BUTLER — Defense has a way of determining wins and losses.
And the Eastside Blazers are playing stifling defense right now.
Friday, the gold-clad Blazers shut out out a very good Churubusco team 26-0 in the first Northeast Corner Conference Small Division game for both teams.
It was the second shutout in a row for Eastside (4-0, 1-0 NECC), who entered the contest ranked fourth in the Associated Press Class 2A polls.
Eastside held Churubusco (2-2, 0-1 NECC) to 150 yards of total offense. The Blazers rolled up 392 yards in total offense.
The Eagles entered the contest receiving votes in the latest Class A polls.
“Defense has been playing outstanding all year long,” Eastside head coach Todd Mason said. “As we’ve progressed, our defense has continually gotten better, better and better.
“(Churubusco’s) a tough offense to defend, and to pitch a shutout against them, that’s a big deal. Coach (Corey) Schoon and the entire defensive staff are doing a fantastic job.”
Early on, it was easy to see defense was going to play a huge factor.
The Eagles started off in a big way when Nick Nondorf picked off Laban Davis’ pass at the Churubusco 33.
Churubusco picked up a first down, but was plagued by penalties — five in the first quarter alone — and punted.
On the final play of the opening quarter, the Eagles had a prime opportunity when the defense forced and recovered a fumble at the Blazer 24.
That’s when Eastside’s defense began to assert itself.
With Phoenix Smyth pressuring Eagle quarterback Riley Buroff, the Blazers dropped receiver Culien Blake for a loss of five. On fourth down, Kyler Bibbee tackled Buroff short of the first-down marker to stop the threat.
Eastside’s offense finally got on track behind big plays from Davis and Lane Burns.
Davis and Burns hooked up for a 60-yard pass. Burns shook at least three tacklers, but Travis Emenhiser caught up to him for the touchdown-saving tackle at the Eagle 15. Four plays later, however, Davis scored from the one. Eastside missed the extra point, but led 6-0 with 4 minutes, 14 seconds left in the half.
Buroff connected with Brayten Gordon for 16 yards on Churubusco’s next scrimmage play, but Smyth and Tanner Huff sacked Buroff for a big loss that led to a punt.
Eastside got the ball back with 54.8 seconds left in the half. Plenty of time for Davis and Burns to connect once more. This time, Burns wasn’t caught for a 65-yard touchdown pass. The conversion run failed, but the hosts led 12-0.
Churubusco got the ball to start the second half, but Eastside forced a three-and-out.
On the ensuing drive, Davis completed passes to four different receivers, with Huff making an 11-yard TD grab with 6:21 left in the third. Jaiden Baker’s extra point kick made it 19-0.
The Eagles had a great response when Ayden White returned the kickoff to the Eastside 31, but Huff recovered a Churubusco fumble on the very next play.
The Blazers turned that turnover into points on the scoreboard as Davis found Burns for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 2:27 left in the third. The extra point kick made it 26-0.
Churubusco ran just 11 offensive plays the rest of the way. Eastside took more than six minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter.
For the night, Davis completed 13-of-22 passes for 266 yards and three scores. Burns caught four for 170 yards. Davis ran for 45 yards. Dax Holman had 38 yards and Matt Firestine added 37.
Buroff carried eight times for 66 yards and Wyatt Marks ran 11 times for 52. Buroff passed for 30 yards.
“Being a perfectionist, I struggle sometimes with the penalties and the mistakes,” Mason said. “The defense is playing pretty clean football. Offensively, we’re still doing some crazy things.
“Those have got to be cleaned up. Do I feel good about a shutout? Absolutely. I love a shutout. Could our offense play a little bit better? Absolutely, but that’s why we practice. It’s only week four and I think we can get better.
“Our offensive line controlled No. 51 (Churubusco’s Hunter Bianski). He’s probably the best defensive lineman in our area,” Mason said. “I’m pretty stoked about the fact that the offensive line is playing as well as they are.”
Churubusco hosts Prairie Heights Friday. Eastside makes the trek across DeKalb County to face Garrett Friday.
