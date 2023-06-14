FORT WAYNE — Three recent area high school graduates were honored Tuesday in an event held by Parkview Sports Medicine.
Eastside’s Grace Kreischer and West Noble’s Benjamin (Nate) Shaw both were named Albright Gemlick Scholarship winners. Prairie Heights’ Conner Keeslar received the eighth annual Carter Fleck Memorial Scholarship.
Those three student-athletes will each receive and $8,000 scholarship made possible by the Parkview Foundation.
The Albright Gemlick Scholarships have been awarded since the 2003-04 school year bearing the names of two late SportONE physicians, Dr. James E. Albright, who died in 1993, and Dr. Brett F. Gemlick, who died in October 2019. Student-athletes were nominated by the Parkview Sports Medicine athletic trainers assigned to their schools or by PSM Performance specialists who train them.
Kreischer is an accomplished student-athlete for the Blazers with a 3.9 grade point average.
In softball, Kreischer was the most improved player on a team that won the Class 2A state championship in 2022. She also earned KPC Media Group All-Area honors. She also led the Blazers to a sweep of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament championships and a Class 2A North Semi-state runner-up this past season.
Kreischer earned three varsity letters in basketball and led her Eastside team to a 2A sectional title in 2022.. She also earned All-NECC and KPC Media Group All-Area honors on the hardwood, and helped the Mini Lady Blazers youth program.
Kreischer is also part of the Interact Club, National Honor Society and DeKalb County Future Leaders. She is heading to Purdue University to study pre-veterinary medicine.
Kreischer’s love for animals is evident in her participation in 4-H (awarded Master Achiever in 2021 and Supreme Showman in 2022), Future Farmers of America, the DeKalb County Junior Sheep Committee, and volunteer work with the DeKalb County Humane Society.
Shaw played tennis and basketball and ran at West Noble. He carried a 3.72 GPA and will attend Bethel University to study kinesiology or physical education.
In tennis, Shaw earned four letters and All-NECC and All-Area honors as well as team most valuable player and sportsmanship awards.
Shaw lettered twice in track and field and once in cross country. He played basketball in his sophomore year. His events in track were the 200- and 400-meter dashes and the 4-by-400 relays.
Outside of sports, Shaw is a member of the Interact Club, Business Professionals of America, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is also a member of his church youth group and is heading on his third mission trip this summer.
Shaw helps the community through food drives for the West Noble Food Pantry, hosting dessert buffets for first responders, organizing an eyeglass drive and raising funds for families of West Noble students who have passed away.
The Carter Fleck Memorial Scholarship is named after a Homestead High School student-athlete who died of cancer in 2016 at the age of 17 and goes to a student-athlete who demonstrates exceptional character.
Keeslar played soccer at Prairie Heights for four years, and threw the shot and discus for the track and field team for three years. He was also a wrestling manager for three years.
Keeslar carried a 4.12 GPA and earned Academic All-State honors in track and field. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Future Farmers of American, the PROWL student mentoring program, and the Prairie Heights QUEST Academic Tournament team. He also participates in 4-H in LaGrange County and in Burr Oak, Michigan, and does community service projects with his youth group at Locust Grove Mennonite Church.
Keeslar will attend Purdue University and study agricultural education.
Overall, 77 nominees in the Class of 2023 represented 33 different area high schools across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, nine area club sports organizations and the PSM Performance EDGE training programs. Other area student-athletes nominated included West Noble’s Wes Hilbish and Ashlyn Seigel.
Eligible student-athletes must participate in one sport their senior year and hold a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, or at least 9.0 on a 12.0 scale
