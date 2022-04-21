ANGOLA — In a doubleheader Thursday afternoon, Trine took two games from Olivet in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association action, ending both games in five innings to help its standing in conference to play.
Game 1 (5 Innings)
Olivet 0,
Trine 18
Highlighted by three home runs, one each by Mercede Daugherty (3-for-3, 2 2Bs, 3 runs batted in, 3 runs), Ashley Swartout (3-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, 1 2B) and Scarlett Elliott (2-for-3, 3 runs, 1 RBI), the Thunder trounced the Comets in five innings.
The Thunder scored four runs in the first, eight in the second, five in the third and homered for one run in the fourth en route to the victory.
Amanda Prather (1-for-2, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 BB, 1 2B), Ellie Trine (2-for-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 2B), Angelena Perry (0-for-4, 2 runs) and Emma Beyer (2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 2Bs, 1 run) also contributed for the Thunder in the victory.
The pitching combo of Anna Koeppl and Adrienne Rosey combined for five strikeouts and two walks. Koeppl gave up the lone Comets hit to Erin Brady in the first at bat of the game, otherwise staying perfect throughout.
Game 2 (5 Innings)
Trine (18-11, 8-2 MIAA) 23,
Olivet (2-21, 0-14 MIAA) 1
In game two, the Thunder recorded 20 hits, three of which were home runs by Giselle Riley, Emma Beyer and Lexi Clark, the last one by Clark being an inside the park grand slam down the right field line.
Elliott (1-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2 BB) led the Thunder in scoring with four runs, followed by Swartout with three.
Elizabeth Koch (3-1) picked up the victory in the circle, giving up one earned run on four hits in three innings, before being relieved by Lauren Clausen, who threw four strikeouts and gave up a hit in two innings.
With the victories, Trine sits in a tie for second with Alma in the MIAA standings at 8-2 and one game behind Hope, two of the Thunder’s final three doubleheader opponents.
The Scots and Flying Dutch travel to Angola next week.
