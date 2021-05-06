Postponements
Due to inclement weather in the area Thursday afternoon, multiple events were postponed.
East Noble’s softball game with Concordia was pushed back today, along with the Knights’ girls tennis match against Norwell and DeKalb’s girls tennis match versus Huntington North. The Barons’ match at Bishop Luers today was canceled.
The Lakewood Park-Whitko, Churubusco-West Noble and South Side-Prairie Heights girls tennis matches were all postponed. The Angola-Westview tennis match was pushed back to Monday, May 10.
Churubusco’s softball game at Hamilton and the Lakewood Park-Edon (Ohio) contest were postponed.
Baseball DeKalb romps at Snider
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb scored 11 runs over the first three innings and went on to a 16-5 victory over Snider Wednesday.
The game was stopped after six innings due to the 10-run rule.
Steele Jackson went 3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBIs to pace a 15-hit attack for DeKalb (10-7). Logan Greer had three hits and scored four runs. Aric Ehmke had two doubles and scored four times, while Parker Smith had two hits and three runs scored.
Bryce Dobson pitched all six innings for the win, allowing six hits and striking out four.
DeKalb-EN game rescheduled
KENDALLVILLE — The Northeast 8 Conference game between DeKalb and East Noble will be played at East Noble Thursday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m.
The game was rained out earlier in the season.
Sharick leads Warriors in win
EMMA — Westview starter Takota Sharick tossed seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 win over Prairie Heights Thursday.
Sharick allowed just one hit, walked one and struck out 14.
Braden Kauffman and Sharick each had a hit and an RBI in the win.
Hunter Allen had the lone hit for the Panthers. Seth Troyer took the loss, going five innings and allowing two earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
Cougars rally past Lakers
ALBION — Central Noble rallied in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Lakeland 6-5 on Thursday.
Cade Weber threw all seven innings for the Cougars. Weber and Jaxon Copas each had two runs batted in to lead the Central Noble offense.
Prep Softball EN falls at Norwell
OSSIAN — East Noble lost to Norwell 8-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference game Wednesday.
Norwell freshman Lauren Merritt held EN to four hits in a complete game victory. She allowed two earned runs, walked three and struck out three.
Norwell scored six runs in the first three innings. Hannah Troyer, Allyson Burtron and Colleen Caylor had three hits apiece for Norwell.
‘Busco defeated by Adams Central
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Adams Central 6-2 in a nonconference game on Wednesday.
Ashlyn Erwin had two hits for the Eagles. Mariah Hosted walked twice, singled and scored a run. Molly Abel had a triple, and Katy Krider had a sacrifice fly to drive in a run.
Kaelyn Marks went the distance pitching for Churubusco and took the loss. She allowed three earned runs and seven hits, walked two and struck out two.
Panthers earn win over Warriors
EMMA — After falling to Westview in the NECC Tournament title on Monday, Prairie Heights got revenge on Thursday with a 5-2 win.
The Panthers scored their five runs over the last two innings.
Lillie Booher led the Panther attack with two hits, including a double, with three runs batted in. Kalli Aaron had a pair of hits and RBIs, and Bre Walter and Chloe Riehl also each had two hits.
Kiana Allshouse started in the circle, throwing three innings, allowing two runs on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Trinity Pratt took over for the final four innings and gave up a hit, a walk and struck out five.
Savanna Strater had a double, and Alexys Antal and Hailee Caldwell each had a hit.
Antal tossed all seven frames, allowed three earned runs on seven hits with 19 strikeouts and four walks.
Prep Boys Golf Lakers stay unbeaten in NECC
MIDDLEBURY — Lakeland improved to 9-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference and 10-1 over with wins over Fairfield and Eastside at Meadow Valley Thursday.
The Lakers shot 169, the Falcons scored 201 and the Blazers finished at 228.
Ben Keil led Lakeland with an even-par 36, followed by Tommy Curtis at 38, Carson Aldrich with 47, Nate Keil 48 and Luke Franke 53.
West Noble beats FremontSYRACUSE — West Noble defeated Fremont 184-196 at Maxwelton Golf Course Thursday. The Chargers improved to 6-3 in the NECC.
West Noble was led by Brayden Bohde with a 38 to earn medalist honors. Brockton Miller shot a 47, followed by Luke Schermerhorn’s 48 and Brenden Parson’s 51. Rodrigo Melchor also carded a 65 for the Chargers.
The Eagles were led by Josh Sherbondy with a 45, while Jake Allman shot a 48 followed by Alex Chilenski at 51, Lukas Berlew 52 and Luke Campbell 53.
Angola wins in quad-meetANGOLA — The Hornets came out on top in a match that had Central Noble, Churubusco and Prairie Heights make the trip to Glendarin Hills Thursday.
Angola shot 175 as a team. Churubusco scored 203, Central Noble had 206 and Prairie Heights finished with 219.
The Hornets’ Caleb Price led all golfers with a score of 41. The rest of Angola included Mason Gruner with 42, Gage Hankey 45, AJ Hersel 47 and Aiden Koch with 49.
Tyler Miller led the Eagles with 46, Brady Crick had 51, and Allen Wresler and Joey Eminger each shot 53.
The Cougars were led by Nate Robinson and Riley Smith each with 48, and Owen Norris shot 53.
Brayden Levitz led the Panthers with a 43, and Cameron Sailor carded a 55.
Girls Tennis Heights defeats WN
LIGONIER — Prairie Heights defeated West Noble 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Wednesday. The Panthers won all five matches in straight sets.
Heights won the junior varsity dual 3-0.
Prairie Heights 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Emma Leggett (PH) def. Avery Kruger 6-3, 6-2. 2. Katie Eash (PH) def. Isabella Bartlett 6-1, 6-0. 3. Kylee Leland (PH) def. Selena Marin 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Kacie Betke-Samarah Orr (PH) def. Jaci Macias-Natalie Flores 6-2, 6-3. 2. Mandy Armstrong-Katie Rheinheimer (PH) def. Angela Pena-Ashlyn Seigel 6-4, 6-2.
Prep Track Chargers sweep Lakers
LAGRANGE — Both West Noble teams defeated Lakeland in Northeast Corner Conference Western Division action Tuesday, 103-27 in the girls’ meet and 85-47 in the boys’ dual.
Yoseline Haro-Rodriguez (200- and 400-meter dashes), Madelynn Bottles (shot put, discus), Thalia Parson (800, 3,200) and Madison Yates (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) won two events apiece for the Charger girls.
The Lakers won the 4-by-100 relay and had individual wins by Taylor Brown in the 100 dash, Emma Schiffli in the pole vault and Brooklynn Rettig in the high jump.
In the boys’ meet, Jalen Gonzalez (100 and 200 dashes), Lucas Baker (shot put, discus), Austin Cripe (400, high jump) and Isaac Flora (800, pole vault) won two events apiece for West Noble.
Dominic Lawrence won both hurdles events for Lakeland.
West Noble girls 103, Lakeland 27
100 — 1. T. Brown (LL) 13, 2. Em. Mawhorter (WN) 13.53, 3. Wallace (LL) 13.90.
200 — 1. Haro-Rodriguez (WN) 27.68, 2. Em. Mawhorter (WN) 27.84, 3. T. Brown (LL) 28.16.
400 — 1. Haro-Rodriguez (WN) 1:05.97, 2. Rettig (LL) 1:10.91, 3. Olvera (WN) 1:11.60.
800 — 1. Th. Parson (WN) 2:40.85, 2. Shoemaker (WN) 2:41.83, 3. Schiffli (LL) 2:52.74.
1,600 — 1. R. Clark (WN) 6:09.23, 2. Shoemaker (WN) 6:10.97, 3. Fleeman (LL) 7:32.27.
3,200 — 1. Th. Parson (WN) 13:08.13, 2. Christlieb (WN) 13:51.13.
4x100 relay — 1. Lakeland (T. Brown, K. Freeman, Wallace, Rettig) 55, 2. West Noble (P. Eash, Keene, K. Hilbish, JaL. Baker) 56.19.
4x400 relay — 1. West Noble (Shoemaker, Yates, Em. Mawhorter, Haro-Rodriguez) 4:28, 2. Lakeland (T. Brown, K. Freeman, Rettig, Schiffli) 4:57.56.
4x800 relay — 1. West Noble (R. Clark, Th. Parson, Shoemaker, Haro-Rodriguez) 12:57.87.
100 hurdles — 1. Yates (WN) 19.88, 2. Campos-Gonzalez (WN) 20.73, 3. C. Bontrager (WN) 22.41.
300 hurdles — 1. Yates (WN) 52.97, 2. Campos-Gonzalez (WN) 1:03.12, 3. S. Torres (WN) 1:04.97.
High jump — 1. Rettig (LL) 4-10, 2. K. Hilbish (WN) 4-2, 3. S. Torres (WN) 4.
Long jump — 1. Em. Mawhorter (WN) 14-7.5, 2. S. Torres (WN) 13-1, 3. Mabie (WN) 12-8.5.
Shot put — 1. Bottles (WN) 31-2, 2. K. Cox (WN) 27-8.5, 3. P. Eash (WN) 26-7.
Discus — 1. Bottles (WN) 96, 2. K. Cox (WN) 81-1, 3. S. Gross (WN) 74-10.5.
Pole Vault — 1. Schiffli (LL) 8, 2. Shoemaker (WN) 6-6.
West Noble boys 85, Lakeland 47
100 — 1. Gonzalez (WN) 11.06, 2. Malaivanh (LL) 11.44, 3. O. Troyer (LL) 11.53.
200 — 1. Gonzalez (WN) 23.31, 2. Foreman (WN) 24.03, 3. Malaivanh (LL) 24.07.
400 — 1. A. Cripe (WN) 55.35, 2. C. Troyer (LL) 58.65, 3t. J. Marin (WN) and Lowe (WN) 1:01.8.
800 — 1. I. Flora (WN) 2:06.90, 2. Wachtman (LL) 2:08.24, 3. Depuy (WN) 2:11.58.
1,600 — 1. Wachtman (LL) 4:59, 2. Coy Wolheter (WN) 5:00, 3. G. Flora (WN) 5:03.
3,200 — 1. G. Flora (WN) 10:16.44, 2. E. Rodriguez (WN) 11:29.51, 3. Chambless (LL) 12:20.76.
4x100 relay — 1. Lakeland (Douglas, Malaivanh, Lawrence, O. Troyer) 45.97, 2. West Noble (Parks, Shaw, Foreman, Gonzalez) 46.21.
4x400 relay — 1. West Noble (A. Cripe, I. Flora, J. Marin, Coy Wolheter) 3:44, 2. Lakeland (Douglas, Lawrence, C. Troyer, O. Troyer) 3:48.56.
4x800 relay — 1. West Noble (Dupuy, Coy Wolheter, I. Campos, Cy Wolheter) 9:40.59, 2. Lakeland (Blankenship, C. Hostetler, A. Thompson, C. Troyer) 10:37.13.
110 hurdles — 1. Lawrence (LL) 16.44, 2. Shaw (WN) 18.75, 3. Tuttle (LL) 19.90.
300 hurdles — 1. Lawrence (LL) 45.63, 2. Shaw (WN) 47.16, 3. Cy Wolheter (WN) 49.40.
High jump — 1. A. Cripe (WN) 5-8, 2. Foreman (WN) 5-6, 3t. J. Wright (LL) and Chambless (LL) 5-4.
Long jump — 1. O. Troyer (LL) 19-10.25, 2. J. Wright (LL) 17-5.25, 3. Rubio (LL) 17-3.25.
Shot put — 1. L. Baker (WN) 39-2, 2. James (WN) 37-9, 3. Raber (LL) 36-6.
Discus — 1. L. Baker (WN) 120-10, 2. Looney (WN) 113-5, 3. Guldin (LL) 106-6.
Pole Vault — 1. I. Flora (WN) 11, 2t. Priestly (LL) and Cy Wolheter (WN) 9.
LPC teams win multi-team meets
ELKHART — Both Lakewood Park Christian teams were first out of six teams Tuesday in a meet at Elkhart Christian.
In the girls’ meet, the Panthers had 168 points. The host Eagles were second with 118, and Bethany Christian was third with 77 points.
Frannie Talarico won the 400-meter run and the high jump to lead Lakewood Park. The Panthers had teams win the 4-by-400 and 4-by-800 relays.
Also winning individual events for LPC were Kesed Picazo in the 100 dash, Tori Miller in the 100 hurdles, Sam Hartz in the 800 and Emily Burris in the discus.
In the boys’ meet, the Panthers won with 144 points. Elkhart Christian was second with 126, and South Bend Trinity was third with 100.
Zach Collins won the 100 and 200 dashes for Lakewood Park, and was also first in the high jump. The Panthers also took first in the 4-by-100 relay.
Middle School Golf Barons defeat two foes
WATERLOO — DeKalb shot 167 to 169 for Leo and 213 for Eastside in a three-way match at Bridgewater Wednesday.
A.J. Shambaugh had a 38 to lead the Barons. Logan Hartsough shot a 41, Grace Pfister a 42 and Paige Williams a 46. The four low scores were counted toward each team’s total.
