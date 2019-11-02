TERRE HAUTE — Izaiah Steury turned the corner onto the home stretch, his legs covered in mud after running in the boys state cross country championship race at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course Saturday. The Angola sophomore, gunning for a top-10 finish, had a little more work to do.
“It felt so far away,” Steury said of the finish line, “but I knew I had to finish strong, so I just kept pushing.”
Three senior runners – Bloomington North’s Matthew Newell, Crown Point’s Genesio Christofanelli and Brebeuf’s Jack Kovach – saw their positions fall as Steury passed them down the stretch, en route to a seventh-place finish with a final time of 15 minutes and 49.9 seconds.
He raced near the front of the pack early in what was described as a very fast start to the race. Midway through, though, Steury had fallen back to about 15th.
“That last mile, he really pushed through it,” said Angola coach Brad Peterson. “A top-10 finish was the goal coming in and he did everything he possibly could to achieve that. As a coach, I couldn’t ask for a better runner. There’s nothing more he could have done (Saturday). He left it all out there.”
The finish was a marked improvement from last year when he finished 38th as a freshman. Still – amazingly – a relatively new runner, Steury and Peterson credited that improvement to the work put in outside of the cross country season.
The sophomore ran 50 miles every week over the past year, no matter the season or the weather outside. In previous years, he would run about 10 miles per week. In all, Steury ran approximately 1,500 miles this season alone, so he was prepared to handle a course with many sloping hills which many describe as a challenging run.
“I actually didn’t think it was that hard,” Steury said. “It was just a matter of pacing yourself when the speed picked up so that enough left to make a push at the end.”
Looking ahead, Steury has his sights set on a state championship, maybe even two, before his high school career comes to an end. Steury’s time was about 21 seconds behind state champion Gabriel Sanchez of Lowell, who completed the course in 15:28.7. Even more, he was one of just three runners in the top 10 that will return next season.
This would seemingly bode well for his chances to finish as the state’s top runner as a junior. Both he and Peterson acknowledged as much. Though, you never know, someone exactly like Steury may come out of nowhere and make a big leap.
Nevertheless, Steury feels confident with where he is at, and the trajectory he is on.
“You look at the top runners this year, I’m ahead of where they were as sophomores, and I feel like I competed well with them (on Saturday),” Steury said. “I just need to keep doing what I’m doing, but I definitely feel like a state championship is the goal.”
Westview junior Spencer Carpenter has improved individually every time he’s made the trip down to Terre Haute. On Saturday, he finished in 45th with a time of 16:25.9. He was the lone Warrior competing after he placed fifth at the New Haven Semistate last week.
As a sophomore, he finished in 55th at state in a time of 16:42.3. Carpenter came in 56th as a freshman.
Chargers underwhelmed with performance
The lone team representing the area, West Noble placed 21st out of 25 competing teams Saturday with 456 points.
“I just feel like we ran slow, but honestly I can’t really tell you why,” said Chargers coach Rusty Emmert said.
Senior Colten Cripe was No. 56 to cross the finish line, finishing with a time of 16:46.7. Cripe started the race exceptionally well, but seemed equally puzzled after the race why he didn’t finish better.
“Right about the 2-mile mark was when people started to pass me,” Cripe said. “I thought I was flying at the start. I was running at about a five (minute per mile pace) flat and the leaders were at 4:55, so I was right there, but I guess that’s just how it goes sometimes.
“I was hoping to finish top-35, maybe even top-25 to get all-state, but it just didn’t work out that way.”
Behind Cripe, Abraham Longoria was the team’s next finisher with a time of 17:03. Senior Nathan Mast (17:05.9), freshman Austin Cripe (17:10.5), sophomore Cameron Dupuy (17:17.8), freshman Grant Flora (17:46.2) and junior Isaac Flora (17:50) also raced for the Chargers.
For the seniors, the race was the third straight state championship meet they had participated in. For the underclassmen, though, the opportunity presented a chance to carry on and further the West Noble tradition.
“Yeah, I think it makes everyone want to get back here that much more and kind of makes them realize that this is what is expected at West Noble,” Cripe said. “There’s nothing like this race.”
Added Emmert: “You can see it already, the effect that being here has on those younger runners. It’s huge for them to be here, for them to compete with, and even just be around, the best runners in the state. It shows them that they belong here.”
Bennett caps freshman season with podium finish
DeKalb freshman Lydia Bennett couldn’t contain her infectious smile as she was called onto the podium after finishing 14th in the girls state championship race. A week after running a career-best time of 19:04 in the semistate meet in Fort Wayne, Bennett blazed the course in Terre Haute to the tune of a 18:34.4 finish.
Her time placed her just six seconds outside the top 10, less than 30 seconds from the fifth-place runner. While 30 seconds is a considerable amount of time in a 5k, the early results from Bennett’s career point to her being right there sooner rather than later.
“The sky is the limit for her,” DeKalb coach Josh Maple said prior to the race.
Bennett and Maple had a goal of simply making the state meet this season. An All-State finish was something viewed as maybe a year away still. Needless to say, those expectations may need to be adjusted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.