Goree highlighted included Marcus Ridge finishing second in the John Reed Mile (4:33.69), Ethan Sievers placing second in the 100 dash (11.42 seconds), and all of their relays.
“Those were heavy points that we needed,” Goree said. “So it’s kind of great to see other guys step up for us.”
The Eagle girls also put together an all-around performance to take third with 66.5 points. The 4x400 team (4:16) of Addi Baxter, Lillian Richmond, Ava Sigler and Felice Mullinax, the 4x800 relay (10:10.66) with Samantha Lickey, Brooke Sigler, Alana Bonham and Mullinax and the distance medley (11:47.61) of Bonham, Lickey, Mullinax and Richmond all won their races.
52nd annual John Reed Relays
at East Noble High School
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. East Noble 103. 2. Angola 91. 3. Columbia City 66.5. 4. DeKalb 65. 5. Central Noble 46. 6. Goshen 41. 7. Eastside 27. 8. Lakeland 23.5.
John Reed Mile: 1. Bennett (DK) 5:22.98. 2. DeTray (DK) 5:39.34. 3. Lindsey (EN) 5:47.85. 4. Colin (EN) 5:50.56. 5. Bolinger (CC) 5:55.12. 6. B. Sigler (CC) 5:58.61. 7. A. Hopf (CN) 6:06.19. 8. Jackson (ANG) 6:06.79.
100: 1. Petkova (GOS) 12.63. 2. Zolman (CN) 12.81. 3. Fleck (EN) 13.28. 4. Kyle (GOS) 13.45. 5. Ta. Brown (LL) 13.72. 6. Montoya (EN) 13.77. 7. R. Jordan (CC) 13.82. 8. L. Miller (CC) 14.28. 100 Hurdles: 1. Villa Romero (ANG) 16.68. 2. Munson (EN) 16.77. 3. Kessler (ES) 17.20. 4. Paris (CN) 17.42. 5. D. Jordan (EN) 17.82. 6. DeLancey (ANG) 17.91. 7. Warner (DK) 18.02. 8. Hurst (CC) 18.70.
4x100 Relay: 1. Angola (McClure, Gillen, Pelliccia, J. Davenport) 52.25. 2. East Noble (Honaker, Montoya, Fortman, Fleck) 53.17. 3. Central Noble (Replogle, Custer, Paris, Zolman) 53.77. 4. Columbia City (Bolt, Akey, L. Miller, R. Jordan) 54.09. 5. Goshen (Petkova, Rheinheimer, Kratzer, Kyle) 54.32. 6. DeKalb (M. Miller, Abbott, B. Fordyce, Cox) 56.35. 7. Lakeland (Ta. Brown, Mondragon, Nieves, Wallace) 56.80.
4x200 Relay: 1. Angola (McClure, J. Davenport, Gillen, Pelliccia) 1:50.17. 2. East Noble (Seymour, D. Jordan, J. Crow, Munson) 1:54.47. 3. Columbia City (Ward, Baxter, Bolt, R. Jordan) 1:55.46. 4. Goshen (Petkova, Rheinheimer, K. Garcia, L. Clark) 1:57.37. 5. DeKalb (Carroll, B. Fordyce, Cox, Abbott) 1:58.61. 6. Lakeland (C. Alleshouse, Ta. Brown, Clay, Wallace) 2:02.75.
4x400 Relay: 1. Columbia City (Baxter, Richmond, A. Sigler, Mullinax) 4:16. 2. East Noble (Munson, L. Crow, Carpenter, J. Crow) 4:18.71. 3. Angola (O. Thomas, K. Caswell, Long, Underwood-Sanders) 4:36.01. 4. Central Noble (Custer, Dunafin, P. Hopf, Replogle) 4:49.53. 5. Goshen (Ramirez, Rodriguez, Garrido, Rodman) 4:50.02. 6. DeKalb (Slavin, Carroll, Harig, Jarrett) 5:01.90. 7. Lakeland (C. Alleshouse, Clay, Freeman, Rasler) 5:06.74.
4x800 Relay: 1. Columbia City (Lickey, B. Sigler, Bonham, Mullinax) 10:10.66. 2. East Noble (Colin, Carpenter, Rodgers, Lindsey) 10:50.18. 3. Goshen (Ortega, Loera-Arambula, Cervantes, Cid) 11:04.31. 4. DeKalb (Woodcox, DeTray, Barkey, Bennett) 11:08.93. 5. Eastside (Buss, R. Smith, P. Kreischer, Kaufmann) 11:13.70. 6. Central Noble (Mak. Malcolm, A. Hopf, P. Hopf, Rinehold) 11:17.12. 7. Angola (Gr. Hinkley, H. Schneider, S. Schneider, T. Shelburne) 11:23.06. 8. Lakeland (Carney, VanKoevering, Freeman, McNamara) 12:43.67.
Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Angola (McClure, Pelliccia, Gillen, J. Davenport) 1:55.35. 2. Columbia City (R. Jordan, L. Miller, Bolt, Baxter) 1:58.62. 3. East Noble (Honaker, Fleck, K. David, J. Crow) 2:00.28. 4. Central Noble (P. Hopf, Custer, Truelove, Zolman) 2:05.14. 5. DeKalb (M. Miller, Warner, Cox, Carroll) 2:10. 6. Goshen (Rheinheimer, Ramirez, Cervantes, Cid) 2:10.81. 7. Eastside (A. Baker, Haynes, Tulley-Coe, Moughler) 2:12.45. 8. Lakeland (C. Alleshouse, Ta. Brown, Clay, Wallace) 2:18.95.
Distance Medley Relay: 1. Columbia City (Bonham, Lickey, Mullinax, Richmond) 11:47.61. 2. East Noble (Carpenter, Colin, Diehm, Gibson) 12:19.66. 3. DeKalb (Barkey, Barton, Bennett, DeTray) 12:33.04. 4. Eastside (Buss, Kaufmann, L. Kreischer, P. Kreischer) 12:41.05. 5. Goshen (Cervantes, Cid, Loera-Arambula, Ortega) 12:41.83. 6. Central Noble (Custer, Dunafin, A. Hopf, P. Hopf) 13:05.50. 7. Angola (Budak, D. Davenport, Gr. Hinkley, Jackson) 13:25.06. 8. Lakeland (Barrick, Carney, Freeman, Gyovai) 14:13.30.
High Jump: 1. Gaerte (ANG) 5-0. 2. Warner (DK) 4-10. 3. Schoenherr (DK) 4-8. 4. Bradley (EN) J4-6. 5. Kessler (ES) J4-6. 6T. Barrick (LL) and Baxter (CC) J4-6. 7. Slone (EN) J4-4. 8T. Anglemeyer (GOS) and D. Davenport (ANG) 4-4. 11. Mullet (CC) 4-2.
Shot Put: 1. Call (ANG) 32-3.50. 2. Bremer (CN) 30-11.25. 3. R. David (EN) 30-5.50. 4. Stillman (ANG) 29-9.25. 5. N. Fordyce (DK) 29-1.50. 6. LaLone (EN) 28-11. 7. B. Fordyce (DK) 28-8.25. 8. Gawthrop (CC) 28-8.
Discus: 1. Munson (EN) 93-3. 2. Stultz (ANG) 90-7. 3. H. Mack (ES) 86-11. 4. Munoz (LL) 86-4. 5. Stillman (ANG) 85-10. 6. Clifford (CC) 85-5. 7. Ar. Thompson (LL) 83-9. 8. Bremer (CN) 81-3. 9. Berkey (GOS) 80-11.
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. Columbia City 97. 2T. Lakeland and Angola 87. 4. DeKalb 78. 5. East Noble 59. 6. Eastside 32. 7. Wawasee 16.
John Reed Mile: 1. Yarnelle (ANG) 4:33.04. 2. Ridge (CC) 4:33.69. 3. Knowles (ANG) 4:37.68. 4. Hostetler (LL) 4:40.50. 5. Warren (EN) 4:40.83. 6. Hefty (DK) 4:43.66. 7. Mullett (CC) 4:47.17. 8. Enyeart (ANG) 4:58.42.
100: 1. C. Steury (ANG) 11.12. 2. Sievers (CC) 11.42. 3. An. Thompson (LL) 11.53. 4. Fazio (CC) 11.56. 5. Hatton (EN) 11.73. 6. Malaivanh (LL) 11.74. 7. Bell (DK) 11.89. 8. Roberts (DK) 11.94.
110 Hurdles: 1. Lawrence (LL) 14.88. 2. A. Fuller (EN) 15.23. 3. Schnorr (CC) 16.41. 4. Wilson (DK) 17.71. 5. Hatcher (CC) 17.78. 6. Mitchener (EN) 18.38. 7. B. Thomas (ANG) 18.75. 8. L. Yoder (LL) 19.16.
4x100 Relay: 1. Lakeland (Lawrence, Malaivanh, An. Thompson, O. Troyer) 44.92. 2. Angola (E. Miller, Hasselman, L. King, Steury) 45.23. 3. Columbia City (Pletcher, Shearer, Fazio, Sievers) 45.88. 4. East Noble (Klein, Gabet, Hatton, A. Fuller) 46.07. 5. DeKalb (Gentis, Bell, Penrod, Roberts) 46.27. 6. Wawasee (Brace, Stahl, Boyd, Kelly) 49.92. 7. Eastside (C. Mack, Stoy, Firestine, Potter) 51.92.
4x200 Relay: 1. Lakeland (Lawrence, Malaivanh, An. Thompson, O. Troyer) 1:34.81. 2. Columbia City (Crosson, Fazio, Sievers, Shearer) 1:35.68. 3. Angola (E. Miller, Hasselman, L. King, Carminati) 1:35.95. 4. East Noble (Klein, Gabet, Hatton, A. Fuller) 1:38.54. 5. DeKalb (Schmidt, Mahoney, Dobson, J.J. King) 1:39.65. 6. Wawasee (Richardson, Rolston, Young, Likens) 1:46.15.
4x400 Relay: 1. Angola (Herbert, Michael, J. Smith, Meyer) 3:35.57. 2. DeKalb (Merritt, Barton, Fillenwarth, Hallam) 3:39.15. 3. Columbia City (Mullett, H. Garcia, Kirchner, Ridge) 3:42.11. 4. East Noble (Sparkman, Marcellus, K. Fuller, Ernsberger) 3:44.75. 5. Lakeland (L. Yoder, Priestley, Naylor, Luna) 3:45.33. 6. Wawasee (Washington, Keim, Baugh, A. Yoder) 4:05.11.
4x800 Relay: 1. DeKalb (Okeefe, Hefty, Hallam, Fillenwarth) 8:28.02. 2. Lakeland (Hostetler, Larimer, Schiffli, C. Troyer) 8:41.20. 3. Columbia City (Anspach, Pletcher, Good, Byall) 8:49.43. 4. East Noble (Sowles, Quake, Brinker, Savoie) 8:51.17. 5. Angola (Hoover, Ga. Hinkley, Cooke, Klink) 9:17.26. 6. Wawasee (Baugh, A. Yoder, Waugh, Shaw) 9:22.15. 7. Eastside (Diaz, Burns, Burkett, A. Strong) 9:27.64.
Sprint Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Bell, Gentis, Roberts, Fillenwarth) 1:39.34. 2. Angola (E. Miller, Hasselman, Steury, Michael) 1:39.99. 3. Columbia City (Pletcher, Shearer, Sievers, Kirchner) 1:40.28. 4. Lakeland (Lawrence, Malaivanh, An. Thompson, O. Troyer) 1:40.73. 5. East Noble (Klein, Gabet, Hatton, Fuller) 1:43.48. 6. Eastside (Potter, C. Mack, West, R. Strong) 1:54.45.
Distance Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Barton, Fillenwarth, Hallam, Haupert) 9:46.88. 2. Columbia City (Anspach, Meyers, Mullett, Pletcher) 9:57.16. 3. Lakeland (Hofer, Hostetler, Jaeger, Larimer) 10:07.73. 4. Angola (Caswell III, Cooke, Enyeart, Ga. Hinkley) 10:18.90. 5. East Noble (Brinker, K. Fuller, Marcellus, Quake) 10:20.28. 6. Eastside (Burkett, Diaz, Maag, A. Strong) 10:44.23. 7. Wawasee (Allen, Shipley, Speybroeck, Winters) 10:57.77.
High Jump: 1. Meyer (ANG) 6-3. 2. Weiss (ANG) 5-10. 3. Ernsberger (EN) 5-8. 4. M. Smith (CC) 5-6. 5. McCoy (CC) J5-4. 6T. Penrod (DK), C. Troyer (LL) and N. Baker (ES) J5-4.
Shot Put: 1. Sebert (ES) 55-10.25. 2. Birch (DK) 45-4.75. 3. Carnahan (CC) J44-4. 4. Riegling (LL) J44-4. 5. Leighty (EN) 43-6.50. 6. Yager (CC) 41-10.25. 7. Trick (ANG) 41-6. 8. O’Conner (EN) 40-7.25.
Discus: 1. Sebert (ES) 164-1. 2. B. Alleshouse (LL) 122-10. 3. Arntz (CC) 120-9. 4. Tr. Brown (DK) 118-8. 5. Riegling (LL) 117-11. 6. Trick (ANG) 114-1. 7. Gonzalez (WAW) 113-6. 8. Leighty (EN) 112-1. 9. Kyler (CC) 111-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.