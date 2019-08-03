HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls have signed 2019 MLS SuperDraft pick Rece Buckmaster to an MLS contract, the club announced Saturday. Buckmaster is added to the MLS roster after spending half a season with NYRB II and will be available for selection this weekend.
Buckmaster has made 17 appearances, including 15 starts, for NYRB II after signing with the team in February. In June, Buckmaster was loaned to the First Team and started against the New England Revolution in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
“We liked Rece when we drafted him and thought he had a future with the first team,” said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. “A great deal of credit goes to John Wolyniec and the entire USL staff for helping Rece continue to develop and improve every day. We have seen time and again their ability to work with young players and get them ready for MLS. Rece has earned this opportunity and we know he will be ready when called upon.”
Buckmaster, a native of Auburn, Indiana, was drafted in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. The defender played four years at Indiana University, where he appeared in 82 matches and helped Indiana to back-to-back National Championship appearances.
“Rece played well in the Open Cup and has impressed us in training, so we’re pleased to officially add him to the First Team,” said Red Bulls Head Coach Chris Armas. “Rece will have an opportunity to compete for minutes and we know he will continue to work hard and grow as a player. We have a lot of confidence in all of our USL players and it is always a proud day for our club when we can promote someone to the First Team.”
Buckmaster joins NYRB II alums Aaron Long, Florian Valot, Vincent Bezecourt, Tom Barlow and Brian White on the Red Bulls’ MLS roster.
“I’m very excited to sign a First Team contract,” said Buckmaster. “it was my dream ever since I could walk to play professional soccer and with New York Red Bulls II it came true by getting drafted, playing a half season with them and now moving to the first team. I am at a loss for words honestly, but I am ready to help the team in any way I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.