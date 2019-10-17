AUBURN — A different surface underfoot had Lakewood Park heading to the YMCA in preparation for Saturday’s boys soccer regional.
The Panthers will play in the Marion Regional at the Giants’ football stadium, which has artificial turf, so coach Daron White had his team on the artificial surface to get used to the feel.
“You’ve got the speed of the ball, it’s going to be faster,” White said. “You don’t have the unevenness of the ground, so you get a truer ball, but you get more bounce, so you’ve got to really be able to settle the ball, and get it down on the ground where you can work with it.
“The biggest focus will be the touch on the ball, especially with the turf. We’ll get a lot of passing and receiving in trying to get used to the turf.”
The seventh-rated Panthers (15-2-1) will play the second match of the Class 1A regional against Liberty Christian (8-9-1) at noon. Top-ranked Park Tudor (18-3) will meet No. 16 North White in the first game at 10 a.m. The survivors return for the championship at 7 p.m.
The Panthers will have limited knowledge of their opponents for the regional. They have to make sure they’re ready to play their best.
“That’s been kind of the focus all year,” White said. “We can do the things we do well and not worry about opponents. We’ll do our on-field preparation, but there’s a lot of off-field preparation at this point, making sure they’re sleeping and getting the nutrition, especially having two games in a day (if they win in the first round).
“They’ve been working hard throughout the season, they’ve been encouraging each other, keeping it positive, and just taking it one step at a time and one game at a time.”
The Panthers have some dangerous strikers up front, led by Zach Collins with 24 goals and Colton White with 11. Coach White doesn’t want to see a track meet, however.
“Just to be patient and not try to attack too quickly,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of speed up top so if we can stay patient and get the right ball through, that’s going to be key instead of just always sending.”
Against better opponents, the midfield will be important as well.
“We’ve been working really hard throughout the season, when we lose the ball to mark up quickly so we can win it back, and start our transition,” the coach said. “We’re going to have to be winning the ball a lot more. We’re not going to dominate in possession the way we did in the sectional.
“We’ve got a lot of speed on defense. Those guys have been working as a unit and talking really well.”
Communication has been a large factor in Lakewood Park’s success, Coach White believes.
“That’s been one of our focus points since day one,” he said. “We started in the summer. Everybody can communicate. Some have more skills than others, but everybody has the ability to communicate. If you can help your teammate and be the eyes of your teammate, it’s just going to make everybody better.”
Staying in the game mentally will also be a major point of emphasis.
“Having a good year, we haven’t faced a lot of adversity,” the coach said. “In the middle of the season we had a few games where faced it. We looked at that after the fact at what things we did well, and we learned a lot.
“We had several tight games after that and the guys did really well at keeping their poise and staying positive. I’m expecting we’re going to have tight games all the way from this point out.”
