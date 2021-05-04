ORLANDO, Fla. — Trine University’s cheerleading team traveled to Florida last week to compete in this year’s Universal Cheerleaders Association College Cheerleading Nationals in the Open Small Coed division and returned home with an impressive runner-up finish.
The event was a two-day process with a preliminary round held on April 27 and finals held Wednesday, April 28. The overall winner would be determined by averaging the two performance scores for a final event score.
In the preliminary round, the Thunder would join just two other teams from any division with a hit-zero performance. The other two teams both came out of the All Girl division and represented University of Mississippi and Western Kentucky University.
Trine would also finish the final round with a hit-zero, which means no stunts fell, all tumbling landed cleanly and no one violated the safety rules of the competition.
In the preliminary round, the team posted a score of 79.8, which was good enough to enter the finals in a tie for first. The division was extremely close with the top three teams all posting scores within four tenths of point of each other.
The Thunder would turn in a performance score of 83.1 in the final round, making their event score 81.45, which was just 1.5 points behind the first-place team.
“It was our goal to return from Orlando with a hit-zero performance in the finals and a championship,” said Trine coach Shea Sims. “While we missed out on the second, I am still extremely proud of what these 18 competitors have accomplished this season despite the adversity they have been presented with.”
Trine was the only institution from the state of Indiana that was able to compete in the championship in person rather than virtually.
Competing for the Trine team were Angola’s Emma Boggs and Dakota Hart, Olivia Mosier of Auburn, Britney Williams of Corunna, Trinity Wright of Fremont, Renee Conner from Francesville, Chase Knoblock from Goshen, Danielle Korporal from Huntington, Sydney Stephan from Fort Wayne, Autumn Timm from Walkerton, Nick Wethington of Milroy, Jasmine Cuadrado of Portage, Kylie Wolverton of Pendleton, Alexis Skojac from Indianapolis, Colleen Bell from West Unity, Ohio, Alexis Dalessandro from DeWitt, Michigan; Tiger Jackson from Ypsilanti, Michigan; and Griffin Watson from Sterling Heights, Michigan.
