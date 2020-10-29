WATERLOO — Kayla Fleming never played golf before her sophomore year at DeKalb High School.
She became an effective player for the Barons in that short time, but her golfing career won’t be that short.
Fleming signed her commitment Wednesday to play for coach Drew Roop at Indiana University-South Bend, which competes in the NAIA.
The senior peaked at the right time for the Barons, shooting an 84 at Cross Creek to earn first-team All-Northeast 8 honors. She followed that with an 86 in the sectional, good for an individual regional berth, where she shot an 84. She was medalist in dual matches three times.
It was in the regional at Noble Hawk where Roop got a look at Fleming at the suggestion of her father, Wallace.
“I didn’t know he was there and he ended up watching my best holes of the day,” Fleming said. “I went and visited there and I fell in love with how they run their program. They’re very nice. Just the people I think is what made me choose IU-South Bend.”
Fleming said she plans to study elementary education.
Roop said he liked what he saw from Fleming in the regional, and decided to consider her for his team.
“We invited her for a campus visit and she got to play with two of my current players,” he said. “I wanted to see how they’d jell together. Character on our team is way more important than anything else.
“We already knew her academic status, we knew she could play, now could she fit in with our team? I think they hit it off really well. We knew right away we wanted her, and the sooner the better because I know she’s going to be sought after. I was very excited when she decided on IUSB.”
“I didn’t ever see myself playing college sports, so I’m pretty excited to keep my competition,” Fleming said.
DeKalb coach James Fislar saw right away Fleming’s strength was off the tee, with her drives traveling 240-250 yards.
“That’s pretty good for only playing golf two years,” he said. “Hearing that she’s going to continue her education and get to play golf is pretty exciting. She finished the year strong. She had her best round at regional.”
Fleming said she wants to improve her irons before heading to play in college.
“Hopefully over the summer I’ll keep working and get better,” she said.
