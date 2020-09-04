I’m lucky because I’m an animal, and animals do not get this dreaded virus.
If I did, I would have no problem with social distancing from the sportswriters.
I’d start with the recommended 6 feet, and then, as their attention became fixed on some shiny object off in the distance, I would slowly edge away.
Pretty soon, they’d be wandering around in confusion, while I would be off In the pasture enjoying a snack.
Alas, KPC Media Group has run another group of self-proclaimed know-it-alls at me, with the idea of actually competing against the world’s only sports prognosticating bovine.
Years of dismal failure have not dissuaded them a bit. So before I take my place by the mini-fridge and giant flat screen each weekend, I have to deal with this collection of live tackling dummies.
Last week, Jeff Jones and Ken Fillmore used their eeny-meeny-miny-mo method and were a perfect 8-0 in the shortened schedule.
Yours truly went 7-1, Mark Murdock and Brice Vance went 6-2, and rookie Andy Barrand was totally schooled by the Wonder Cow and might as well have used a quarter, going 4-4.
For the season, Jeff Jones has stumbled into first place at 16-2, and his two-game lead over the Wonder Cow is an aberration.
Fillmore, Murdock and Vance (in no particular order and of no particular interest to anyone) are all three games behind, with a four-game deficit part of Barrand’s education.
Real football minds know that superior knowledge of the game will overcome blind luck in the end, and the standings after only two weeks are meaningless.
Here’s what’s up this week:
East Noble at Huntington North: The Vikings should be better this year, but have a long way to go to compete with the Knights. East Noble.
Eastside at West Noble: Everybody in the conference took note of the Blazer win at Adams Central. Eastside.
Fairfield at Central Noble: The Cougars showed fight against a solid Columbia City team. Central Noble.
Garrett at Churubusco: The Big Train had a week off after losing to New Haven, while the Eagles routed Lakeland and will keep the momentum going. Churubusco.
Prairie Heights at Lakeland: Both sides are stinging from big losses last week. Can Heights get its mitts on the Milk Can for the first time since 2003? Hannah’s upset special, Prairie Heights.
Antwerp at Fremont: The Eagles face a team from a state where football is king. Antwerp.
Norwell at Leo: Norwell gets a stern test after two big wins. Leo.
New Haven at Pioneer: Their big play offense gives the Bulldogs the puncher’s chance, but the Panthers are little giants in football. Pioneer.
Bellmont at Columbia City: The Eagles keep it rolling in their NE8 opener. Columbia City.
North Side at Carroll: Thrashings of Luers and Snider make it hard to pick against the Chargers. Carroll.
Hannah Scores from Week 2
Columbia City 28, Central Noble 7
East Noble 15, NorthWood 14
Fremont 40, Prairie Heights 0
Eastside 28, Adams Central 14
Churubusco 43, Lakeland 0
Wawasee 31, West Noble 0
New Haven 22, Mississinewa 14
Carroll 42, Snider 12
Standings Week 2 Overall
Jeff Jones 8-0 16-2
Hannah Holstein 7-1 14-4
Ken Fillmore 8-0 13-5
Mark Murdock 6-2 13-5
Brice Vance 6-2 13-5
Andy Barrand 4-4 12-6
