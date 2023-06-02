DeKalb and Homestead have played a lot of baseball against each other already this season.
In their April 26 meeting at DeKalb, the two old friends from the Northeast Hoosier Conference days battled to a 4-4 tie through 10 innings before the Spartans pushed two runs across in the top of the 11th to take a 6-4 victory.
The Barons (21-10) and Spartans (18-9) will tee it up again in a Class 4A regional game at Plymouth at 3 p.m. Saturday.
DeKalb won its first sectional since 2002 Monday, defeating Snider 3-2 in the championship game at Carroll. The Barons arguably had the toughest possible draw in the sectional, going through Northrop, the host Chargers and the Panthers to win.
“You look at the conference. We were upset about how we performed in a couple of games there,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “When the sectional draw came out, we knew we were going to have to get stuff in line and we were going to have to sharpen up.
“I felt like we were getting hot at the right time. We got every team’s ace. We had our guys we could throw against them. We knew we were going to have to earn it. I’m very proud of the way they performed, just playing sound baseball.”
The matchup with the Spartans will be different this time. The first was a midweek contest wedged between conference games, so neither team came with their ace.
With no reason to hold back Saturday, the Spartans are likely to come with ace Mason Weaver (7-1, 1.11 ERA) and Barons will likely counter with Parker Smith (4-1, 1.45), who won two games in the sectional.
Both teams have pitching depth they won’t be afraid to use.
“We’ve got Parker, we’ve got Elijah (Ehmke), we’ve got Donnie (Wiley), we’ve got Ethan (Jordan). Everyone is rested. We’ve had a good hard week of practice and we’re ready to get after it this weekend,” Bice said.
The tournament was switched this season to have four teams in each semi-state, with the regional just being one game.
“The IHSAA switching to a one-game regional changes it a little bit, but the approach is the same,” Bice said. “You’ve got to pitch it well, play good defense behind them. They’re going to throw their ace and we’re going to throw ours, and you hope the hits come at the right time. You have to really take advantage of the what the defense gives you.”
The celebration was wild and the excitement was huge after the Barons ended their long sectional title drought.
“When we got back home, my phone was blown up on just about every app for communication, whether it was old coaches I had, or past teammates or even just Baron alumni congratulating us and telling us how proud they were of what we did. It was a big deal,” Bice said.
He hopes it won’t be the last big deal for his special group of nine seniors. The Barons are concentrating on their game and what they need to do to be successful.
“We don’t look too far ahead,” Bice said. “Some teams try to control the uncontrollable. The way I see it, I’ve got two jobs. One is to prepare them to win a baseball game and the other is to put them in a position to win a baseball game.
“It’s one pitch at a time, putting the ball in play and making good plays, and letting the players play. They’ve earned everything they’ve gotten to this point.”
