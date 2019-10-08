DUNLAP — Westview kept it going one more day.
The Warriors won two tough three-set matches to finish off a 4-1 win over Northridge in the Concord boys tennis regional Tuesday.
In stopping a three-year losing streak in the first round of the regional, the Warriors (23-0) earned the right to face NorthWood (17-1) in today’s title match. The Panthers downed DeKalb 4-1 in the other semifinal.
NorthWood’s only loss came at the hands of the Warriors.
West Noble’s Joel Mast also began the regional on a high note in the singles sectional. Mast defeated Colin Hochstedler of Fairfield in straight sets. Angola’s doubles team of Brad Boyd and Isaac Wyatt was defeated.
The Warriors had a 2-1 lead with three-set matches going on at two and three singles, Justin Schwartz and Isaiah Hostetler both bouncing back after dropping their first sets.
Schwartz clinched the victory by putting away Grant Martin 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2, and Hostetler soon followed by completing a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Cameron Henry at No. 3.
Kurtis Davis blanked Gabriel Rodino 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Will Clark and Brady Hostetler took a 6-3, 6-3 win over Collin Seegert and Cole Miller at No. 2 doubles. Northridge’s Aaron Cripe and Evan Nay prevailed at one doubles over Tim Brandenberger and Elijah Hostetler.
“Last time we played them we went to a third set and we won,” Clark said. “We knew we could beat them and we went out and took care of business. For me my serve was on today and Brady’s net game was really strong.”
Like all of the Warriors, Clark and Hostetler are used to carrying the target on their backs as an undefeated team.
“I try to keep it out of my mind and just go out and play the game as well as possible,” Hostetler said.
DeKalb got its only point at two doubles, with Kenlee Kruse and Alex Holwerda winning 6-1,6-3 over NorthWood’s Bryce Harner and Treyton Martin.
Wes Troyer won 6-2, 6-1 over Landon Holwerda at No. 1 singles for the Panthers, and Ben Vincent won 6-1, 6-2 against Carman Rieke. Chase Horner was a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Gavin Swift at No. 3.
NorthWood also won at one doubles with Landon Holland and John Wysong beating Trey Novak and Evan Ostrowski 6-2, 6-3.
“Overall we played well. We had nothing to complain about,” Baron coach Todd Hartsough said. “We’ve got a lot to be proud of, not only winning conference but winning sectional back-to-back.”
Mast made quick work of Hochstedler 6-1, 6-0 and looked ready for a deep tournament run.
“He played really well and that’s what we wanted to see,” Charger coach Greg Riegsecker said. “He got off to a great start in the state tournament and we hope he can keep rolling on.
Mounsithiraj and Oostland won 6-4, 6-3 over Angola’s Wyatt and Boyd. The pairs had met before in a summer tournament and in a preseason scrimmage.
“We competed and came up short,” Angola coach Scott Hottell said. “Isaac, a senior, worked so hard to get to where he is, and it’s always a sad time when you see him leave after that last match. He’s put his heart and soul into this program.”
