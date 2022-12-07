Prep Boys Basketball Panthers prevail at ECA
ELKHART — Prairie Heights won at Elkhart Christian Academy 46-31 on Tuesday night.
Chase Bachelor led the Panthers (4-0) with 22 points. Isaiah Malone had 12 points and Leyton Byler scored six. The Eagles are 2-1.
Tough loss for Lakers
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Fairfield 47-45 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Tuesday.
The Lakers (2-2, 1-1 NECC) took a 29-18 lead early in the third quarter, but could not hold onto it. Alex Hofer had 13 points to lead the Falcons (2-2, 1-1).
Hornets lose at Woodlan
WOODBURN — Angola lost to Woodlan 51-48 on Tuesday night.
The Hornets shut out the Warriors 15-0 in the second quarter to take a 26-18 halftime. But Angola had to come back from a seven-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to draw even.
Hornet Landon Herbert hit a three-pointer as he was fouled with 12.4 seconds left to tie the game at 48. But Herbert missed the ensuing free throw. Sophomore Trey Yoder rebounded the missed and dribbled coast-to-coast for a layup to put Woodlan (4-1) ahead 50-48.
The Warriors made a free throw after Angola was called for a five-second violation trying to get the ball inbounds. The Hornets’ three-point attempt shot just before the buzzer was off the mark.
Dane Lantz had 14 points for Angola (0-4).
Blazers defeated by Canterbury
FORT WAYNE — Host Canterbury jumped out to a 16-9 lead after a quarter and continued to pull away from Eastside, winning Tuesday’s non-conference game 63-31.
Junior Devon Lewis picked up 19 points and senior Will Russell added 17 to lead the Cavaliers. Freshman Davis Cowan added nine points.
Senior Santino Brewer led Eastside (2-1) with 14 points and classmate Caeden Moughler added nine. Junior Clayton Minnick picked up six points and junior Brady Lehman had two.
Prep Wrestling Hornets, Blazers win
Angola and Eastside won Northeast Corner Conference dual meets at home on Tuesday. The Hornets defeated Lakeland 52-30, and the Blazers got past Fairfield 41-36.
At Angola, the Hornets improved to 14-3 overall, 6-0 in the NECC. Gabe Miller earned the 100th victory of his prep career for the Lakers.
Prep Swimming East Noble teams top DeKalb
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s girls and boys teams defeated DeKalb in dual competition at the Cole Center YMCA Tuesday. Eastside swimmers competed as individuals.
Rylee David won the 200 freestyle and the butterfly for the Knight girls. Morgan Kabrich won the individual medley and the 500 freestyle. Amelia VanGessel won the 50 freestyle and the backstroke. Amelia Kitzmiller was first in diving.
East Noble took all three relays. Sydney Burke, Khloe Pankop, David and VanGessel took first in the medley relay. Pankop, David, Naomi Schroeder and Kabrich combined for first place in the 200 freestyle relay. Burke, Schroeder, Kabrich and VanGessel comprised the winning 400 freestyle relay team.
Layla Chautle won the breaststroke and Arabella Rogers the 100 freestyle for the Barons.
Nate Cole won the 50 freestyle and butterfly for East Noble’s boys. Will Arnold won the breaststroke and individual medley. Dyllan Moses won the 200 freestyle, Hunter Cole the 100 freestyle, Gianni Brown the 500 freestyle and Gage Marzion the diving.
East Noble swept the three relays, with Nate Cole, Arnold, Hunter Cole and Moses taking first in the medley relay. Nate McNamara, Marzion, Boston Koons and Moses teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay. Arnold, Brown, Nate Cole and Hunter Cole combined for first place in the 400 freestyle relay.
Trenton Meyer won the backstroke for DeKalb.
East Noble girls defeat DeKalb
200 Medley Relay: 1. East Noble (Burke, Pankop, David, VanGessel) 2:13.75, 2. DeKalb (Rogers, Edwards, Chautle, Shipe) 2:18.93, 3. East Noble (Brown, Beitz, LaRowe, Sparkman) 2:36.94, 4. East Noble (Lash, Marzion, Schooley, Dean) 2:42.89. Eastside (Millay, Buss, Rohm, Willibey) 2:35.79. 200 Freestyle: 1. David (EN) 2:23.01, 2. Schroeder (EN) 2:29.15, 3. Marzion (EN) 2:38.96, 4. Shipe (DK) 2:39.58. Eastside — Rohm 2:21.21, Millay 3:15.71. 200 IM: 1. Kabrich (EN) 2:42.07, 2. Rogers (DK) 2:42.37, 3. Edwards (DK) 2:52.79, 4. Pankop (EN) 3:02.55, 5. Beitz (EN) 3:09.07. Eastside — Buss 2:40.9. 50 Freestyle: 1. VanGessel (EN) 28.53, 2. LaRowe (EN) 31.54, 3. Sparkman (EN) 32.67, 4. Marzolf (DK) 38.86, 5. Gentis (DK) 44.58. Eastside — Buss 29.29.
Diving: 1. A. Kitzmiller (EN) 138.05, 2. J. Kitzmiller (EN) 99.9. 100 Butterfly: 1. David (EN) 1:17.99, 2. Chautle (DK) 1:19.91, 3. Schooley (EN) 1:32.91, 4. LaRowe (EN) 1:37.18. 100 Freestyle: 1. Rogers (DK) 1:05.51, 2. Burke (EN) 1:07.71, 3. Lash (EN) 1:13.36, 4. Dean (EN) 1:15.69, 5. Gentis (DK) 1:38.9. Eastside — Millay 1:24.86. 500 Freestyle: 1. Kabrich (EN) 6:20.7, 2. Schroeder (EN) 6:35.65, 3. Edwards (DK) 7:21.72, 4. Brown (EN) 8:29.8, 5. Marzolf (DK) 8:35.3. Eastside — Willibey 7:49.72.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Pankop, Davide, Schroeder, Kabrich) 2:05.06, 2. East Noble (Lash, Brown, Sparkman, LaRowe) 2:14.34, 3. DeKalb (Gentis, Marzolf, Rogers, Chautle) 2:23.81. 100 Backstroke: 1. VanGessel (EN) 1:12.32, 2. Burke (EN) 1:13.61, 3. Shipe (DK) 1:19.43, 4. Marzion (EN) 1:20.35. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Chautle (DK) 1:20.64, 2. Pankop (EN) 1:21.14, 3. Beitz (EN) 1:33.71, 4. Dean (EN) 1:41.16. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Burke, Schroeder, Kabrich, VanGessel) 4:37.64, 2. East Noble (Sparkman, Lash, Schooley, Marzion) 4:56.93. Eastside (Millay, Rohm, Willibey, Buss) 4:57.38.
East Noble boys defeat DeKalb
200 Medley Relay: 1. East Noble (N. Cole, Arnold, H. Cole, Moses) 1:53.68, 2. East Noble (Marzion, McNamara, Brown, Koons) 2:24.19. 200 Freestyle: 1. Moses (EN) 2:20.29, 2. Richardson (DK) 2:22.03, 3. McNamara (EN) 2:56.01, 4. Stuckey (DK) 3:10.23. Eastside — Buss 2:33.55. 200 IM: 1. Arnold (EN) 2:23.63, 2. Meyer (DK)) 2:25.86. 50 Freestyle: 1. N. Cole (EN) 24.62, 2. H. Cole (EN) 24.98, 3. Walter (EN) 34.08.
Diving: 1. Marzion (EN) 135.3. 100 Butterfly: 1. N. Cole (EN) 1:05.14, 2. Richardson (DK) 1:16.41, 3. Koons (EN) 1:28.87. 100 Freestyle: 1. H. Cole (EN) 56.57, 2. Stuckey (DK) 1:17.15, 3. Walter (EN) 1:21.92. 500 Freestyle: 1. Brown (EN) 6:26.23, 2. Koons (EN) 7:14.14. Eastside — Buss 7:04.13.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (McNamara, Marzion, Koons, Moses) 1:57. 100 Backstroke: 1. Meyer (DK) 1:11.99, 2. Brown (EN) 1:15.68, 3. McNamara (EN) 1:41.69. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Arnold (EN) 1:10.16. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Arnold, Brown, N. Cole, H. Cole) 4:09.55.
College Soccer Trine’s Murphy named First Team Academic All-American
AUSTIN, Texas — Trine University junior forward Tyler Murphy was recently named a First Team Academic All-American in men’s soccer by College Sports Communicators.
Murphy is the first Thunder men’s soccer player to earn Academic All-American honors. The Greenfield resident has a 3.97 cumulative grade point average in Trine’s design, engineering and technology program.
Murphy had 12 goals and two assists for 26 points in 19 matches this past season for the 9-7-3 Thunder. He had four game-winning goals and converted on all four penalty kick attempts. He was the third Thunder men’s soccer player to score four goals in a match when he did so against Olivet in a first-round match of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament in Angola on Oct. 29.
College Football Trine pair earns academic honors
GREENWOOD — Two members of the 2022 Trine University football team were selected for the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team recently.
Senior wide receiver Kale Lawson and senior linebacker Kyle Naif were tabbed for the honor.
The Academic All-District teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field or court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes sports honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced throughout December.
College Track and Field Trine’s Summers, Samra named MIAA Athletes of Week
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Two Trine University track and field athletes were honored by the MIAA for their indoor efforts last week.
Madelyn Summers and Theodore Samra were named MIAA AFirls thletes of the Week.
Summers, a senior from Kendallville, competed in the shot put and weight throw for the Thunder last Friday night in the Early Bird Open at Defiance (Ohio) College.
She finished second overall in both events, but was the highest-scoring NCAA DIII student-athlete in both. The weekly MIAA award is the first of her career.
Summers threw the shot 38 feet, 2.75 inches and threw the weight 43-10.75.
At the Early Bird Open, Samra put together a pair of solid throws in the shot put and weight throw. The senior from Lansing, Mich. was second in each event and set a new personal best in the weight throw event at 55-6.5. He threw the shot 48-7.25.
The MIAA Athlete of the Week award is the fifth of Samra’s Thunder career.
Middle School Basketball EN 8th grade girls roll
East Noble’s eighth grade girls basketball team upped its record to 8-0 with a 49-13 victory over Harding on Tuesday.
Averi Amstutz led the Knights with 17 points. Rian David had 13 points, and Bri Bortner scored seven.
Amstutz, David, Bortner, Alexandria Carpenter and Isla Kugler all made three-point shots for EN against Harding.
East Noble 7th grade girls team defeats Bellmont, Harding
East Noble’s seventh grade girls basketball team picked up wins recently over Bellmont, 38-0, and Harding, 42-6.
In the Bellmont game, Grey Taylor led the Knights (6-2) with eight points. Carys Shire and Braylee Everage each had seven points. Kylie Parks, Hailey Molargik and Courtney Edwards had four points apiece.
In the Harding contest, Molargik had 14 points and Taylor scored 10 for EN. Shire had eight points and a strong rebounding game. Kiera Derry had four points. Everage, Edwards and Lilly Conley had two points apiece.
Barons 7th grade girls win last 2
DeKalb’s seventh grade girls basketball team have won its last two games, defeating Norwell at home 41-35 last Thursday and topping Carroll on the road 46-25 on Nov. 29.
The Barons opened their season with a 40-29 loss at home to Maple Creek.
Against Norwell, Kyla Kjendalen led DeKalb (2-1) with 15 points, five steals and four rebounds. Ellington Sparkman had 10 points and four assists. Avalynn Schache added six points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Baylee Tysen had five points and two rebounds for the Barons. MaCailin Rice had four points, three boards and two steals. Tiegan Jordan had three points and Mollee Sonnenberg scored a point.
Against Carroll, Sparkman paced DeKalb with 16 points, three steals and three rebounds. Kjendalen had 10 points, five rebounds and five steals. Evie Weber added eight points.
Schache had three points and three assists for the Barons. Jordan, Tysen and Shaye Turley had two points apiece. Sonnenberg had a point and five rebounds.
