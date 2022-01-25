Prep Girls Basketball Lakewood Park nips Generals
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park was missing some key contributors against Wayne Tuesday evening, but still had enough to defeat the Generals 58-57.
Frannie Talarico and Grace Merkel each had 18 points for the Panthers (7-12). Sophomore Grace Kamleiter added nine points. Wayne (9-10) was given its fifth straight loss.
In other area action Tuesday, Churubusco lost to visiting South Adams 56-30.
Prep Boys Basketball Lakers fall to Columbia City
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Columbia City 70-53 on Tuesday night.
Mason Baker had 26 points for the Eagles (11-4). Andrew Hedrick had 13 of his 15 points in the second half.
Ben Keil led the Lakers (3-11) with 17 points. Lakeland also had 13 points from Christian Troyer, 10 from Zeke Wachtman and seven points from Nate Keil.
Lakewood Park loses to Patriots
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to Heritage 78-53 on Tuesday night.
Carter Harman had 12 points and Mason Posey scored 11 for the Panthers (3-9). Harman had his 100th made three-point shot and moved to third in program history made three-pointers.
The Patriots are 3-9.
Prep Gymnastics Lakers lose close dual; Chargers third at Plymouth
ELKHART — Lakeland lost to Elkhart 93.35-87.1 Monday.
Emma Schiffli was second all-around with 30.1 and Natalie Huffman was third all-around to lead the Lakers. Schiffli tied for first on the vault with Elkhart’s Karli Reveal at 8.7.
Schiffli was also second on the uneven bars with 7 and third in the floor exercise with 8.2. Huffman was tied for second on the balance beam with two Lions at 7.3 and third on the uneven bars with 6.2.
In Plymouth on Monday, West Noble finished third out of four teams with 76.8. The host Pilgrims won with 98.75 and New Prairie was second with 86.05.
Lakeland 93.35, Elkhart 87.1
Floor Exercise: 1. Lindholm (E) 8.7, 2. Lucchese (E) 8.5, 3. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.2, 6. Huffman (LL) 7.9, 8. Gayheart (LL) 7.45, 9. Keck (LL) 6.75, 10. A. Yoder (LL) 6.45.
Vault: 1t. E. Schiffli (LL) and Reveal (E) 8.7, 3. K. Malone (E) 8.6, 5. Huffman (LL) 8.4, 8. Keck (LL) 8, 9. Gayheart (LL) 7.6, 10. E. Riehl (LL) 7.4.
Uneven Bars: 1. K. Malone (E) 8, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 7, 3. Huffman (LL) 6.2, 6. Keck (LL) 5.15, 8. A. Yoder (LL) 4.9, 9. E. Riehl (LL) 3.85, 10. Ala. Rasler (LL) 3.8.
Balance Beam: 1. Reveal (E) 24.65, 2t. Huffman (LL), Fruth (E) and Abarca (E) 7.3; 6. A. Yoder (LL) 6.6, 8. E. Schiffli (LL) 6.2, 9. Ala. Rasler (LL) 6, 10. Keck (LL) 5.4.
All-Around: 1. Malone (E) 31.7, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 30.1, 3. Huffman (LL) 29.8, 5. Keck (LL) 25.3, 6. A. Yoder (LL) 25.05, 7. Gayheart (LL) 22.55, 8. Ala. Rasler (LL) 22.4.
