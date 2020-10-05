WATERLOO — The state’s eighth-ranked team was overwhelming.
The home team emptied the tank, but didn’t quite get far enough.
The favorites prevailed on the first night of the Class 3A boys soccer sectional at DeKalb Monday, as Carroll flashed its credentials with a 13-0 victory over East Noble, and Northrop fought off upset-minded DeKalb 2-0.
The Chargers (12-2-2) and Bruins (6-5-3) will meet in Wednesday’s first semifinal at 5 p.m. Snider and North Side will square off after that.
The quicker Bruins used their skill to outlast a determined DeKalb club. The goalkeeper on each side shined. DeKalb’s Blake Gilpin stopped Miguel Gonzalez after a one-touch pass from Brandon Nino Cuevas in close in the first half, and later dove to his right to stop a penalty kick by Salomon Romero.
Bruin keeper Michael Martinez returned the favor in the second half, diving stop a penalty kick by Carric Joachim, and then smothering the rebound as Baron players flooded the goalmouth.
He also made a leaping, right-handed save to rob Alden Lewis on a header off a free kick.
Northrop scored late in the first half off a quick restart after a DeKalb foul. Gilpin stopped Alan Aguilar from close range, but Aguilar got just enough of the rebound to roll it along the goal line and over for a 1-0 halftime lead.
Romero scored the other goal with a quick release from the 18 about midway through the second half.
DeKalb finished 3-13-1.
Carroll scored on three penalty kicks against the Knights, who played one man short for most of the second half after receiving a red card.
Rylan Lochmueller put in the first PK at the 22:54 mark of the first half, and Isaac Timmer scored less than two minutes later from about 8 yards out, sending the Chargers on their way.
A rebound goal by Aaron Parr and a score off a mishandled free kick by Jacob Butler made it 4-0 at halftime.
Keeper Eddie Castro worked to keep it close for the Knights (7-7-2), at one point making a save, then stopping point-blank rebound shots from two different Chargers.
Lochmueller, Brayden Macy and Braden Shoup all had two goals for Carroll.
