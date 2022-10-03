INDIANAPOLIS – The sectional draws for the 51st annual Indiana High School Athletic Association State Volleyball Tournament were announced on Sunday evening.
A total of 398 teams entered the tournament. Area teams will be playing in sectionals played at Snider (Class 4A), Leo (3A), NorthWood (3A), Prairie Heights (2A) and Bethany Christian (1A).
Sectionals will start with first-round matches on Oct. 13 with one exception at Leo in Class 3A. That sectional will start next Tuesday with one first-round match, Heritage versus Woodlan.
Undefeated Angola will get a bye in the 3A Leo Sectional and will play the Heritage-Woodlan winner in the first semifinal on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.
Garrett will play the host Lions in a first-round match on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.
In the 3A sectional at NorthWood, West Noble and Lakeland have tough first matches. The Chargers will play Wawasee in the first round on Oct. 13. The Lakers will play Fairfield in the first semifinal on Oct. 15.
Prairie Heights will be a contender in its Class 2A sectional, but the team to beat will be Churubusco, led by 6-foot-2 Indiana University commit Ella Boersema. The Panthers and the Eagles will both have first-round byes.
On Oct. 15, Churubusco will play the Eastside-Central Noble winner in the first semifinal, then Prairie Heights will play the Fremont-Westview in the second semifinal.
Fremont won at Westview in four sets on Thursday. The Eagles have dealt with a coaching change over a week ago as volunteer assistant coach Chass Baker took over on an interim basis in place of Sarah Kirkingburg.
In the 4A sectional at Snider, there’s opportunity for DeKalb. The Barons play Fort Wayne North Side in round one on Oct. 13. The winner of that match plays East Noble in the semifinals on Oct. 15. DeKalb has swept the Legends and the Knights earlier this season.
The favorite at Snider will be Carroll, who is ranked fifth in the latest IndianaPrepVolleyball.com Class 4A poll released on Monday.
In the 1A sectional at Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian (18-6 before Monday) could stand in the local teams’ way. The Eagles play Hamilton in the first round on Oct. 13 with the winner taking on Lakewood Park Christian.
Sectional favorite Blackhawk Christian, ranked fifth in 1A, is on the other half of the bracket.
Sectional semifinal and final matches will be played on Oct. 15.
Local IHSAA Volleyball
Sectional Pairings
Class 4A No. 5 (at Snider)
Oct. 13: First round – Fort Wayne North Side at DeKalb, 6 p.m.; Snider vs. Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: Semifinals – East Noble vs. FWNS-DeKalb winner, 11 a.m.; Northrop vs. Snider-Carroll winner, 12:30 p.m. Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 3A No. 20 (at NorthWood)
Oct. 13: First round, West Noble vs. Wawasee, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15: Semifinals – Lakeland vs. Fairfield, 11 a.m.; NorthWood vs. WN-Wawasee winner, 12:30 p.m. Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 3A No. 21 (at Leo)
Next Tuesday: First round, Heritage vs. Woodlan, 6 p.m.
Oct. 13: First round – Garrett vs. Leo, 6 p.m.; Concordia vs. Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: Semifinals – Angola vs. Heritage-Woodlan winner, 11 a.m.; Oct. 13 winners, 12:30 p.m. Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 2A No. 35 (at Prairie Heights)
Oct. 13: First round – Eastside vs. Central Noble, 6 p.m.; Fremont vs. Westview, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: Semifinals – Churubusco vs. Eastside-CN winner, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. Fremont-Westview winner, 12:30 p.m. Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 1A No. 51 (at Bethany Christian)
Oct. 13: First round – Bethany Christian vs. Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m. Elkhart Christian Academy vs. Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: Semifinals – Bethany-Blackhawk winner vs. Canterbury, 11 a.m.; Lakewood Park Christian vs. ECA-Hamilton winner, 12:30 p.m. Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
