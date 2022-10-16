BRUSHY PRAIRIE -- Churubusco's volleyball team was pushed by Class 2A sectional host Prairie Heights in that sectional final Saturday evening. But the Eagles handled the pressure of the situation and the pesky Panthers to prevail in five sets and win the program's first-ever sectional championship.
The scores were 23-25, 25-23, 25-9, 22-25, 15-7.
"It feels pretty good," Churubusco junior middle blocker Ella Boersema said. "It was a tough match, but we pulled through."
The Panthers (16-14) trailed 21-3 in the third set, but scored a few points before losing the set to gain some confidence. They went on a 9-3 run to take a 10-7 lead in the fourth set. The run was capped by an ace from junior Jaelynn Graber.
Prairie Heights took advantage of Boersema not being on the court. But the 6-foot-2 Indiana University commit was a major presence when she was in the front row and made the Panthers pay when their passing was off.
Boersema and junior Emma Grim went out of the lineup when it was their turns to play in the back row.
"They are six-rotation players. But we wanted them to really focus on what they needed to do in the front," Churubusco coach Melissa Bloom said. "We just wanted ride it out (without Boersema and Grim) and get out of those rotations as soon as possible.
"Emma Grim had the game of her life."
Boersema had three kills and a block in a 6-1 Eagle run to give her team a 17-15 lead.
The Panthers took advantage of Boersema off the floor with 6-1 run late in the fourth set to force a fifth set. Lone Heights senior Trevyn Terry had two kills and block in the Panthers' final five points of the set.
A common theme locally in sectional play this past week was that the first team that started the fifth set best would win the match. At Prairie Heights Saturday night, it was Churubusco (24-8).
A Boersema kill gave Churubusco a 3-0 lead in the deciding set. Then a kill by Terry and an ace by freshman Chloe Kintz got the Panthers within one.
The Eagles answered on a Boersema kill, a Bridget Timbrook ace, then PH could not return another Timbrook serve to make it 6-3.
After the Eagles sent the ball over the net out of bounds, Churubusco scored five straight points to put momentum squarely on its side. Boersema had two kills, followed by two aces from Sydnee Przemielewski to give the Eagles an 11-3 lead.
"There was lots of pressure. This is one of the better teams we've ever had, and we're still a young team," Bloom said. "But we had good passing, ran our plays, and our serving helped keep them out of system."
The Panthers had a young team with a new coaching staff, led by a former Heights player in Eash. Terry was the only returning varsity regular from a team was a 2A sectional runner-up to Fairfield in 2020 and 2021.
Coaches and some Panther players were even hit by COVID-19 this season.
"It's been a whirlwind. We moved everybody around," Eash said. "Sophomore Ella Coney moved from right side to outside hitter. Freshmen Chloe Kintz and Bailey DeLancey stepped up late. Jaelynn was a better defender when Bailey was in the game. Trevyn led us and was an inspiration.
"We had our ups and downs. But the girls stepped up. I told them in the aisle that we were going to a fifth set... Ella is a fantastic player and we wanted to keep it away from her. But overpassing killed us, to be honest."
Both the Panthers and Churubusco had sweeps in semifinal matches earlier on Saturday after having first-round byes in the sectional. Heights defeated Westview 25-18, 25-23, 25-16. The Eagles fought off Eastside 25-22, 25-19, 25-19.
Churubusco will play defending 2A state champion Andrean (27-5) in the second semifinal of the Rochester Regional at around noon this coming Saturday.
This is the second sectional title for a Churubusco girls team in school history. The first was softball in 1994.
3A NorthWood Sectional
In Nappanee, Lakeland battled area power Fairfield in two sets of a semifinal match. But the Falcons ended the Lakers' season, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22.
Senior Faith Riehl had 13 digs, 12 kills and a solo block in her final volleyball match for Lakeland, who finished the season 16-14. Classmate Peyton Hartsough had 10 kills and 10 digs. Senior Justice Haston had 24 assists and 16 digs. Sophomore Adelyn Dininny had 21 digs and two aces. Senior Lauren Leu had six kills and two aces.
The Falcons lost to the host Panthers in the sectional final 25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19.
1A Bethany Christian Sectional
In Waterford Mills, Lakewood Park lost to Elkhart Christian Academy in the semifinals, 25-12, 18-25, 22-25, 25-9, 15-7. The Panthers finished 11-6.
The Eagles (21-9) were swept by Blackhawk Christian in the sectional final 25-11, 25-10, 25-17.
