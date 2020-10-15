FORT WAYNE — Bishop Luers was close several times to seizing the momentum in Thursday’s Class 3A sectional volleyball match with Garrett.
When they need to come through, however, the Railroaders’ savvy and talented veterans always seemed to deliver the big points.
Garrett (29-3) swept the Knights in first-round sectional play. Scores were 25-21, 25-21, 25-18.
The Big Train was able to count on its three biggest hitters, Morgan Ostrowski, Emma Hirchak and Logan Smith whenever a clutch point was needed.
“We’ve got a few girls that really can finish the ball,” Garrett coach Lydia Gard said. “It takes a lot of bravery to get up there and terminate the ball, because if you crank on the ball, it’s either going really well or really bad.
“The girls are confident in their abilities to really swing at it.”
Two kills and a block by Ostrowski helped Garrett to a 17-12 lead in the opener, but the Knights fought back to tie it at 18. Smith and Taylor Gerke came through with kills to return the lead to Garrett, however, and Gerke dove twice to keep a point alive that the Railroaders eventually won their way to finishing the game.
“We played with a lot of heart. We had a lot of great scrappy plays,” Gard said.
“They did a nice job of continuing to really push us.”
The Knights were doing that in the second game, which was tied at points 10 through 13. Logan Smith scored on a tip, Kinleigh Smith chipped in with a kill and Ostrowski scored on a block to put the Railroaders in front.
Luers twice got to within one, but Logan Smith swatted down an errant Knights pass and then scored on a tip to help Garrett finish the job.
The Railroaders threatened a blowout in the third game, surging to a 17-5 lead as Logan Smith picked up two kills and Ostrowski scored on a kill and a block.
Luers (14-13) mustered some emotion for its last game of the season and got within 17-11 before Garrett righted the ship.
The Railroaders will play host Bishop Dwenger, which won in three games over Woodlan, in the second semifinal Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Concordia and Angola play the opener at 11 a.m.
