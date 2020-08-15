Girls Golf
Railroaders edged by two strokes
GARRETT — Snider shot 196 to 198 for Garrett and 246 for New Haven in a three-way match at Garrett Country Club Thursday.
Sarah Cooper of Garrett made par on the last three holes and shot a 4-over-par 40 to claim medalist honors. Other scores for the Railroaders were Sophia Ruble 50, Abby Weaver and Chloe Best both 51, and Courtney Barse 57.
Mia Birkenbeul and Anika Hall each shot 46 to lead Snider. Lily Turner had a 51 to pace New Haven.
