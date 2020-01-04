FORT WAYNE — Garrett’s wrestling team went down to the wire against Bellmont in the Class 2A championship dual of the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals late Saturday afternoon. The Braves won the must-win final match to defeat the Railroaders 33-29.
All area teams finished better than what they were seeded. Garrett was seeded fifth and finished second in 2A. In 1A, Prairie Heights was seeded seventh and placed fourth. Churubusco was unseeded and finished fifth.
The Railroaders narrowed the gap with Bellmont, who improved to 15-0 this season in duals. The Braves defeated Garrett 46-24 in the Carroll Super Duals on Dec. 21.
Two weeks later, each team had seven victories. Bellmont outpinned Garrett 4-2. That included the final match at 160 pounds, where Brave Isaac Freidt pinned Mason Custer in 1 minute, 35 seconds.
“A couple of matches could have went both ways,” Railroaders coach Nick Kraus said. “And other things could have happened. We could have stayed off our backs.
“It was a good match against a good team. It came down to bonus points, but we can wrestle with them. All the kids wrestled well. I’m proud of them.”
Garrett beat Leo (55-16) and fourth-seeded Wawasee (57-19) in the pool play, then defeated top-seeded Western 41-27 in the semifinals.
“We’ve gotten better, a ton better,” Kraus said. “The fight was contagious. Some guys had a little more in the tank than what I thought. The Al Smith (Classic at Mishawaka last weekend) turned it around for us.”
Kraus said his wrestlers gained a physical, mean edge taking on many of the best wrestlers in the state, especially in northwest Indiana, which is known for wrestling physical and with a mean streak.
Clayton Fielden (170), Kolin Cope (152), Chandler Shearer (126-132) and Cole Bergman (220-195) all went 4-0 on the day for Garrett.
In Class 1A, Churubusco won its final three duals to finish fifth after losing its opening dual to North Posey 48-24. North Posey went on to win the state title.
The Eagles finished pool play with a 39-34 victory over South Adams, downed Manchester 34-24 in a consolation dual, then finished the day by defeating perennial small school wrestling power Adams Central 43-42 in a tiebreaker, which was most first points scored (14-10).
Churubusco (10-7) forfeited two weight classes all day and still finished fifth.
“It was a really good day,” second-year Eagles coach Josh Kimmel said. “We wrestled 13 kids and took 14 kids down. We battled hard.
“We bumped Zander Hord up to 113 and he got a big pin against Manchester. We bumped up Kaleb Oliver and he got us a couple of big wins,” the coach added. “We did not give up pins.”
Oliver, a freshman and a first-year wrestler, is a 175-pounder who has wrestled at 182 for much of the season. He went up to 195 in the Adams Central dual and pinned a guy 18 pounds bigger in Cody Lautzenheiser in 3:10.
Reese Wicker (220-285) and Dominic Heath (120) are still undefeated for the season for the Eagles after having 4-0 tournaments. Heath pinned all four of his opponents on Saturday.
Korbyn Reister (126) and Marcus DeBolt (195-220) both went 3-1 for Churubusco.
The Eagles are overcoming a tough start to the season. They were overcoming injuries and getting guys down to their proper weights.
“We’ve made some big changes,” Kimmel said. “We’re not all the way there, but we’re looking up. We’re progressing well.”
Prairie Heights won its pool, defeating Greentown Eastern 39-36 and No. 2 seed Wabash 39-30. But the Panthers lost in the semifinals 43-25 to Southridge and dropped the third-place match to Tell City 54-30.
An injury suffered by 195-pounder Austin Wells in the pool round forced a Panther team made up mostly of underclassmen to do some shuffling for its final two duals.
“Kudos to the guys for rolling with the punches,” Heights coach Brett Smith said. “Southridge is tough and Tell City is solid.
“We knew Greentown Eastern was an even matchup and picked up some big wins there. Freshman Caleb Manprasert wrestled a good match to help us close the gap. Freshman Holt Schrock (126) had a big pin,” Smith continued. “Against Wabash, we took an early lead and kind of weathered the storm.”
In the Eastern dual, Manprasert won a 16-10 decision over Ethan Duchateu at 120. Panther Sam Levitz won the final match of the dual, pinning Caiden Kendall at 47 seconds at 138.
Sam Levitz (138) and Isiah Levitz (160-170) both went 4-0 on the day for Prairie Heights. Sam had four pins and Isiah had three pins.
Class 2A Final
Bellmont 33, Garrett 29
106 — Isaac Ruble (B) dec. Hayden Brady 12-7. 113 — Colton Weimer (G) major dec. Karson Everett 11-3. 120 — Mason Myers (B) dec. Keegan McComb 5-2. 126 — Chandler Shearer (G) dec. Dominic Litchfield 9-3. 132 — Kane McCormack (G) dec. Calvin Faurote 3-2. 138 — Kyle Lawson (B) pinned Brayden Baker, 2:52. 145 — Garrett Manley (M) dec. Wayne Wells 11-5. 152 — Kolin Cope (G) dec. Alec Mowery 5-0. 160 — Isaac Freidt (B) pinned Mason Custer (G), 1:34. 170* — Clayton Fielden (G) pinned Garrett Piper, :58. 182 — Carter Siefring (B) pinned Tyler Walden, 1:39. 195 — Caden Freidt (B) pinned Seth VanWagner, :30. 220 — Cole Bergman (G) major dec. Dalton Robinson 8-0. 285 — Nolan Hathaway (G) pinned Mason Murphy, 4:17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.