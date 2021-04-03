OLIVET, Mich. — Both Trine University track and field teams won the Olivet Invitational on Friday.
The Thunder women finished with 196 points. Albion was second with 131 and Adrian was third with 124.
The Trine men scored 256 points. Olivet eked past Albion for second place, 146-144.
In the women’s meet, the Thunder won six individual events on the track, including a pair of relays. Junior Stephanie Hartpence was one of the Trine competitors to win on the track by capturing the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 4.4 seconds.
In the distance races, three individuals took top honors in sophomore Amira Faulkner, senior Megan Theismann and senior Stacy Dibley.
Faulkner won the 800 in 2:25.46. Teammate Ana Parker finished third in 2:34.82.
Theismann came in first in the 3,000 with a mark of 10:26.4, followed by fellow senior Elizabeth Lohman in second at 10:26.9.
Dibley prevailed in the 3,000 in 12:54.97.
Trine won both the 4-by-400 and 4-by-800 relays. Hartpence, junior Chloe Brittain, Faulkner and Parker had a combined time of 4:24.92 in the 4-by-400 relay. Parker, Faulkner, Albion freshman Kylie Zumbrun and Brittain teamed up to win the 4-by-800 relay in 10:06.56.
Freshman Haley Livingston placed second overall in the 100 hurdles at 16.50 seconds.
Off the track, Trine was led by junior Valerie Obear, who won both the discus and hammer throw events. Obear threw the discus 124 feet, 11 inches and followed that with a best hammer toss of 157-2.
Livingston won the long jump with a leap of 17-6.75.
Pleasant Lake junior Autumn Presley took first in the pole vault after clearing the bar at 9-6.25. Teammate Mackenzie Bristol placed third at 9-0.25.
In the shot put, Kendallville sophomore Madelyn Summers won with a throw of 37-1.25, and junior Anna Kmec was second at 36-8.5.
Hartpence also competed in the field events and placed second in the javelin at 111-1. Sophomore Lia Vawter was third in the high jump, clearing a height of 4-10.25.
In the men’s meet, Trine had multiple event winners on the track, including one competitor who captured more than one race in sophomore Jake Gladieux. He won both hurdle events, finishing the 110 race in 15.33 seconds and the 400 race in 53.91 seconds.
Junior Greysen Spohn was second in the 110 hurdles in 16.29 seconds. Senior Ty Hoover finished third in the 400 hurdles in 1:01.66.
Gladieux was also a member of Trine’s winning 4-by-100 relay team. He led off a team comprised of sophomore William Thonn, senior Jacob Root and freshman Jordan Grindle and they finished in 42.52 seconds.
Senior and Westview High School graduate Derek Miller won the 5,000 in 15:13.22 and was followed by teammate and former DeKalb Baron Jack Beakas, who was second in 15:25.45. Senior Levi Neuzerling won the 800 by posting a mark of 1:58.12.
Sophomore Skyler Schrope triumphed in the steeplechase in 10:17.27. He finished just ahead of senior Alexander Amaro, who was second in 10:17.64.
The Thunder also had a handful of additional runner-up efforts that included freshman Zach Brickler in the 1,500 at 4:14.36 and in the 4-by-400 and 4-by-800 relays.
The 4-by-400 relay team of junior Zach Griffith, Hoover, Spohn and freshman Tyler Lackey finished in 3:34.07. The quartet of Griffith, junior Holden Martin, Neuzerling and senior Neil O’Brien posted a combined mark of 7:58.36 in the 4-by-800 relay.
In field events, Trine had one event winner in freshman Nick DeSantis, who won the javelin with a throw of 140-8. Junior Noah McClellan finished second in the event at 139 feet.
McClellan was also second in the triple jump at 40-11. Kendallville junior Jon-Matthew Spaw was second in the pole vault at 12-5.5, and senior Nicolas Kane was the shot put runner-up following a throw of 44-8.25.
Both Trine teams return to action in the Manchester University Invitational this coming Saturday. The meet starts at 10 a.m.
