ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team released its 2023 schedule late last month.
The Thunder will start their season playing four matches in the Great Lakes Crossover at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, on Sept. 1 and 2. The first day of action on Sept. 1 will pit the Thunder against Case Western Reserve (Ohio) at 2 p.m. and Suffolk (Mass.) at 6 p.m.
All of Trine’s non-conference matches will be part of weekend invitationals or tri-matches except for one match. That one match will be at Defiance (Ohio) on Sept. 12.
The Thunder will travel to New York for three matches on Sept. 15 and 16.
Trine will open Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play at home in Hershey Hall against Adrian on Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. That will start a stretch of three straight home matches to begin conference play.
The Thunder’s first MIAA match on the road will be against NCAA Division III power Calvin on Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Trine went 12-11 overall last season, and placed fifth in the MIAA at 4-4.
Jamie Wozniak is entering her 14th season as Thunder head coach. She is the program’s all-time winningest coach with 177 victories.
Trine University Women’s
Volleyball 2023 Schedule
September: 1, Great Lakes Crossover at Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio, vs. Case Western Reserve (Ohio), 2 p.m.; vs. Suffolk (Mass.), 6 p.m.; 2, Great Lakes Crossover at Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio, vs. Bethany (W.V.), 8 a.m.; vs. Allegheny (Pa.), noon; 8, MIAA-NCAC Crossover at DePauw vs. Rose-Hulman, 3 p.m.; vs. DePauw, 5:15 p.m.; 9, MIAA-NCAC Crossover at DePauw vs. Hiram (Ohio), 10 a.m.; 12, at Defiance (Ohio), 6:30 p.m.; 15, SUNY-Oswego at St. John Fisher (N.Y.), 5 p.m.; 16, at Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology Invitational vs. RIT, 11 a.m.; vs. Grove City (Pa.), 1 p.m.; 22, at Manchester Invitational vs. Manchester, 4 p.m.; vs. Franklin, 6 p.m.; 26, Adrian, 6:30 p.m.; 30, Albion, 1 p.m.
October: 4, Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.; 10, at Calvin, 6:30 p.m.; 13, at Saint Mary’s 7 p.m.; 14, at North Central (Ill.) Tournament vs. Augustana (Ill.), 5 p.m.; vs. North Central, 7 p.m.; 18, at Hope, 6:30 p.m.; 28, at DePauw tri-match vs. Kenyon (Ohio), 2 p.m.; vs. DePauw, 4 p.m.
November: 1, Alma, 6:30 p.m.; 4, at Olivet, 1 p.m.
