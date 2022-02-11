WATERLOO — Getting ahead of Bellmont was one thing.
Staying ahead was quite another for the DeKalb Barons in Thursday’s Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball game.
DeKalb was up nine at the start of the fourth quarter but the Braves cut it to three. The Barons went up 10 with just more than minutes left, but Bellmont drew within two and then one.
Some big stops and some clutch free throws pulled the Barons through again, as they held on for a 55-50 victory, their third a row.
The two clubs combined for 53 points in the fourth quarter, a stark contrast from a 14-14 halftime tie.
DeKalb honored its girls bowling state champions at halftime.
Caden Pettis scored 19 points to lead the Barons (8-8 overall, 2-4 NE8) and Connor Penrod put in 17. Jack Scheumann scored a game-high 23 for the Braves (8-9, 1-6) and Isaiah Wellman added 16.
“We battled well,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “They’re a scrappy team, we were scrappy, too. We played tough tonight.”
Pettis broke long on an inbounds play and turned in a three-point, and the Barons looked well off with a 46-36 lead and 2:07 on the clock.
A pair of threes by Scheumann and penetration by Wellman which gave the Barons trouble brought Bellmont back. The lead was down to 50-48 when Andrew James hit the front end of a one-and-one with 47.3 seconds left.
Parker Smith, who helped the Barons with three threes, missed two free throws, but chased down his miss on the second. Alex Leslie was fouled and hit two to get the lead to four, and Brantley Hickman hit the second of two for a 53-48 lead with 8.9 seconds left to pull DeKalb out of danger.
“Our kids battled well, they competed,” Beasley said. “It was a tale of two halves. The first was more of a grind-it-out. We made a lot of mistakes, didn’t read correctly, tried to do too much with the basketball.
“In second half we did better. Our kids had their toes pointed and hands ready to catch and shoot. We hit 8-of 22 (threes), we’ll take that, it’s a lot better than 3-of-14 like we have been doing.”
Bellmont took the junior varsity game 56-45. Kiefer Nagel had 12 points and Will Weber scored 10 for the Barons.
