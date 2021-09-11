LAGRANGE — Fremont was looked at as the favorite entering the Northeast Corner Conference girls golf tournament on Saturday at Heron Creek.
But Fairfield got great contributions from bottom of its lineup to steal the conference tournament championship.
The Falcons shot 370 as a team, and their No. 3 golfer Bailey Willard was the individual medalist with an 86. All five Fairfield golfers made the All-Northeast Corner Conference team. Addie Mast shot a 91, Ashlynn Yoder scored 96, Trinity Ruiz carded a 97 and Malley Behles finished with 102.
Fremont finished at 383 as a team and had three girls make the all-conference team.
Fremont coach Eric Wirick talked with his assistant Scott Porath before the tournament, and they thought if they scored in the 380s, they would have a great chance to win.
“That’s right where we came in, and you have to give Fairfield credit. They shot lights out,” Wirick said.
West Noble finished in third at 402, followed by Lakeland at 421, Westview 423, Garrett 426, Churubusco 437, Angola 465 and Prairie Heights 517.
Katie Baker led Fremont with a 90 to finish tied for runner-up and on the All-NECC team. Kenadee Porath at 91 and Khloe Glendening with 96 both made their way on the all-conference team.
“I was happy with our score. We came in right where we thought,” Wirick said. “It was a good day, but the girls are taking a little hard obviously. They have very high expectations.”
West Noble’s third-place finish was right where they expected.
“Honestly, that was our goal. We’ve been talking about it and thought we were kind of in that mix somewhere from the regular season. We were shooting for top three today, so I’m proud of the girls,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said.
The Chargers were led by Maddie Bottles’ all-conference performance of a 91.
“She drove the ball absolutely great today,” Marsh said. “Her length definitely helped her today.”
Mackensy Mabie carded a 92 for All-NECC honors.
“Mackensy had an up and down round, but it’s kind of where she’s been all year,” Marsh said.
Westview’s Hope Haarer match Baker’s output with a 90 to tie as a runner-up.
Garrett had two make the All-NECC team. Sophia Ruble shot a 94, and Abbey Weaver made it with 100. Lakeland’s Kylee Watkins and Churubusco’s Emma Walters each scored a 96 to make the all-conference team.
Fremont now turns its attention to defend its sectional championship at Zollner Golf Course next Saturday. And it’s going into it with a little extra motivation.
“I would hope so. They know the sectional is going to be tough. We’ve already played (Bishop) Dwenger once in a tournament, and they shot lower than we did. It’s another tough Saturday. We have to play better,” Wirick said.
