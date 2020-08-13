Volleyball
Invitational moved to Fremont
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian has moved its volleyball invitational to Fremont Saturday.
The move will allow more fans to attend.
Girls Golf Bishop Dwenger defeats Barons
FORT WAYNE — Bishop Dwenger took a 207-220 dual match win over DeKalb at Coyote Creek Monday.
Lillie Cone shot a 44 to lead the Barons and was the medalist for the match. Kayla Fleming had a 52. Other DeKalb scores were Faythe Edmondson 61, Delaney Cox 63 and Kaitlin Trayler 66.
Railroaders fall at Norwell
BLUFFTON — Norwell was a 205-214 winner over Garrett at Timber Ridge Monday.
Garrett’s Sarah Cooper took medalist honors with a 42 and Abby Weaver shot a 49. Other Garrett scores were Chloe Best 60, Courtney Barse 63 and Kaitlyn Bergman 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.