ALLENDALE, Mich. — Trine University's women and men's indoor track and field teams competed in the unscored Mike Lints Open Saturday at Grand Valley State University, and junior Evie Bultemeyer highlighted day for the Thunder by winning the women's 3,000-meter run in a school-record time.
Bultemeyer led a field of NAIA and NCAA Division II and III opponents by finishing in a time of 10 minutes, 0.81 seconds. She set the previous women's indoor program record in the 3,000 last February at 10:33.7.
The Thunder also had an impressive showing in the 5,000 with two runners placing in the top five. Freshman Alli Smith was second in 18:32.34, and junior Elizabeth Lohman finished fourth in 18:34.87.
In the 800, sophomore Chloe Brittain place eighth in 2:19.03, freshman Amira Faulkner was 14th in 2:27.91 and sophomore Madi Howard was 16th in 2:30.76.
Rounding out the top performances on the track was sophomore Stephanie Hartpence finishing 24th in the 400 dash in 1:03.85.
In the field events, sophomore Valerie Obear had the best finish for the Thunder in the weight throw by placing fourth with a throw of 54 feet, 7.5 inches.
Sophomore Autumn Presley of Pleasant Lake placed 14th out of 26 competitors in the pole vault by clearing the bar at 9-8. Sophomore Anna Kmec (Carmel, Ind./Carmel) was 20th in the shot put at 33-9.25.
For the Thunder men, sophomore Josh Davis and Westview High graduate Derek Miller had runner-up finishes in their respective events.
Davis qualified for the finals of the 60-meter dash and improved by six one-hundredths of a second over his time in the preliminaries to come away with a finals run of 7.01 seconds to place second overall.
The junior Miller was one of three Thunder runners to finish in the top five in the 5,000 with a team-best mark of 14:52.21 to place second in that event.
Joining Miller in the top five in the 5,000 was senior Vilis Vuskalns in third place at 14:56 and DeKalb High School graduate Jack Beakas in fourth at 14:56.54.
Freshman Jake Gladieux was fourth in the 60 hurdles in 8.42 seconds. He finished his preliminary race in 8.55 seconds.
Trine had four runners in the top 15 of the 200 dash, led by freshman Ben Williams who was 11th in 22.72 seconds. Senior Jacob Root was 12th in 22.76 seconds, Davis was 13th in 22.82 seconds, and Gladieux placed 15th in 22.93 seconds.
The Thunder was eighth in the 4-by-400 relay in 3:28.25 with the team of Gladieux, Williams, Root and Garrett freshman Connor Kissinger.
Williams recorded the top overall finish in the field events by placing fifth in the long jump at 21-8.25. Freshman teammate Omar Campbell finished eighth with a leap of 20-11.25.
In the shot put, junior Nicolas Kane placed 12th with a distance of 44-8 and senior Skyler Dunckley was 15th in 42-11.25.
In the weight throw, senior Mitchell Martin finished seventh at 51-10.5 and Kane was 13th at 44-4.25.
Both Trine teams will return to Michigan Friday and Saturday to compete in Hillsdale College's Wide Track Classic. The first events will begin on Friday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.