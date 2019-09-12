Girls Soccer DeKalb gets NE8 win
COLUMBIA CITY — DeKalb rallied for a 4-3 Northeast 8 victory over Columbia City Tuesday.
Grace Snyder scored three goals for the Barons (5-0-3 overall, 3-0 NE8). Hope Lewis also scored for DeKalb, ranked 17th in Class 2A in the latest coaches poll.
Boys Soccer Barons win in overtime
WATERLOO — DeKalb defeated Columbia City 3-2 in overtime in a Northeast 8 match Tuesday.
Carric Joachim, Kellen Exford and Tanner Collins scored goals for the Barons (3-3-1).
Volleyball
Lakers beat GMS teams
GARRETT — Lakeland defeated Garrett in seventh- and eighth-grade matches Tuesday.
The Lakers won the seventh-grade match 25-14, 24-25, 15-5. Lakeland’s eighth-graders won 25-23, 25-24.
DeKalb eighth grade squad falls to Norwell
WATERLOO — Norwell defeat DeKalb in three games in an eighth-grade match Tuesday. The Crusaders won the deciding game 15-9.
Taylor Zacharias had 11 digs for DeKalb.
