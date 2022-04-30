ANGOLA — Former longtime professional soccer player DaMarcus Beasley of Fort Wayne will be bringing his soccer camp to Angola in June.
The 2022 Angola Beasley Camp will be at the YMCA of Steuben County from June 20-24 and the only American man to play in four FIFA World Cups met with area soccer enthusiasts at the YMCA Saturday morning as youth soccer activity was taking place at its fields.
Beasley has done camps for the past 16 years, and is excited to have one in Angola.
“You look around and see the support soccer has in the community,” Beasley said. “Soccer is a global game, and we want to create the environment where soccer brings people together and they can enjoy the game together.”
The camps will teach and develop skills for the youth. But Beasley wants the camps to be more than that for the kids.
“When I’m working with the young kids, I want them to play with a smile. That’s how I played,” Beasley said. “I want them to walk away from it having fun while learning the game.”
A former Beasley camper is Auburn native Rece Buckmaster, who played with Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls in 2019 and currently plays for USL Championship League team Memphis 901 FC.
Beasley has been retired from soccer for three years and is enjoying it. He is a co-owner of Fort Wayne FC, a USL League Two team. Fort Wayne is two levels below USL Championship teams like Memphis 901 FC and Detroit City FC, who recently beat the MLS’ Columbus Crew 2-1 a week and a half ago in a U.S. Open Cup match.
“We’re off to a good start,” Beasley said of Fort Wayne FC. “We’ve received a lot of support and great feedback and we’re excited about the future.”
The Beasley Day Camp for boys and girls ages 8-16 will cost $150 per child and run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day in Angola.
The Beasley Half-Day Camp is for boys and girls from ages 5-8 and will cost $110 per child. That will run from 9 a.m. to noon from June 20-23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24.
Each camper will receive a Beasley Camp shirt and ball. Beasley added the camp days will end with a refreshing water fight.
For more information, go online to beasleyfutbol.com/summercamps.
