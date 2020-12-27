Area high school gymnastics teams are ready for a different 2021 season with the stormy cloud of COVID-19 still looming. But it also has the makings to be exciting at different levels.
“COVID has made the start of the season a challenge,” new East Noble coach Tami Housholder said. “We are hopeful to have a season and excited to see what it holds.”
Two of the state’s top teams are in the KPC Media Group coverage area in DeKalb and Angola, and they barely lost anyone while having some additions. The Barons finished tied for 10th in the final Indiana High School Gymnastics Coaches’ Poll last season while the Hornets were ranked 15th.
Lakeland is similar to the Barons and Hornets as far as roster turnover goes. The Lakers bring everybody back with no graduation losses and added a couple of freshmen.
East Noble and West Noble both have new coaches who have significant history with both programs. Housholder takes over the Knights for Erin Weldon. Stacey Lang returns to the Chargers to really start their rebuild.
DeKalb Barons
Coach: Kaitlyn Wolfe (assisted by Ryley Gibson)
2020: 7-2 dual record, Wawasee Sectional champions, 4th place in Huntington North Regional
Two of three state qualifiers from last season return for the Barons, who will once again have a small, but solid team.
Reigning KPC Media Group Prep of the Year Sarah Boyd is back for her senior season after finishing 14th all-around in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals in a sparse Worthen Arena without fans on the Ball State University campus in Muncie in mid-March. She scored 36.25 all-around and was led by tying for 16th on the vault with 9.375 and placing 16th on the uneven bars at 8.975.
Junior Lauren Blythe tied for 13th at state in the floor exercise with 9.4 and was 28th on bars in Muncie with 8.525. She will also try to make a run to state on the balance beam in 2021.
The graduated Kristen Azzue is DeKalb’s lone loss. She tied for 39th at state on the balance beam with 8.3 last season and is part of Trine University’s new acrobatics and tumbling team.
Boyd was the sectional champion all-around and on the bars and vault. Blythe won the sectional title on the floor exercise.
Another solid all-around gymnast returns in senior Allison Burton. DeKalb has some versatility with the addition of three freshmen. It has six gymnasts on the roster overall.
Wolfe said Blythe will focus on the bars, beam and the floor. Burton will focus on the vault, bars and floor. Freshmen Taylor Zacharias and Myca Miller will contribute immediately. Zacharias’ top events are the bars and the beam. Miller’s best apparatuses are the vault and floor.
Freshman Auburn Nordmann rounds out the roster.
Wolfe, in her fifth season at the helm, hopes the Barons become more consistent as the season goes along.
“Since half of our team is freshmen, we are going to try to gain experience while increasing difficulty,” Wolfe said.
Angola Hornets
Coach: Misti Evans (assisted by Kadish Evans)
2020: 8-2 dual record, Wawasee Sectional runners-up, 5th in Huntington North Regional.
The Hornets were deep enough in talent to overcome a lot of injuries and still have a solid season by their standards after being ranked as high as third in the state. Despite some setbacks, they are healthier this season.
Angola took a hit with the loss of sophomore Marina Bussema for the season due to a torn rotator cuff. She had surgery to repair that on Wednesday.
Bussema was highly impactful as a freshman, qualifying for the Huntington North Regional on the bars and vault and earning KPC All-Area honors. She was third at sectional and 12th at regional on the vault and placed sixth in the sectional on the bars.
However, Angola’s best gymnast, junior Ashtyn Evans, is healthy and senior Haley Hilyard is back after missing all of last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in one of her knees.
Evans was banged up from beginning to end last season, but still persevered throughout to show she was one of the top gymnasts in northern Indiana.
She was the regional runner-up on the bars with a 9.55 to qualify for state, but could not compete on the biggest stage after getting hurt on a fall off the bars in practice the day before the state finals.
Hilyard will be valuable to Angola in 2021 on the balance beam and uneven bars.
Senior Emma Schoenherr will take on a bigger role like she has had for much of her career, and Misti Evans said Schoenherr has looked strong early on. Schoenherr joined the team late in the offseason last season, then was limited to the beam and bars because of an ankle issue. She won the Wawasee Sectional title on beam in 2020.
Sophomore Audrey Wilkinson is back after being one of area’s top all-around gymnasts last season. She tied for 19th at state in the vault at 9.35 after scoring a season-best of 9.5 at regional to finish fourth. Coach Evans said Wilkinson is showing more confidence and maturity heading into this season.
The Hornets have 12 gymnasts, including three seniors (Hilyard, Schoenherr and Katie Stoy) and three freshmen with club experience. Rianne Ritter is the most polished of the ninth graders, but has been sidelined by an ongoing foot issue.
Sophomores Sarah Hutchins and Summer Allen are also returning letterwinners.
“We plan to enjoy each day we are given to be together and not look too far ahead,” said Misti Evans, who is in her eighth season leading the Hornets. “The upperclassmen have been great leaders to the incoming class.”
Lakeland Lakers
Coach: Sherill Habedank (assisted by Linda Whetstone)
2020: 3-7 dual record, 7th in Wawasee Sectional
Six girls return for the Lakers, led by senior and 2020 KPC All-Area honorable mention Emily Byler.
Byler was 19th all-around in the sectional last year with 32.125. Her top events at Wawasee were tying for 14th on the floor with 8.825 and tying for 17th on the uneven bars with 7.6. She also scored 8.65 on the vault to tie for 18th place.
Junior Natalie Huffman is another all-around gymnast returning for Lakeland. Also returning are senior Baylee Slone and sophomores Aurora Yoder, Brooke Retterbush and Carly Rasbaugh.
Freshmen Emma Schiffli and Kaitlyn Keck will add to the team’s potential.
“We’re excited to have the girls back,” said Habedank, who is in her 22nd year coaching gymnastics. “These girls have great potential and we look forward to seeing them improve throughout the season.”
East Noble Knights
Coach: Tami Housholder (assisted by Renae Helmkamp)
2020: 5th in Wawasee Sectional
Housholder is no stranger to the program. She has been an assistant coach for the Knights for two seasons and a volunteer assistant coach for 11 seasons.
Outside of senior all-around standout Miah Hudson and 2020 balance beam regional qualifier Ally Blackburn, East Noble is largely inexperienced. It has four letterwinners returning and a few newcomers, including four freshmen. Four gymnasts were lost to graduation.
“We have several new girls on our team this year, some totally new to the sport of gymnastics,” Housholder said. “Since the start of the season, several of them have shown great progress.”
Hudson has been productive for the Knights since joining the team as a freshman. Blackburn fared well all-around last season as a ninth grader. Freshmen Taylor Sibert and Audrey Beiswanger lead the newcomers.
West Noble Chargers
Coach: Stacey Lang (assisted by Lynlee Howard, Jewel Allard and Megan Roy)
2020: 9th in Wawasee Sectional.
Lang is back with Charger gymnastics after a two-year hiatus. She was one of its coaches for nine years prior to stepping away.
Injuries affected West Noble last season. But, regardless of the circumstances, the Chargers have a lot of work to do to become more competitive.
Not having a gym to train in close by makes it tough for West Noble. But numbers are moving up and Lang is excited about taking on this challenge. There are 11 girls on the team.
“We have 10 girls who have experience in competitive gymnastics and one who has decided to try it for the first time ever,” Lang said. “They are a lot of fun to work with and are rising to the challenges presented to them. I think once the freshmen get a meet or two under their belts, we will start to see them blossom into their potential.
“We have a lot of talent in this group of girls, many of which don’t even realize their potential,” she continued. “If we can stay healthy this year, we have room for tremendous growth over last season.”
Sophomores Valerie Diaz and Nellie Herrera are back after competing in the sectional last season. Senior Elliana Villareal gained some experience in competition last season, and junior Taylor Shoemaker is another key athlete returning for the Chargers.
Key newcomers for West Noble are sophomore Gabrielle Boggs and freshmen Payton Eash and Rachel Klages.
Eastside Blazers
Sophomore Brielle Carter will be the Blazers’ lone gymnast for the second straight season after doing well by herself as a freshman last season. She was Eastside’s first varsity gymnast since 1985.
Carter was picked as a KPC Media Group All-Area honorable mention after placing 12th all-around in the Wawasee Sectional at 33.45. Her best event finishes were eighth on the floor exercise with 9.15 and tying for 11th place on bars with 7.9. She also tied for 15th on vault with 8.7.
Since the 2020 season ended, Carter has practiced frequently at Summit Gymnastics Academy in Fort Wayne to improve her skills.
“They helped me a lot with little things on skills and a lot on my confidence,” she said. “It was good to get another coach’s perspective.
“I’ve definitely improved on floor, beam and vault since last year,” Carter continued. “I’m just really excited for the season. It was really cool (to represent Eastside). I love going to competitions.”
Carter will be coached again by her mother Erin. Brielle will practice with and compete DeKalb’s gymnastics team and follow the Barons’ schedule.
Angola and Lakeland will open their seasons on Saturday in the Elkhart Holiday Invitational at The Club for Gymnastics in Elkhart. The meet starts at noon.
The Lakers’ home opener is on Jan. 11 against Northrop. The Hornets’ home opener at Central Gym is on Jan. 12 against Wawasee.
DeKalb and Carter will open their seasons at Huntington North on Jan. 5. The Barons’ home opener at the Classic City Center across from DeKalb High School will be on Jan. 7 at Concordia.
West Noble opens its season at home against East Noble on Jan. 7 at 6 p.m.
— Jeff Jones contributed to this story.
