WATERLOO — The pandemic has kept wrestling teams from tournaments and the strong competition they provide.
DeKalb is getting tested plenty with the postseason looming, hosting two of the best teams in the Northeast 8 Conference this week.
The first was Wednesday, as the Barons fell to Columbia City 44-27. DeKalb will entertain Bellmont tonight.
“(Columbia City is) the first-place team in the conference and they’re the measuring stick,” Baron coach Travis Gaff said. “We had some guys that wrestled really well. Everybody wrestled really hard. We made some mistakes.”
Nick Dove gave the Barons a quick start with a 33-second pin at 113 pounds for the Barons. Braxton Miller won a hard fought 8-6 decision against Allan Maggard at 132.
Elijah Knepper gave the Barons an exciting win at 152, scoring a takedown on Tanner Reed just before the final buzzer for a 4-2 decision.
“Eli Knepper was outstanding,” Gaff said. “He had a rough weekend (in a triple dual at Snider). He lost two matches in overtime.
“It looked like that one today was headed for overtime, too, tied with seconds to go. He managed to pull out the takedown to win at the end.”
Carter Miller was DeKalb’s other winner in a contested match, building a 9-4 lead after one period before pinning Vincent Parker at 3:16 at 220 pounds.
The Barons have a quick turnaround against another quality squad in Bellmont.
“That’s another outstanding team, a traditional powerhouse, Gaff said. “We definitely have some guys that are going to get a good challenge in as we get geared up for sectional.
“We just keep pushing that mantra, everything is building, building, building toward sectional. We haven’t gotten to have any tournaments with COVID. We’ve just got to build up that anticipation and make sure we’re practicing hard for sectional.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.