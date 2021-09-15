Prep Volleyball West Noble sweeps CN
ALBION — West Noble defeated Central Noble 25-14, 25-23, 25-16 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Dana Ritchie had 19 digs and Maysie Clouse had 18 assists and a block. Carolina Flores had nine kills and Alayna Delong had three aces and a block.
The Cougars won the junior varsity match 25-21, 25-18. Chloe Sprague had 10 digs and seven assists for West Noble. Laci Roy had 13 digs and Zoey Fields had four kills.
Fremont bests Marines
FREMONT — Fremont beat Hamilton 25-9, 25-12, 25-13 on Thursday.
Jada Rhonehouse had 12 kills, Paige Baker had 10 kills and Andrea Barry had 13 digs for the Eagles. Claire Foulk had 22 assists and Kalyn Schlottman added seven aces.
Lakers outlast Chargers
LIGONIER — Lakeland defeated West Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Wednesday. The scores were 25-17, 25-15, 15-25, 28-30, 15-8.
Kelsie Bowling had 34 kills, 20 digs, four aces and a solo block to lead the Lakers. Faith Riehl had 10 kills, 15 digs and four aces. Justice Haston had 51 assists and 16 digs. Peyton Hartsough added 14 digs, and Lauren Leu had nine kills.
Carolina Flores had 22 kills, 12 digs, four aces and two blocks for the Chargers. Dana Ritchie had 33 digs and two aces.
Railroaders beat Barons in five
GARRETT — Visiting DeKalb won the first two sets, but Garrett bounced back to win the last three at the Paul Bateman Gym Wednesday.
Scores were 25-19, 25-20 in DeKalb’s favor. Garrett won the last three 25-22, 25-16, 15-7.
Senior Morgan Ostrowski powered the Railroader offense with 24 kills. Junior Kelsey Bergman added 10 kills.
Freshman Kennedy Hutton and senior Taylor Gerke served six aces each for Garrett. Sophomore Kyana Martinez added four. Gerke recorded 38 assists.
Martinez had six block assists, Ostrowski had five and Bergman added four. Ostrowski led Garrett with 16 digs. Martinez and senior Emma Welbaum had 10 each.
Paige Snider had 10 kills, two aces and 13 digs for DeKalb. Hope Moring had eight kills, 13 assists, two aces and 11 digs. Brenna Spangler had six kills, two aces and three blocks.
Brooklyn Barkhaus had eight kills and six digs. Lillie Cserep had 12 assists and five digs.
Prep Girls Golf Churubusco tops Angola
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco defeated Angola 203-219 in the final competition of the regular season for both teams Wednesday at Eel River.
Six girls had season-best scores for the Hornets.
Prep Boys Soccer NE8 foe Leo edges Barons
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Leo topped DeKalb 2-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Wednesday.
Carric Joachim headed in the only goal for the Barons.
The junior varsity match ended in a scoreless tie.
LPC falls to Luers
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Bishop Luers 4-1 on Thursday. Weston Roth scored for LPC.
College Soccer Trine women hold off Denison
GRANVILLE, Ohio — Trine won over NCAA Division III 17th-ranked Denison (Ohio) 3-2 on Wednesday evening.
The Thunder (6-0-1) were outshot 24-5. Trine only put three shots on goal. They were all from Teresa Ashbrook and they all found the net for the hat trick.
Ashbrook scored her 11th goal of the season in the 80th minute to put Trine up 3-1.
The Big Red (4-1) got within one again with a goal from Dulcie Heyes with 3 minutes, 46 seconds to play. But Trine hung on to win.
Carmen Sweigard made 11 saves in goal for the Thunder.
College Volleyball Trine sweeps Spartans
NORTH MANCHESTER — Trine defeated Manchester 25-21, 25-17, 25-10 on Wednesday night.
Olivia Jolliffe had eight kills, seven digs and six aces for the Thunder (5-5). Jacqueline Baughman had 23 assists, four digs, four kills and a block assist. Samantha Carlin had nine digs and two assists, Central Noble graduate Chloe Behm added five kills and Kailee Cornell had three aces.
East Noble graduate Sara Shultz had three kills and a solo blocks for the Spartans (4-6).
College Tennis Trine men lose to Goshen
GOSHEN — Trine’s men’s tennis team lost to Goshen 7-0 on Wednesday.
The Maple Leafs won all three doubles match to win the one doubles point by NAIA rules.
Goshen 7, Trine 0
Singles: 1. Kevin Bollman (G) def. Cole Goodman 6-1, 7-5. 2. Jonah Anderson (G) def. Aaron Streit 6-1, 6-3. 3. Insee Akarapan (G) def. Jaxon Davis 7-6 (7-3), 6-0. 4. Josh Friesen (G) def. Ryan Smith 6-3, 6-3. 5. Pedro Scattolon (G) def. Drew Dixon 6-0, 6-0. 6. Mario Gomez (G) def. Caleb Morris 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Friesen-Scattolon (G) def. Streit-R. Smith 6-4. 2. Bollman-Akarapan (G) def. Morris-Jx. Davis 6-0. 3. Gomez-J. Anderson (G) def. Dixon-Goodman 6-2.
Junior High Cross Country Blazers run against 4 teams
CHURUBUSCO — Eastside’s junior high cross country teams competed against Angola, Central Noble and Churubusco Tuesday.
In the girls’ race, Taylor Mack finished 10th at 14:05. Lucy Kitchen was 14th at 14:33 and Layla Fritz was 20th at 16:32.
In the boys’ race, Andrew Strong was second at 11:26. Noah Dove was seventh at 12:34 and Hunter Ellinger was 10th at 12:59.
Nolan Davis was 16th at 14:14. Gage Donaldson was 17th at 14:18. William McCreery was 18th at 14:22 and Jackson Burley was 21st at 15:01.
Carder Davis placed 26th at 16:37, Wyatt Tolley was 27th at 18:11 and Cooper Kaiser was 28th at 18:19.
