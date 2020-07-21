Prep Baseball
Davis, Yoder named Academic All-State
Recent graduates Kurtis Davis from Westview and Braden Yoder from Lakeland were picked to the 2020 Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Academic All-State Team.
Other area ball players making the academic All-State team are Carroll’s Sebastian Kuhns and Leo’s Daniel Bovie.
NFL
No NFL preseason games this year
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been made public.
The union also agreed to a 80-player roster limit for training camp, instead of the usual 90.
According to reports, union leadership told players about the preseason agreement during a conference call on Tuesday.
