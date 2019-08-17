FORT WAYNE — Thanks to a shotgun start, all of the girls golf teams competing at the Concordia Invitational were able to finish dry.
DeKalb and East Noble were the only area teams participating in the invite at Foster Park Golf Course. The Barons finished in fifth place with a team score of 366. The Knights came in ninth place at 384.
Bishop Dwenger won the invite with a score of 348, and the Saints' Rachel Landstoffer won the medalist title with a 73.
Ally Stuckey of DeKalb finished individually in third place with a 77.
"I thought she grinded it out real well," DeKalb coach Trent Stuckey said. "She really stayed in it and was focused."
The Barons' Lilly Cone also finished in the top 10 with a score of 84. Kayla Fleming finished with 89, followed by Tabby Butler at 116 and Addy Ruby with 121.
DeKalb coach Trent Stuckey said he saw better scores due in large part to their improvement from 30 yards and in.
"I saw a lot of concentration today. I saw girls really working to improve, both their course management and their skills. And that's what we really want to see at this stage of the season," Trent Stuckey said.
A ninth-place finish may not sound like a successful day, but for the Knights, a few of the girls set some personal bests.
Carly Turner, Jasmine Freeman and Kayla Desper all shot their personal bests. Turner led East Noble with 87, ahead of Freeman's 91 and a 95 from Desper.
"We did better at our invitational score wise but to still shoot under 400, that's good for us," East Noble coach Nate Young said.
Shay Swager shot 111, and Gracie Schoof carded 128 for the Knights.
Young said he's seen early improvements in keeping the ball in the fairway and limiting mistakes on the greens.
"Our putting has gotten much better. Last year, we struggled with putts. We've really stressed in practice trying to get everything in two putts," Young said.
