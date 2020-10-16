AUBURN — Needing a goal in a tight tournament game with your season on the line.
Lakewood Park Christian has been there, done that.
The Panthers scored with less than two minutes left to tie the match and spoil an upset bid by Blackhawk Christian, eventually winning in penalty kicks to repeat as sectional champions.
Needless to say Lakewood Park is battle-tested going into Saturday’s Class 1A regional at Heritage Christian in Indianapolis.
“I was proud of the guys,” Lakewood Park coach Daron White said. “They kept on fighting. They didn’t get discouraged, didn’t get negative. That’s why you play to the end.”
Play opens at 10 a.m. Saturday with Faith Christian of Lafayette (7-5-3) going against 15th-ranked Liberty Christian of Anderson (14-3). The third-rated Panthers (12-3) will meet seventh-ranked Heritage Christian (9-7-1) at noon. The survivors return for the title match at 7 p.m.
“It’s anybody’s regional to win,” White said. “All four teams have a good chance of winning.
“The key is to not make those key mistakes that let in a goal, and staying patient on offense, and keeping it simple. If we do that, we’ll get our scoring chances.”
Experience is a plus for the Panthers, and helped them as the clock ticked down against Blackhawk Christian. Colton White seized the chance on a turnover by the Braves and scored the equalizer with only 1:25 left.
“Once we broke through, we had the momentum and we played well in overtime,” Coach White said. “We still couldn’t find the back of the net.
“Then we had to do it in PKs, and I was so happy for Luke Carnahan, stepping up and having two saves, that was great for him.”
The Panthers, who went 17-3-1 and won the regional at Marion last year, have faced other difficult situations this season.
“We had some tough games through the year where we had to battle back,” Coach White said. “There were games we were down and we ended up winning. There were a couple we were down and we didn’t win those games but we battled to the end.
“They know how to keep on playing.”
The Panthers may have been too fired up at the start against Blackhawk, and missed some chances to score.
“They were ready to go, and Blackhawk was as well,” Coach White said. “We put a lot of pressure on early, but probably were just a little too amped when it got down to that finish. We put balls over the top or just wide, and a couple we just let slide through, thinking somebody else was going to get them.
“We still need to come out with the energy. It’s something we’ve done often this year. We need to have a little bit better finishing.”
The Panthers have several players who can do that, led by Zach Collins, who has 25 goals and six assists. Blake Miller has scored 10 times, and Colton White has five goals and 12 assists.
“We have five or six guys that can put the ball in the back of the net. That definitely helps, even though Zach has scored the majority for us,” Coach White said.
Heritage Christian took out two of the top 10 in the coaches poll in winning its sectional. The Eagles defeated No. 4 Park Tudor in penalty kicks in the championship after a 3-1 victory over No. 10 Scecina in the semifinals.
Faith Christian won 6-2 over sectional host Lafayette Central Catholic and then 2-1 over ninth-ranked North White.
Liberty Christian won the sectional hosted by Anderson Prep Academy, defeating Tri-Central 7-1 and Sheridan 4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.