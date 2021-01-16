Prep Wrestling
Rutter 5th, Clay 6th at girls state finals
ARCADIA — Eastside freshman Timmery Rutter placed fifth at 145 pounds and Central Noble freshman Angelina Clay finished sixth at 98 pounds in the 2021 Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals Friday night at Hamilton Heights High School.
At 145, Rutter pinned both of her consolation opponents after losing her first-round match. She was pinned by Greenfield-Central’s Livia Quigley in 1 minute, 58 seconds in her first match. Rutter pinned Crawford County’s Sylvia Wright in 1:32 in her first consolation match, then pinned New Albany’s Brittany Jackson in 4:55 in the fifth-place match.
In the 98-pound weight class, Clay was pinned in round one by Greenfield-Central’s Kylie Smith-Foster in 1:09. Smith-Foster went on to be the state runner-up.
Clay bounced back to win her first consolation match, taking an 11-6 decision over Frankfort’s Eryka Pillion. Clay was pinned in the fifth-place match by Cowan’s Cricket Morey in 3:46.
Prep Boys Basketball
Eastside runs past Heritage Saturday BUTLER — Gabe Trevino, Hugh Henderson and Owen Willard combined for 54 points to lead Eastside to a 66-37 win over Heritage Saturday.
The game had been postponed from Jan. 2.
Trevino led all scorers with 23 points. Henderson had 20 points, including six three-pointers, and Willard finished with 11.
The Blazers (8-2) led 19-9 after a quarter and outscored Heritage 34-21 in the middle quarters.
Kiel Eldridge led the Patriots with 12 points.
Eastside hosts West Noble Tuesday.
Eastside’s JV lose twice
BUTLER — Eastside’s reserve boys basketball team lost to Heritage and to Fremont Saturday.
In the first game, the reserve Blazers lost to Heritage 49-42.
Kyle Yoder led Eastside with 22 points, including five three-pointers. Clayton Minnick and Carter Rutan had six points each. Dylan Hale led Heritage with 16 points.
Fremont defeated the Eastside reserves 64-59 in the second game.
Yoder had 23 points, with four threes. Rutan and Zac Davis had 12 points each. Isaac Hirschy led Fremont with 15 points.
Prep Girls Basketball Blazer girls lose to No. 13 Blackhawk
FORT WAYNE — Host Blackhawk avenged one of its four losses this season, defeating Eastside 43-39 Saturday afternoon.
Blackhawk (15-4) lost at Eastside 37-28 on Nov. 10. The game was a late schedule addition.
Hailee Kline had 12 points and Lily Helmuth picked up 11 to lead the Braves.
Eastside led 9-8 and 18-16 after two stops, but were outscored 17-10 in the third quarter.
Skyelar Kessler had 14 points, including three threes, and Allyson King picked up 11 to lead the Blazers.
Eastside visits West Noble Tuesday.
M.S. Basketball Cougars, Angola split
ALBION — Central Noble and Angola each won a boys basketball game on Thursday. The Cougars won the eighth grade game 45-28, and the Yellow Jackets took the seventh grade tilt 39-18.
In the eighth grade game, the Cougars played their most complete game of the season, said coach Joey Mawhorter.
Redick Zolman led CN with 22 points. Carter Wilkinson and Brody Morgan each had seven points, Ryne Keirn scored six and Jacob Chenoweth had three points.
In the seventh grade contest, Angola led 27-5 at the half.
Nick Freeman had eight points, three rebounds and a steal for the Cougars. Trey Shisler and Kyle Knafel each had four points and Tyler Broom had two points. Shisler also had five boards, four steals and two assists.
