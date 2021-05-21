KENDALLVILLE — East Noble played like a team that’s won 12 in a row.
Finishing Northeast 8 Conference play against rival DeKalb Thursday, the Knights backed some outstanding pitching with solid defense and timely hits and rolled to a 9-1 win over the Barons.
Brayden Risedorph held DeKalb hitless through the first four and allowed only an unearned run in five innings, and helped his cause with a home run, a double and three RBIs.
Designated hitter Trace Holliday had two doubles and drove in four runs. Cole Schupbach finished on the mound with two scoreless innings.
“This is probably our most complete game of the year,” Knights coach Aaron Desmonds said. “Defensively we played great. With Brayden we know what we’re going to get when he’s on the mound, and offensively we got some timely hits and were able to move runners around.”
The Knights (18-6 overall, 5-2 NE8) chased DeKalb starter Steele Jackson after 2 2/3 innings and were leading 6-0 when he left.
East Noble was clearly the team with the most enthusiasm and energy.
“It’s frustrating,” DeKalb coach Tim Murdock said. “We knew what we were going to get tonight. That’s on me. That’s nobody’s fault but mine. I did not have these guys ready to play.
“I assumed an East Noble-DeKalb rivalry game and two good pitchers, I thought that would be motivation enough. It wasn’t.”
DeKalb (16-10, 4-3) had only one baserunner — Jackson with a first-inning walk — in the first four innings before a soft single to right by Alex Leslie leading off the fifth. Leslie had two of the three hits for the Barons.
After another hit by Logan Stahly, Parker Smith reached on an error with a run scoring.
The Barons had second and third with no outs, but Risedorph induced a fly to shallow center and then struck out the next batter.
A walk to Logan Greer loaded the bases, but a ground ball to Justin Marcellus at third became an inning-ending force play.
“The game plan is just to put the barrel on it and keep it moving along,” Murdock said. “Big, long swings in that situation don’t work against a guy like that.
“Again, that’s on me. We can talk about all we do in practice, but until guys start buying into that mentality against good pitching, this is what’s going to happen.”
Reliever Bryce Dobson retired the first two batters in the bottom of the inning, but then nicked the shirt sleeve of Holliday with an inside pitch. Evan Eggering came off the bench to deliver an RBI double and get back the run the Barons scored in the top of the inning.
“Our mentality is win every inning, and if we can’t win it, at least get it tied,” Desmonds said. “When we were able to do that, it kind of took the wind out of their sails. They had the bases loaded, so it could have been a lot different if we don’t get that groundout at third.”
The Knights took advantage of three walks and a hit batsman to score twice with only one hit in the sixth.
After Risedorph pitched two-hit ball with seven strikeouts for the first five innings, Schupbach blanked the Barons on one hit over the final two frames.
“He’s thrown well,” Desmonds said. “He didn’t have much pitching experience before this year. DeKalb’s a good-hitting ballclub, and for him to give us two scoreless innings after what Brayden did for five, we couldn’t ask for more out of him.”
