EMMA — The All-Northeast Corner Conference Volleyball Team for 2020 was recently announced.
Garrett shared league-high honors with Class 2A regional champion Fairfield. They each had four First Team selections. The Railroader All-NECC players were seniors Logan Smith and Emma Hirchak and juniors Morgan Ostrowski and Taylor Gerke.
NECC Tournament champion Angola had three all-conference girls, freshman outside hitter Morgan Gaerte, sophomore outside hitter Brea Harris and senior libero Makailah Thompson.
Prairie Heights, Central Noble and NECC regular season champion Lakeland had two All-NECC selections apiece. Bailey Hartsough and Kelsie Bowling were picked from the Lakers, Kalli Aaron and Chloe Riehl were chosen from the Panthers, and Lydia Andrews and Jenica Berkes earned All-NECC honors from the Cougars.
Other all-conference selections were Churubusco’s Mallory Sphar, West Noble’s Nichelle Phares and Eastside’s Paige Franz.
All-NECC honorable mentions were Fremont’s Eva Foulk and Jada Rhonehouse, Eastside’s Mataya Bireley and Skye Kessler, Garrett’s Bailey Payton, Lakeland’s Lilly Baird, Churubusco’s Ella Boersema and Westview’s Alexys Antal.
