ANGOLA — The indoor track season got underway Saturday with three different meets that included multiple area teams.
At Trine University, Angola’s Gracynn Hinkley finished in first in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 11:28.63. Fremont’s Grace Schmucker finished in seventh at 13:96.51.
The Eagle’s Cailyn Pentecost came in third place in the 60 hurdles in a time of 10.10. The Hornet’s Ashley Villa Romero finished sixth in the event and her teammate Gracie Flatt finished ninth.
Pentecost also finished in second in the high jump at five feet, and she finished in fourth in the long jump at 15-5.75.
Angola’s 4x200 relay team of Ashaunti Almond, Gracie Pelliccia, Villa Romero and Grace Michael came in sixth in 1:54.40. The Almond, Hinkley, Michael and Pelliccia group came in third in the 4x400 relay at 4:27.29.
Fremont’s quartet of Schmucker, Alexis Hayes, Quinn Barker and Logan Green came in 10th in the 4,000 distance medley at 16:12.87.
The Hornets had three finishers in the top eight in the pole vault. Isabella Trine finished fourth at 7-6, Daneille Dunham tied for fifth and Pelliccia tied for eighth.
Jessica Davis placed fifth in the shot put at 34-7.
On the boys side, Izaiah Steury of Angola took the top spot in the 3,200 run at 9:19.33. His teammate Garret Sauter won the 60 hurdles in 8.33, and he finished in second in the long jump at 20-2.5.
Angola’s Tim Macomber won the shot put at 49-8.
The Hornet quartet of Jacob Gibson, Sauter, Andre Tagliaferri and Gabe Cruz finished sixth in the 4x200 relay at 1:39.64. Zack Beull, Finley Hasselman, Steury and Sauter came in second in the 4x400 relay.
Angola’s Harrison Bruick, Alex Burney, Beck Davison and Vaughn Cooper finished fourth in the 4x800 relay, and the Fremont group of Logan Brooks, Carson McLatcher, Armani Guzman and Gage Forest came in 10th.
At Indiana Wesleyan in Marion on Friday, Churubusco’s Hannah Boersma finished first in the 60 hurdles at 10.26 and Isabelle Zuk finished in seventh at 11.06. Boersma came in fifth in the high jump at 4-8. Zuk placed third in the long jump at 15-5.
The Eagle quartet of Madison Hosted, Mariah Hosted, Brelle Shearer and Audrey Zigler took fifth in the 4x200 relay at 1:55.16. The group of Shearer, Zigler, Katie Graft and Cara Debolt came in third in the 4x400 relay in 4:31.46. Debolt, Graft, Katelynn Shuman and Allie Basinger placed fourth in the 4x800 relay.
Maggie Burita came in second in the pole vault at 10-6 and Shearer finished third at nine feet. Kilah Smith and Madi Gaff placed first and second, respectively, in the shot put at 39-7.5 and 35-11.75.
On the boys side, Sam Wood won the 60 hurdles in a time of 8.9, and his teammate Nick Nondorf came in fifth at 9.18. Wood also won the pole vault at 14 feet, and he took first in the long jump at 20-11. Brandon Koolvord came in third in the pole vault at 12-6. Nick Murphy finished seventh in the 60 dash at 7.42.
The 4x200 relay team of Nondorf, Ethan Hille, Koolvord and Cody Murphy finished fourth at 1:41.59. Eli Lantz, Shawn Prater, Nondorf and Hille finished in sixth in the 4x400 relay.
Riley Burroff won the high jump at six feet, and Nondorf came in third at 5-8. Hunter Bianski placed ninth in the shot put at 40-4.
On Saturday in Marion, the top finisher for the Knights was Kylie Garton who set a new indoor school record with a vault of 9-6 to finish second in the pole vault.
Other individual top-10 performances for East Noble were Ashton Jordan seventh in the long jump, Emma Forker 10th in the 60 dash, and Mariah Maley 10th in the 60 hurdles. The top relay finish of the day was the 4x400 team of Anna Becker, Erin Weng, Mariah Maley, and Alondra Loera who placed sixth. The 4x200 team of Becker, Ashton Jordan, Forker, and Garton placed ninth and the 4x800 of Weng, Ella Lewin, Loera, and Maley placed 10th.
For the East Noble boys, Joe Painter finished first in the pole vault at 14-6, and he placed 10th in the 60 hurdles
Austin Liepe placed fifth in the 3,200 run at 9:54.97. Nolan Rhodes tied for eighth in the high jump. Leyth Al-Mohammedawi finished second in the shot put at 47-2.5, and Colby Cook took fourth in the 45-11.5.
At the New Haven Invite in Fort Wayne, the Westview boys took fifth place as a team with 43 points.
The Warriors’ Anthony Sanchez finished in eighth in the 3,200 run, Dominic Hostetler place ninth in the 60 hurdles.
Westview’s quartet of Anthony Schwartz, Spencer Carpenter, Remington Carpenter and Hostetler won the 4x800 relay in 8:25.54. The same group also won the 4,000 distance medley in a time of 10:41.02.
Central Noble’s Clayton Kirkpatrick finished in seventh in the 60 hurdles at 9.48. His teammate Cole Miller finished eighth at 41-10 in the shot put.
DeKalb’s 4x200 relay team of Tanner Jack, Landon Miller, Hunter Taylor and Adam Graves finished seventh in a time of 1:39.68. The Barons’ Tylar Pomeroy took sixth in the shot put with a throw of 43-3.5.
On the girls side, Central Noble’s Katelyn Ayres took first place in the shot put with a throw of 37-0.5.
DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett finished fourth in the 3,200 run at 11:36.61. The Baron quarter of Abby DeTray, Penelope Swift, Riley Winebrenner and Jala Collins placed fifth in the 4,000 distance medley at 14:10.04. Collins finished sixth in the pole vault at 7-6. Morgann Leslie placed ninth in 14-11.75 in the long jump.
Westview’s 4x400 relay group of Aleka Ernsberger, Penelope Eash, Stacy Stutzman and Natalie Privett finished seventh at 4:29.47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.