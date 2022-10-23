Prep Boys Tennis Season ends for Westview’s Hostetler in state semifinals
INDIANAPOLIS — A terrific high school tennis career ended for Westview senior Isaiah Hostetler in the semifinal round of the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals Saturday as he lost to West Lafayette Harrison senior Aaron Gu 6-2, 6-3.
Hostetler ended his season with a 29-1 record, including 8-1 in the state tournament series.
Gu (30-0) went on to win the state championship, defeating Bloomington North senior Nicholas Shirley in the championship match 6-4, 6-4. Shirley ended his season 19-2.
Prep Soccer Two Barons, two Warriors named to ISCA All-District Teams
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association recently announced All-District Teams for 2022.
For the girls, Westview’s Bri Munoz was named to the All-District 1st Team for District 1, and DeKalb’s Riley Exford made the All-District 2nd Team for District 2.
For the boys, Westview’s Teague Misner made the All-District 1st Team for District 2, while DeKalb’s Carric Joachim was named to the All-District 2nd Team for District 2.
Prep Football Koskie leads Railroaders to sectional win over Bellmont
GARRETT — Senior Robert Koskie had 30 carries for 301 yards and four touchdowns to lead Garrett to a 38-14 victory over Bellmont in a Class 3A Sectional 27 first-round game Friday night at Memorial Field.
It was the Railroaders’ first state playoff win since their run to semi-state in 2016. The Braves ended their season at 0-10.
Sophomore Calder Hefty completed 7-of-9 passes for 170 yards for Garrett. Sophomore Parker Skelly had two receptions for 58 yards. The Railroaders blocked a punt in the first quarter and freshman Aiden Hunt returned it 11 yards for a touchdown.
Garrett (3-7) will play Yorktown (7-3) in a sectional semifinal game this coming Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.
College Soccer Thunder men win at Alma
ALMA, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s soccer team took sole possession of second place in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association with a 2-0 win at Alma on Sunday afternoon.
Liam Zimmerman scored a little over 19 and a half minutes into the contest for the Thunder on an assist from Joey Donovan, and Tyler Murphy scored his eighth goal of the season on an assist from Zimmerman a little over seven minutes into the second half.
Aidan McGonagle just made two saves in goal for Trine to pick up the shutout.
Trine (8-4-3, 3-1-2 MIAA) is a point ahead of both Albion and Trine for second place in the MIAA. A home win over Adrian this afternoon in the conference regular season finale would clinch second place and a first-round bye in the MIAA Tournament.
The Thunder will end their regular season at NCAA Division I Indiana on Thursday night.
On Monday, Murphy was named MIAA Men’s Soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week for last week’s efforts. The junior forward scored a goal in each game last week, including a goal on a penalty kick in Trine’s 1-1 tie at home with Hope on Wednesday.
Trine women tie with Britons
ALBION, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s soccer team tied with Albion 1-1 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Saturday evening.
The Thunder (9-4-3, 4-1-2 MIAA) drew even on Andrea Wright’s second goal of the season with just under 20 minutes left to play. Bella Mabry assisted on the goal.
The Britons (7-3-4, 4-2-1) outshot Trine 14-11. Sophie Aschemeier made six saves in goal for the Thunder.
Trine is in second place in the MIAA by a point over both Albion and Hope. The Thunder end their regular season on Wednesday against visiting Olivet at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium for a 6:45 p.m. opening kickoff.
On Monday, Wright was named the MIAA Women’s Soccer Defensive Athlete of the Week for last week’s efforts. The senior defender from Plainfield scored a goal and made a number of crucial interceptions and tackles in each match last week.
College Hockey Trine ACHA Division 2 men have solid weekend in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team went 2-1 in the Liberty Showcase this past weekend. The Thunder defeated Liberty 4-0 on Saturday and Rider 7-1 on Friday. But Trine lost 5-4 in overtime to Massachusetts-Amherst on Sunday.
On Saturday, freshman Ian Young made 33 saves in goal to earn the shutout for the Thunder, and freshman William Nilsson scored twice. Senior Joseph Lajcaj and freshman Noah Henslee also scored.
On Friday, Henslee had two goals to lead Trine and Young made 23 saves in goal.
Nilsson, seniors Dillon Fox and Yuli Lima, sophomore Justin Palmer, and freshman Braeden Piper also scored for the Thunder.
On Sunday, Piper, Palmer, Lima and senior Rhett Gulotta scored for Trine (7-4). Senior Joseph Ackley made 48 saves in goal.
