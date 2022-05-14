WATERLOO — Huntington North pounded out 11 hits against DeKalb Friday afternoon.
Mix in six errors from the Barons, and the Vikings led wire to wire in a 10-2 Northeast 8 Conference girls softball victory.
Two errors opened the door for three unearned runs for the Vikings in the first, and they never trailed. Only three of their runs were earned.
“You can’t give teams extra outs like that. At any level it hurts,” DeKalb coach Jody Betley said.
The Barons (6-12 overall, 1-5 NE8) quickly responded with two runs in the bottom of the first. Ashley Cox walked, Katie Waters doubled to deep left to drive her in and took third on the throw home.
Waters scored on Paige Storck’s sacrifice fly to make it 3-2. Jayla Brown had a single later in the inning.
Junior pitcher Mara Hendryx settled in after that, however, giving DeKalb just two hits the rest of the way, singles by Brenna Spangler and Lillie Cserep. She struck out eight and walked three.
“We responded well in the first, then the hits went away,” Betley said. “I sound like a broken record. We’re competing but it’s another step. We’ve got to take another step.
“They’re getting there. They know the target is to be peaking for sectional. We all want to win every game we play, but they know they’re building for something a little bit bigger.”
Cleanup batter Reece Douglass drove in three runs with a triple and a double for the Vikings (11-6, 3-2). Corinne Martz had a two-run single and a bases-loaded walk for three RBIs.
Megan Stephan and Ava Geiger had two hits each for Huntington North.
Laci Munger pitched the first three innings for the Barons and Cserep worked the last four.
