Prep Baseball Cougars fall to Spartans
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble lost to Homestead 13-1 Tuesday at the World Baseball Academy.
Will Hoover hit a solo home run for the Cougars. Four different pitchers threw for Central Noble.
Prep Softball Blazers open season with shutout win
BUTLER — Junior Natalie Lower tossed a no-hitter and four teammates had multiple hits as Eastside’s softball team shut out Edgerton, Ohio 10-0 Monday.
It was the Blazers’ first game of the season and first victory for new head coach Brennen Kitchen.
Lower struck out eight batters and walked just two. Eastside played error-less defense behind her.
Skyelar Kessler had three hits, including a doubled once and drove in two runs.
Mataya Bireley, Cadence Gardner and Faith McClain had two hits apiece as the hosts clubbed 13 hits.
Bireley had a double and a triple. McClain drove in two runs. Gardner and McKenna Hoffelder had doubles.
Jayci Kitchen, Grace McClain and Josie Richman added singles for Eastside.
The Blazers visit DeKalb today.
Lakewood Park beats Marines
HAMILTON — The Panthers jumped out to an 8-0 lead over the Marines after the first inning, before building it to 15-1 after the second on their way to a 16-2 victory in the season opener for both teams.
Presleigh Burkhart finished the game with six strikeouts in five innings pitched. Megan Knox, Grace Merkel and Sabrina Kauffman each got on base four times while Ava West had three hits and Karly Miller had two.
Prep Track & Field Hornets sweep Barons
ANGOLA — The Angola track teams swept DeKalb Tuesday evening, winning the boys’ meet 95-36 and the girls’ meet 85-47.
Gracie Pelliccia was the lone Hornet girl to win two events, taking victories in the 100 meter dash (13.12 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (51.46). Anna McClure took the 200 in a time of 28.31 seconds, followed by Karleigh Gillen winning the 400 in 1:02.91 and Gracynn Hinkley winning the 3200 (12:25.86).
In field events, Morgan Gaerte won the high jump for the Hornets with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches. Isabella Trine added a win for them in the pole vault (7-06) and Charlotte Rodriguez won the long jump (15 feet).
Lydia Bennett won in the 800 meters (2:24.51) and the 1600 (5:18.50) as the lone Baron to win multiple events. Adding victories for DeKalb were Myca Miller in the 100 hurdles (17.22), Breann Fordyce in the shot put (26-07) and Natalie Fordyce in the discus (74-01).
In the boys meet, Alex Meyer won two events for Angola, the 300 hurdles (46.87) and high jump (6 feet), along with Brandon Villafuerte, who won the shot put (47-07) and discus (117-02).
Adding victories for the Hornets were Gabe Cruz Conley in the 100 (11.65), Cameron Steury in the 200 (23.92), Sam Yarnelle in the 3200 (10:29.74), Dylan Hicks in the 110 hurdles (22.02), Oliver Koch in the pole vault (9-06) and Dylan Oberlin in the long jump (18-10.50).
For the Barons, Nathen Fillenwarth won the 400 (53.60), Jaren McIntyre won the 800 (2:07.64) and Carter VanGessel won the 1600 (4:39.02).
All Hornet teams for the boys and girls won the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay races.
Fremont teams win 3-way meet against Lakewood Park, Edon
FREMONT — The Eagles track teams won both their boys and girls meets Tuesday against the Panthers and Bombers. The Fremont boys scored 82 points to Edon’s 43 and Lakewood Park’s 36, while the girls finished with 81 points to Lakewood Park’s 58 and Edon’s 18.
Prep Girls Tennis Lakewood Park ekes past FHS
The Lakewood Park girls tennis team narrowly defeated Fremont in its dual match Tuesday, winning by a score of 3-2.
Lauren Korte won her match at No. 1 singles. The Panthers also picked up victories at No. 2 singles from Olivia Crider and No. 1 doubles from Elizabeth Kruse and Fiamma Gelmetti.
Fremont won their matches at No. 3 singles from Ayrianne Gaskill and No. 2 doubles from Lana Banks and Erica Cain.
College Tennis Trine women fall at Saint Mary’s
SOUTH BEND — In a 6-3 defeat to the Belles, Trine seniors Ashley Spirrison and Central Noble graduate Ellie Cole won their No. 1 doubles match and respective singles matches as the lone point scorers for the Thunder. The Thunder are now 9-5 while the Belles are 6-8.
Saint Mary’s 6, Trine 3
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Lucy Chamberlin 6-0, 6-2. 2. Alayna Campbell (SM) def. Jadyn Davis 6-3, 6-3. 3. Meredith Heckert (SM) def. Bekah Trent 6-4, 7-5. 4. Kathleen McLeod (SM) def. Eva Morales 6-1, 6-4. 5. Ellie Cole (T) def. Kalyn Borger 6-2, 6-4. 6. Nikki Rust (SM) def. Kennedy Outwater 6-0, 3-6, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (T) def. Chamberlin-Campbell 8-6. 2. Heckert-Borger (SM) def. Davis-Trent 8-1. 3. McLeod-Rust(SM) def. Morales-Lizzie Welker 8-6.
College Figure Skating Trine finishes 6th at Nationals
ADRIAN, Mich. ⏤ Trine University’s figure skating team concluded its 2021-22 season last weekend at the US Figure Skating National Intercollegiate Final, placing sixth out of 16 competing schools for its best-ever finish and placing higher than schools such as UCLA, Michigan, and Penn State.
The Thunder scored 199 total points on the campus of Adrian College and finished just 1.5 points behind the fifth overall team in New York University.
US Figure Skating National Intercollegiate Final
Last weekend’s Trine results
Novice Women Short Program: 18. Brigid Guerin; Juvenile Women Short Program: 2. Julianna Foy; Silver — Tango Pattern Dance: 6. Sadie Woodruff, 7. Kaitlin Gunter; Excel Pre Juvenile Free Skate: 15. Arya Barnes-Kelley; Excel Preliminary Plus Women Free Skate: 1. Reilly Johnson; Senior Women Short Program: 22. Natasha Strbiak; International — Yankee Polka Pattern Dance: 3. Elaine Kuckkahn; Gold — Westminster Waltz Pattern Dance: 7. Elizabeth Carley; Pre-Gold Killian Pattern Dance: 4. Julianna Stanley, 6. Haley Williams, 10. Woodruff; Junior Women Short Program: 11. Allaina Werstler; Excel Juvenile Women Free Skate Group A: 2. Foy; Excel Juvenile Women Free Skate Group B: 4. Kellan Chjokwo-Frank, 5. McKenzie Brouk; Senior Free Dance: 7. Kuckkahn; Excel Preliminary Women Free Skate: 7. Constance Clark, 8. Celine Sanchez, 15. Hannah Carter; Novice Free Dance: 3. Kelsey DeLaney, 4. Stanley; Intermediate Free Dance: 2. Gunter; Juvenile Free Dance: 6. Mattie Maguire, 8. Claire Kearns; Excel Intermediate Women Free Skate: 8. Jessica Westphal; Excel Novice Women Free Skate: 14. Brinna Russell; Excel Junior Women Free Skate: 5. Werstler; Low Maneuvers: 2nd out of 15; Intermediate Maneuvers: 5th out of 14.
College Baseball Thunder lose at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University lost to Adrian 9-5 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at Nicolay Field Tuesday evening.
The Thunder (8-11, 3-1 MIAA) scored the first four runs of the game in the second, and that included a three-run homer by Jackson O’Keefe. But the Bulldogs (11-8, 3-1) tied it by the fifth inning.
Trine took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh when Easton Rhodes’ groundout scored Dalton Nikirk. But the Thunder could not get the big out with runners on base in the bottom of the seventh.
Adrian scored three runs after two outs in the seventh to take a 7-5 lead. Freshman Gus Weaks had a two-run single, then Ty Peck drove in a run with an infield single.
Gary DeMartino had three hits and a run scored for Trine. Adam Stefanelli was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Robert Kortas (1-1) was the losing pitcher in relief.
Bridge Trine 9th in online tournament
ANGOLA — Trine University’s Thunder Aces bridge team placed ninth out of 17 teams in the American Contract Bridge League online collegiate tournament on Sunday.
The Thunder Aces defeated Northwestern 14-6 in the first round and beat Brown 17-3 in the second round. Then subsequent rounds were matched based on the total number of points scored in prior rounds. Trine lost 19-1 to both California-Berkeley and Washington (St. Louis), lost to Yale 17-3, beat Vanderbilt 17-3 and tied Carleton 10-10.
“I know we got our hopes up after the first two games, but I think ninth out of 17 is pretty good,” said Trine team member Cameron Orr of Angola.
Teams played eight matches of six hands. Each match lasted about an hour.
The Thunder Aces included Orr, senior civil engineering major Lucas Jackson from Valparaiso, junior chemical engineering major Keely Brooks from Van Buren, Ohio; and freshman civil engineering major Ryan Hoak from Warsaw.
The team advisor is retired Trine faculty member Chet Pinkham.
